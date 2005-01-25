I just replaced those with some Audio Technica buds, which fit and sound better, but the Sony ones are fine yeah
Ath-anc300twhttps://www.audio-technica.com/en-gb/ath-anc300tw
They go inside the ear a bit, if you push the insert bit they're so well designed you can leg it and they stay in
That's what she said. I mean I don't even know how you all get music these dayshttps://www.ibroadcast.com/home/
Lets you upload your own rips then don't even check the source nobody cares
Android and IPhone apps
Nobody cares anymore perfect time to ditch the fucking algorithm I mean yeah maybe if you want to spend the rest of your life being told what to think.
You know this site lives up to its name
Maybe you are off music maybe that's it. Or maybe you come back fully loaded with every song you've ever fucking wanted and tell me my choice in headphones is shit
Well I made this post out of a genuine want to share. You don't have to fucking listen to what corporations sign you up for.https://free-mp3-download.net/
.... I wouldn't even speak like this if I didn't trust yous.
/your local weirdo with a full time job family and friends and girlfriend