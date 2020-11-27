Headphone Amps and/or DACs (usb for desktop PC)...
Have you got one, use one ?
I use headphones for music , youtube, movies etc for late night listening & sometimes i'm nearly on full volume
i know youtube can be hit & miss quality wise, also it depends on the file/bitrate you input for quality output..
is it worth getting a usb DAC.. will it 'drive' the headphones.. loads of info out there but better to get an answer from a user.
i'm using AKG K92
(32 ohms) not high end power beasts but surely a budget DAC can help ?
was looking at ebay-Audioquest dragonfly...
Thanks for any pointers.. System
Bit old now, need to bulid a new one to be honest
Win 7 64 bit
mobo-gigabyte z97-d3h - cpu i5 4690k quad
ram 16Gb - gfx Rx 570 8Gb