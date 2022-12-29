« previous next »
Author Topic: Headphones  (Read 66579 times)

Offline Livbes

Re: Headphones
« Reply #360 on: December 29, 2022, 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 28, 2022, 03:51:55 pm
AirPods get a bad rap, but the Pros sound genuinely good, Ive never been overly impressed with the 1st and 2nd gen standard ones though.

I had some old noise cancelling Bose cans from about 7 or 8yrs ago. They were well over £300 ant the time and I was never happy with them.
Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: Headphones
« Reply #361 on: January 12, 2023, 09:03:18 am »
Currently using the Jabra Elite 85T ones. Love them. Excellent noise cancelling and really good sound. They're in-ears and fit my ears really good.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #362 on: January 12, 2023, 06:01:58 pm »
Audio Technica or death (or deaf)
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Headphones
« Reply #363 on: February 19, 2023, 04:58:41 pm »
Got Powerbeats Pro for Christmas. Use them a lot. For about a week theyve started to disconnect or just one works. Its not the battery as they connect then disconnect then connect again. Ive tried a reset.

Really annoying. Any tips?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Headphones
« Reply #364 on: February 19, 2023, 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on February 19, 2023, 04:58:41 pm
Got Powerbeats Pro for Christmas. Use them a lot. For about a week theyve started to disconnect or just one works. Its not the battery as they connect then disconnect then connect again. Ive tried a reset.

Really annoying. Any tips?

Check if your phone needs updating & forget all your BT connections,if they don't work after that then send the buggers back.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Headphones
« Reply #365 on: February 19, 2023, 07:20:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 19, 2023, 06:50:08 pm
Check if your phone needs updating & forget all your BT connections,if they don't work after that then send the buggers back.
Cheers. I'll give it a go
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #366 on: February 19, 2023, 07:33:56 pm »
audio Technica is my brand
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Headphones
« Reply #367 on: February 24, 2023, 04:30:46 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 19, 2023, 07:33:56 pm
audio Technica is my brand

Make nice turntables.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #368 on: February 25, 2023, 10:54:24 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 24, 2023, 04:30:46 pm
Make nice turntables.


My turntable is indeed Audio Technica

This album I'm mixing I'm happy to say it's all that brand, just trust the goddamn earbuds and the cans. I got some of their closed big headphones (bluetooth as well or cabled), honestly life-changingly good

I'M A FAN OF A COMPANY WOAHHHH lmao

https://www.audio-technica.com/en-gb/headphones
Offline gray19lfc

Re: Headphones
« Reply #369 on: June 5, 2023, 04:53:40 pm »
Have a pair of Sony XM3s in over-ear and the ear buds but the buds always fall out.

Looking for the best sounding wireless headphones that clip over the ear, or earbuds that actually stay in the ear as an alternative
Offline Zlen

Re: Headphones
« Reply #370 on: June 5, 2023, 06:06:42 pm »
For buds, you really never know until you try. People have wildly different ears. I think Bose had some models with that little clip behing the ear. They usually come with very good-amazing sound quality.
Online gjr1

Re: Headphones
« Reply #371 on: Today at 08:13:11 am »
Looking for a set of headphones. Currently have buds but Im looking for something more comfortable.

I will be checking out these 4 over the next few days

Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBT2
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4
Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium
Technics Wireless Noise Cancelling

I know theres a lot of brand loyalty. Im a Sennheiser person myself.

So any thoughts on comfort, sound, connectivity and battery life?

Also, theres a reasonable price difference in the above 4. Have I missed anything else within those price range or lower that Ive missed?

Thanks!
