Author Topic: Headphones

CornerFlag

Re: Headphones
Reply #320 on: November 18, 2021, 09:43:02 am
Quote from: sirjames on November 18, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Are there many reasons to get the airpod pro's or standard airpods?
I think the Pros have ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) whereas the standards don't.
jonnypb

Re: Headphones
Reply #321 on: November 18, 2021, 03:11:07 pm
Quote from: sirjames on November 18, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Are there many reasons to get the airpod pro's or standard airpods?

Pro's are IPX4 water and sweat resistant. They're also claimed to have a more immersive sound experience and slightly better audio call quality.  There's ~£100 difference at the moment between the gen 2's and pros, so not sure the pros are worth the extra.
Claire.

Re: Headphones
Reply #322 on: November 19, 2021, 08:57:20 am
Quote from: jonnypb on November 18, 2021, 03:11:07 pm
Pro's are IPX4 water and sweat resistant. They're also claimed to have a more immersive sound experience and slightly better audio call quality.  There's ~£100 difference at the moment between the gen 2's and pros, so not sure the pros are worth the extra.

the claims are true, they're much better. Thought you can get them for £170ish now?
sirjames

Re: Headphones
Reply #323 on: November 19, 2021, 10:39:07 am
Quote from: sirjames on November 18, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Are there many reasons to get the airpod pro's or standard airpods?

I got the pro's (because iam a fanboy) and i am happy with them. £200 off amazon.
rothers

Re: Headphones
Reply #324 on: November 20, 2021, 04:22:48 pm
Bought some AirPod pros from Currys last week and Ive been really impressed.

I used their price match promise to get them for £140 as long as you can show them a UK based business showing the same product then they should price match. Having searched on Google I showed them what looked like a slightly dodgy site on my phone and  the manager approved the price.
Claire.

Re: Headphones
Reply #325 on: November 23, 2021, 09:30:39 am
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Headphones
Reply #326 on: November 23, 2021, 09:46:03 am
Quote from: sirjames on November 18, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Are there many reasons to get the airpod pro's or standard airpods?

The AirPod pros actually sound good, the standard first and second gen AirPods are average sounding at best.  You can get a pair of Anker for a third of the price that sound better.

The pros genuinely sound good, not just compared to the standard pairs, but in general.  I havent tried the gen 3s, theyre supposed to sound much better than the first two though.  Theyre about £40 more expensive, Id rather pay that extra cash for a pair that dont sound the same as the buds Apple used to give away for free.
sirjames

Re: Headphones
Reply #327 on: November 23, 2021, 02:28:28 pm
Quote from: rothers on November 20, 2021, 04:22:48 pm
Bought some AirPod pros from Currys last week and Ive been really impressed.

I used their price match promise to get them for £140 as long as you can show them a UK based business showing the same product then they should price match. Having searched on Google I showed them what looked like a slightly dodgy site on my phone and  the manager approved the price.

Which website - guna get my mum some for xmas so will give it a try.
ianburns252

Re: Headphones
Reply #328 on: November 23, 2021, 02:39:55 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 23, 2021, 09:46:03 am
The AirPod pros actually sound good, the standard first and second gen AirPods are average sounding at best.  You can get a pair of Anker for a third of the price that sound better.

The pros genuinely sound good, not just compared to the standard pairs, but in general.  I havent tried the gen 3s, theyre supposed to sound much better than the first two though.  Theyre about £40 more expensive, Id rather pay that extra cash for a pair that dont sound the same as the buds Apple used to give away for free.

Very good shout on Anker - I got some speakers over Lockdown 1.0 and being a cheapskate went Anker whilst one of my mates went for some big flashy set and mine were pound for pound better if not better overall.

On headphones, I've also found Taotronics to do a hell of a job, and have ordered some JBL earbuds today so will see if they match up to previous JBL experience
jonnypb

Re: Headphones
Reply #329 on: November 23, 2021, 02:46:50 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 23, 2021, 09:46:03 am
The AirPod pros actually sound good, the standard first and second gen AirPods are average sounding at best.  You can get a pair of Anker for a third of the price that sound better.

The pros genuinely sound good, not just compared to the standard pairs, but in general.  I havent tried the gen 3s, theyre supposed to sound much better than the first two though.  Theyre about £40 more expensive, Id rather pay that extra cash for a pair that dont sound the same as the buds Apple used to give away for free.

I was about to get the gen 3 buds, but after a couple of people telling me that they're very uncomfortable I just went for some gen 2's.  Reading user reviews they do seem to be a very mixed bag when it comes to comfort.  I think if anyone is looking for gen 3 buds, you're best off just paying the extra for the pro's. 

Would like to get the pro's at some point, but to be honest I'm more than happy with the gen 2's, were nearly half the price of the pros at time of buying and they sound so much better than the old wired ones that you use to get for free, although the battery life could be better.  If you're not to bothered about having apple tech then a mate just got some cambridge audio ones, think they were about £90 on offer,  he said they sound better than the pros that his brother has, so if anyone isn't bothered about having the apple branding and wants the SQ of pros for a fraction of the price, then take a look at the CA Melomania buds.  Plus they have decent battery life unlike all of the apple ear buds.
FlashGordon

Re: Headphones
Reply #330 on: November 23, 2021, 03:15:34 pm
The Huawei Freebuds Pro are an unbelievable set of wireless headphones and are on sale in a lot of places right now. Couldn't recommend them any more.
rothers

Re: Headphones
Reply #331 on: November 24, 2021, 11:32:58 pm
Quote from: sirjames on November 23, 2021, 02:28:28 pm
Which website - guna get my mum some for xmas so will give it a try.
I used a used a website with the word geek in the name for £150, but cant find the site on Google now. Found another called dimprice which is UK based and selling new pros for £167 which is still decent if you get Currys to price match.

https://www.dimprice.co.uk/apple-airpods-pro-with-wireless-charging-case?language=en-gb&currency=GBP&gclid=CjwKCAiA4veMBhAMEiwAU4XRr5o_4W26lxbbUg3D275M2vNprGHbZEAIxHbGeRXXPuhneGDeFlF1PhoCT3cQAvD_BwE
Alf

Re: Headphones
Reply #332 on: Today at 02:35:17 pm
Anybody recommend an iPhone headset for zoom calls please, going back to the office next week & our landlines have gone. Would rather not go on speakerphone.
TepidT2O

Re: Headphones
Reply #333 on: Today at 05:34:06 pm
thejbs

Re: Headphones
Reply #334 on: Today at 10:59:35 pm
Picked up a set of lovely Austrian Audio headphones to add to my collection. Really comfortable and sound great. Using them to track audio. 
