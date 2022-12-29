Audio technica are my brand
The seasons why come down to pretty much sound quality, reliability and fit
In the past had Sony, Shure, Samsung, Seinnheiser, Etymotic
Those ATs M50XBT2 are very snug over ear ones, I have them in white as my main pair now - wouldn't hesitate to recommend. Bluetooth is flexible, I swap between devices. Quite light too though my previous pair were heavy.
Can do wired too. Volume controls and power on the cans themselves. Can reconfigure the volume buttons too if you'd rather skip track. USBC charging, very good battery life (when you switch it on it'll say the power level. I go weeks between charges though not a daily user)