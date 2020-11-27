Any reccomendations for a over ear set of headphones for roughly £50? my daughter wants some for christmas







Bought some wired open back headphones for music and gaming the beyerdynamics tygr and they are unreal for the price. Im no audiophile even though Im always after a good sound, best Ive ever had and the build quality feels great. Also got a little Bluetooth dac fiio btr3k to improve sound over normal device output which is great but Ive ordered a cable to make it into into dongle as that should be better.If its definitely over ear headphones she wants then I am assuming they need to be wireless ones also. Id recommend the Sony wh-ch700n, a bit over budget at the current Black Friday price of 75 but they are normally around 100.