Author Topic: Headphones  (Read 53957 times)

Offline CornerFlag

Re: Headphones
« Reply #320 on: November 18, 2021, 09:43:02 am »
Quote from: sirjames on November 18, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Are there many reasons to get the airpod pro's or standard airpods?
I think the Pros have ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) whereas the standards don't.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Headphones
« Reply #321 on: November 18, 2021, 03:11:07 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on November 18, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Are there many reasons to get the airpod pro's or standard airpods?

Pro's are IPX4 water and sweat resistant. They're also claimed to have a more immersive sound experience and slightly better audio call quality.  There's ~£100 difference at the moment between the gen 2's and pros, so not sure the pros are worth the extra.
Offline Claire.

Re: Headphones
« Reply #322 on: November 19, 2021, 08:57:20 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on November 18, 2021, 03:11:07 pm
Pro's are IPX4 water and sweat resistant. They're also claimed to have a more immersive sound experience and slightly better audio call quality.  There's ~£100 difference at the moment between the gen 2's and pros, so not sure the pros are worth the extra.

the claims are true, they're much better. Thought you can get them for £170ish now?
Offline sirjames

Re: Headphones
« Reply #323 on: November 19, 2021, 10:39:07 am »
Quote from: sirjames on November 18, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Are there many reasons to get the airpod pro's or standard airpods?

I got the pro's (because iam a fanboy) and i am happy with them. £200 off amazon.
Offline rothers

Re: Headphones
« Reply #324 on: November 20, 2021, 04:22:48 pm »
Bought some AirPod pros from Currys last week and Ive been really impressed.

I used their price match promise to get them for £140 as long as you can show them a UK based business showing the same product then they should price match. Having searched on Google I showed them what looked like a slightly dodgy site on my phone and  the manager approved the price.
Offline Claire.

Re: Headphones
« Reply #325 on: November 23, 2021, 09:30:39 am »
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Headphones
« Reply #326 on: November 23, 2021, 09:46:03 am »
Quote from: sirjames on November 18, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Are there many reasons to get the airpod pro's or standard airpods?

The AirPod pros actually sound good, the standard first and second gen AirPods are average sounding at best.  You can get a pair of Anker for a third of the price that sound better.

The pros genuinely sound good, not just compared to the standard pairs, but in general.  I havent tried the gen 3s, theyre supposed to sound much better than the first two though.  Theyre about £40 more expensive, Id rather pay that extra cash for a pair that dont sound the same as the buds Apple used to give away for free.
Offline sirjames

Re: Headphones
« Reply #327 on: November 23, 2021, 02:28:28 pm »
Quote from: rothers on November 20, 2021, 04:22:48 pm
Bought some AirPod pros from Currys last week and Ive been really impressed.

I used their price match promise to get them for £140 as long as you can show them a UK based business showing the same product then they should price match. Having searched on Google I showed them what looked like a slightly dodgy site on my phone and  the manager approved the price.

Which website - guna get my mum some for xmas so will give it a try.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Headphones
« Reply #328 on: November 23, 2021, 02:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 23, 2021, 09:46:03 am
The AirPod pros actually sound good, the standard first and second gen AirPods are average sounding at best.  You can get a pair of Anker for a third of the price that sound better.

The pros genuinely sound good, not just compared to the standard pairs, but in general.  I havent tried the gen 3s, theyre supposed to sound much better than the first two though.  Theyre about £40 more expensive, Id rather pay that extra cash for a pair that dont sound the same as the buds Apple used to give away for free.

Very good shout on Anker - I got some speakers over Lockdown 1.0 and being a cheapskate went Anker whilst one of my mates went for some big flashy set and mine were pound for pound better if not better overall.

On headphones, I've also found Taotronics to do a hell of a job, and have ordered some JBL earbuds today so will see if they match up to previous JBL experience
Offline jonnypb

Re: Headphones
« Reply #329 on: November 23, 2021, 02:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 23, 2021, 09:46:03 am
The AirPod pros actually sound good, the standard first and second gen AirPods are average sounding at best.  You can get a pair of Anker for a third of the price that sound better.

