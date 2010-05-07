« previous next »
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
May 7, 2010, 04:52:57 pm
The link doesn't work for me?
Just has a big quicktime (i think) Q??
Would love to get it going..
twitter.com/guibuttersnaps

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
May 8, 2010, 12:13:03 pm
Quote from: Garstonite on April 26, 2010, 09:28:21 pm

I have the 87/88 season review called "The Mighty Reds" on DVD that I could get up. I've got a lot of games that would be good to get up on there. 7-0 against Spurs, 9-0 against Palace. Will have to be reminded how you do it.
Absoloutly cracking video that one mate(mighty reds),vintage season,honestly think we wouldnt be singing '5 times if that side had played in the European cup...
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
May 8, 2010, 12:19:36 pm
Quote from: yorkykopite on April 28, 2010, 12:48:01 am
OK, help me out, anyone who was there. The cameras failed to catch the full glory of one of the goals (I think maybe it was the Gary Gillespie one). I have a memory of Barnes doing yet another terrific piece of skill in the left hand corner just before the cross was delivered, yet the camera cuts in too late to catch it. The moment was therefore lost forever. But what exactly happened? Another nutmeg, a Cruyff turn, a roulette? What was it Kopites?
Think it was off a throw or short corner,nutmegged someone right on the corner of the 18 yrd box /goalline,the pulled it back for Gillespie,great goal,my fave that night was the second one,the pass from Beardo to Aldo,the way Aldo let it run across his body and the finish was sublime.. Deffo the best performance of attacking footy ive ever seen,shoulda scored 9 or 10
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
May 8, 2010, 06:08:43 pm
Quote from: tomred on May  8, 2010, 11:00:12 am
Right click on the link, choose Save As, and save the file onto your computer as an MPEG. Then you can watch it.

Cheers mate I think I've found my problem.
twitter.com/guibuttersnaps

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
May 9, 2010, 08:10:29 am
I can't believe how quick the pace of this game is. Its as fast if not faster than most Premier League games these days. What an awesome performance. Needless to say I'd love if we played like that all the time.


Also, aren't backpasses pretty funny?
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 23, 2021, 09:57:21 pm
.
Liverpool 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest


League Match: Wednesday 13th April, 1988.







LFC XI: Grobbelaar; Gillespie Ablett, Hansen, Nicol; Houghton, Spackman, McMahon, Barnes; Beardsley, Aldridge.
Subs: C. Johnston, Molby.

Forest XI: Sutton; Chettle, Foster, Walker, Pearce; Gaynor, Webb, Wilson, Glover; Clough, Rice.
Subs: Wassall, Crosby.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1632

Liverweb.org Match Info Page : https://web.archive.org/web/20141226110310/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/report.asp?rec_id=4717

Wikipedia Page for Liverpool's 1987/88 Season : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1987%E2%80%9388_Liverpool_F.C._season





Match Highlights....




'Full Match Replay':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Dc0E_c7fCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Dc0E_c7fCM</a>



'Full Match Replay':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x1lgkvk



'32 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q3VPRfK0Ov8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q3VPRfK0Ov8</a>



'22 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K0ODCWNPN_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K0ODCWNPN_0</a>



'11 minute highlights':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x7508s7



'8 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jy-uQT3AqyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jy-uQT3AqyI</a>



'6 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RhwWS3FoQ2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RhwWS3FoQ2g</a>



'5 minute highlights' - (no sign-in or facebook account required - very good quality; from LFC):-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/468337474385992



'3 minute highlights' (mainly just the goals):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z46vRy-SHFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z46vRy-SHFc</a>













Match Reports & Info:-


'Best performance ever?' article - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/439
'BBC World Service Sports Roundup transcript' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/706
'John Barnes - A beauty to behold' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3765
'Match of the Century' - www.thesportsman.com/articles/match-of-the-century-liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest-on-april-13-1988
'Liverpool were better than Brazil' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/297649-liverpool-fc-nottingham-forest-1988-on-this-day (with free 12 minute video)
'The greatest of all time?' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gallery/greatest-time-liverpool-fc-5-3248067
'Liverpool 5 Nottingham Forest 0' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/04/liverpool-5-nottingham-forest-0-when-beardsley-and-co-brought-brian-cloughs-boys-to-their-knees
'The Finest Exhibition Of Football' - www.soccersouls.com/liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest-the-finest-exhibition-of-football-classic-clashes
'From The Archive  Liverpool 5-0 N'ham Forest  April 17, 1988' - www.adifferentleague.co.uk/2009/12/From-The-Archive-Liverpool-5-0-Nottingham-Forest-April-17-1988

More Match Reports & Snippets at www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1632

