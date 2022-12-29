Looking for a set of headphones. Currently have buds but Im looking for something more comfortable.



I will be checking out these 4 over the next few days



Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBT2

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4

Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium

Technics Wireless Noise Cancelling



I know theres a lot of brand loyalty. Im a Sennheiser person myself.



So any thoughts on comfort, sound, connectivity and battery life?



Also, theres a reasonable price difference in the above 4. Have I missed anything else within those price range or lower that Ive missed?



Thanks!