The pros genuinely sound good, not just compared to the standard pairs, but in general.  I havent tried the gen 3s, theyre supposed to sound much better than the first two though.  Theyre about £40 more expensive, Id rather pay that extra cash for a pair that dont sound the same as the buds Apple used to give away for free.

I was about to get the gen 3 buds, but after a couple of people telling me that they're very uncomfortable I just went for some gen 2's.  Reading user reviews they do seem to be a very mixed bag when it comes to comfort.  I think if anyone is looking for gen 3 buds, you're best off just paying the extra for the pro's. 

Would like to get the pro's at some point, but to be honest I'm more than happy with the gen 2's, were nearly half the price of the pros at time of buying and they sound so much better than the old wired ones that you use to get for free, although the battery life could be better.  If you're not to bothered about having apple tech then a mate just got some cambridge audio ones, think they were about £90 on offer,  he said they sound better than the pros that his brother has, so if anyone isn't bothered about having the apple branding and wants the SQ of pros for a fraction of the price, then take a look at the CA Melomania buds.  Plus they have decent battery life unlike all of the apple ear buds.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Headphones
« Reply #330 on: November 23, 2021, 03:15:34 pm »
The Huawei Freebuds Pro are an unbelievable set of wireless headphones and are on sale in a lot of places right now. Couldn't recommend them any more.
Offline rothers

Re: Headphones
« Reply #331 on: November 24, 2021, 11:32:58 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on November 23, 2021, 02:28:28 pm
Which website - guna get my mum some for xmas so will give it a try.
I used a used a website with the word geek in the name for £150, but cant find the site on Google now. Found another called dimprice which is UK based and selling new pros for £167 which is still decent if you get Currys to price match.

https://www.dimprice.co.uk/apple-airpods-pro-with-wireless-charging-case?language=en-gb&currency=GBP&gclid=CjwKCAiA4veMBhAMEiwAU4XRr5o_4W26lxbbUg3D275M2vNprGHbZEAIxHbGeRXXPuhneGDeFlF1PhoCT3cQAvD_BwE
Offline Alf

Re: Headphones
« Reply #332 on: March 8, 2022, 02:35:17 pm »
Anybody recommend an iPhone headset for zoom calls please, going back to the office next week & our landlines have gone. Would rather not go on speakerphone.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Headphones
« Reply #333 on: March 8, 2022, 05:34:06 pm »
Offline thejbs

Re: Headphones
« Reply #334 on: March 8, 2022, 10:59:35 pm »
Picked up a set of lovely Austrian Audio headphones to add to my collection. Really comfortable and sound great. Using them to track audio. 
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Headphones
« Reply #335 on: May 9, 2022, 07:38:41 am »
I see you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3's for under £100 now, which is an absolute steal.  Obviously I haven't tried every wireless buds on the market, but I've tried more than a few, the Sony's are the best I've used though.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #336 on: May 9, 2022, 08:32:49 am »
I just replaced those with some Audio Technica buds, which fit and sound better, but the Sony ones are fine yeah
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #337 on: May 21, 2022, 06:08:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May  9, 2022, 08:32:49 am
I just replaced those with some Audio Technica buds, which fit and sound better, but the Sony ones are fine yeah

Ath-anc300tw

https://www.audio-technica.com/en-gb/ath-anc300tw

They go inside the ear a bit, if you push the insert bit they're so well designed you can leg it and they stay in

That's what she said. I mean I don't even know how you all get music these days

https://www.ibroadcast.com/home/
Lets you upload your own rips then don't even check the source nobody cares

Android and IPhone apps

Nobody cares anymore perfect time to ditch the fucking algorithm I mean yeah maybe if you want to spend the rest of your life being told what to think.

You know this site lives up to its name

Maybe you are off music maybe that's it. Or maybe you come back fully loaded with every song you've ever fucking wanted and tell me my choice in headphones is shit

Well I made this post out of a genuine want to share. You don't have to fucking listen to what corporations sign you up for.

https://free-mp3-download.net/

.... I wouldn't even speak like this if I didn't trust yous.

/your local weirdo with a full time job family and friends and girlfriend
Offline kopite321

Re: Headphones
« Reply #338 on: May 23, 2022, 06:23:31 am »
I got these three months ago WF-1000XM4 ...upgraded from Sony WF-1000XM3. They are remarkable... thought it was impossible to improve on the WF-1000XM3s, but Sony has managed to do just that. The WF-1000XM4s noise reduction and sound quality are amazing, to be honest.

https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-1000xm4
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Headphones
« Reply #339 on: May 23, 2022, 12:04:01 pm »
They just released the XM5 so the XM4 will drop in price you'd expect
Offline Zlen

Re: Headphones
« Reply #340 on: May 23, 2022, 12:29:11 pm »
Are most of these headphones at least partially water proof? I've destroyed two sets of Bowers & Wilking overhead headphones after getting caught in the rain and wouldn't mind something small for walking the dogs or going to the gym.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Headphones
« Reply #341 on: May 23, 2022, 12:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on May 23, 2022, 12:29:11 pm
Are most of these headphones at least partially water proof? I've destroyed two sets of Bowers & Wilking overhead headphones after getting caught in the rain and wouldn't mind something small for walking the dogs or going to the gym.

The XM4s are water-resistant rather than waterproof, so they'd probably be okay with splashes but I wouldn't fancy their chances in a storm or anything.
Offline kopite321

Re: Headphones
« Reply #342 on: May 24, 2022, 04:36:11 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 23, 2022, 12:04:01 pm
They just released the XM5 so the XM4 will drop in price you'd expect

The XM5 is not related to the XM3 OR XM4.. the XM5 is a WH product (full size headphones)... WF series are earbuds mate
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Headphones
« Reply #343 on: May 24, 2022, 06:46:42 am »
Ah I missed the WF. My bad
Offline thejbs

Re: Headphones
« Reply #344 on: May 26, 2022, 08:47:29 am »
Rumours are that the WF mk5's will come out this year too, in fairness.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #345 on: May 27, 2022, 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 21, 2022, 06:08:35 pm
Ath-anc300tw

https://www.audio-technica.com/en-gb/ath-anc300tw



They have a few options including budget and unlike those Sonys they don't fall out when I run until I feel sick
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Headphones
« Reply #346 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm »
I recently bought a Sony WH-CH510 BT on-ear headsets. Lovely for everyday commute - an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening. Battery life is supposed to be 30 hours but I have always charged them on the weekends. Comfortable on the ears and ambient noise on the public transport, does get filtered out about 80%. Reasonable if you ask me. Only con that I have about this is the calls - air noise gets a but too much on a windy day and annoys both me (the echo) and the person Im talking to. Price was 25 euros. Worth a shot if your everyday usage is 80% music and 20% calls preferably indoors.
Online duvva

Re: Headphones
« Reply #347 on: Today at 01:05:39 pm »
Not sure if this is the thread for it but has anyone got or tried a portable dac/amp between headphones and their phone? Ive been looking at the likes of the Audioquest Dragonfly Cobalt and the Chord Mojo. Just wondering whether the difference is that big or even noticeable?
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Headphones
« Reply #348 on: Today at 01:47:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:05:39 pm
Not sure if this is the thread for it but has anyone got or tried a portable dac/amp between headphones and their phone? Ive been looking at the likes of the Audioquest Dragonfly Cobalt and the Chord Mojo. Just wondering whether the difference is that big or even noticeable?

Totally different listening experience compared with using a mobile phone, based on using a Chord Mojo.  My son is massively into his audio and has a pretty immense collection of headphones, DAC/AMPs and portable music players.  He's given me the Mojo (which I regretfully don't use often enough due to work environment) and upgraded to a player identical to or similar to the Fiio X7 MK2 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0743H8SX1?linkCode=gs2&tag=tgz68-21