A look back 1 : www.thisisanfield.com/2020/05/the-finest-exhibition-of-football-unrelenting-liverpool-slice-nottingham-forest-for-five
A look back 2 : www.thisisanfield.com/2009/08/no-18-liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest
A look back 3 : https://tomkinstimes.com/2017/10/post-match-analysis-liverpool-5-nottingham-forest-0-april-13th-1988 (with analysis)
A look back 4 : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/277807-no-4-liverpool-5-0-forest-lfc-s-greatest-ever-performance
A look back 5 : 'Liverpool Songs: We Hate Nottingham Forest  Erm, Why Is That?' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2016/07/liverpool-we-hate-nottingham-forest-erm-why
A look back 6 : 'Throwback Thursday: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, 1988' - www.pastemagazine.com/soccer/throwback-thursday-liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest
A look back 7 : 'Liverpool's team of 87-88 is perhaps England's finest' - thesefootballtimes.co/2016/07/12/why-liverpools-team-of-1987-88-is-perhaps-english-footballs-finest



- The legendary Sir Tom Finney certainly enjoyed Liverpool's performance:-

"It was the finest exhibition I've seen the whole time I've played and watched the game. You couldn't see it bettered anywhere, not even in Brazil. The moves they put together were fantastic."












'The Mighty Reds' on VHS - sort of a 'Season Review of Liverpool 1987-88' (and included all 90 minutes of the 5-0 match vs Nottingham Forest):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qxwYcid_uSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qxwYcid_uSM</a>



the superb Dave Waller's home-made quality 'Liverpool FC season review 1987/88':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw</a>






Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : Real Madrid '09 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man City '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19.

Some more games - Saint Etienne '77 : Howard Gayle & Bayern '81 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Brann in '97 : Everton 3-2 in '01.


Victories vs Everton : from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 23, 2021, 10:25:40 pm
Ive mentioned it before (multiple times) but why not, I was at this game. I was only 9 so utterly spoilt to see such a great performance and kind of take it for granted.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 23, 2021, 11:34:21 pm
Born in 94', but I'll never get bored of watching clips of Peter Beardsley.

Enjoyed the chant at the end 'Olay olay olay, we are scouse, we are scouse, olay olay olay' ....
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 01:24:58 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 23, 2021, 10:25:40 pm
Ive mentioned it before (multiple times) but why not, I was at this game. I was only 9 so utterly spoilt to see such a great performance and kind of take it for granted.

Id be mentioning it all the time too. Probably the best performance Ive ever seen. It still blows me away watching any clips of that game. The speed of play, the passing, movement, and the perfect game from Beardsley.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 03:25:22 am

I'll always remember the applause when Beardsley hit the bar . I know it sounds mad but we were all gobsmacked that night and even Tom Finney was lost for words .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 03:37:05 am
Ah bollocks . I've just watched the highlights and the keeper tipped it over 1988 was a long time ago  ;D

Edit .

Just watched it again and he did hit the bar later on in the first half  ;) .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 06:02:28 am
What a night, one of my favourites ever, maybe our best ever team.

I decided around 5 o'clock "you know what I'll go the match tonight"; it was cheap - a fiver or so I think - but money was tight, my wife and I had just moved into our own place and I took home less than a ton a week, so I couldn't afford to go all the time, how glad I am I went that night. I met my Dad's youngest brother at the Chippy on Utting Avenue, and Stanley Park South where he lived, got our usual bag of chips, loads of salt and vinegar  :lickin and then the walk up to the ground, in the Kop, middle right, to  watch it all unfold, it was footballing perfection. Tom Finney, Platini, Des Lynam, everyone Eulogized on the telly later that night, this was the best team in Europe - no doubt.

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 11:26:16 am
Quote from: kesey on July 24, 2021, 03:25:22 am
I'll always remember the applause when Beardsley hit the bar . I know it sounds mad but we were all gobsmacked that night and even Tom Finney was lost for words .


Good stuff kesey. Me too

Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 28, 2010, 11:42:02 am
What a night though. I've written about this before, but do you remember the sustained applause on the Kop after the glorious move that ended with Beardsley's rasper nearly breaking bar in two? It seemed to go on for ever. More like a standing ovation given to a brilliant play at the curtain call rather than a football match.

I still think it was one of the most unusual sounds I've heard at a football match. It was almost better that the ball didn't go in the net because we would never have 'celebrated' as we did. The Kop's ovation went on for two or three minutes I seem to remember. We were applauding a great move as well as a brilliant shot. But I think we must have been applauding a great season as well. It felt like a massive 'Thank You' to the manager and the players. An 'enough already!' moment. All the better, that the match was still going on. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 11:39:07 am
Was there a rendition of Brucie, Brucie give us a goal late on too? He was pretty much a spectator himself that night!
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 04:26:52 pm
 The birth of my love for Liverpool FC, this game. I cant find a way of explaining the depth of emotion it created. Not just the players but the whole thing, the supporters, the ground, the commentary. Its the game I measure every other LFC experience against.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 08:07:31 pm
Platini was at that game, remembering reading about him waxing lyrical about it.

Tom Finney was blown away as well.

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 10:47:36 pm
Probably the best performance I have seen from a Liverpool side. Forest were a proper side at that time and we absolutely dismantled them. Beardsley was like a prelude to a peak Messi. They simply couldn't cope with him.

All played out in front of the standing Kop.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 10:51:26 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 24, 2021, 08:07:31 pm
Platini was at that game, remembering reading about him waxing lyrical about it.

Tom Finney was blown away as well.



I think Platini was at the game we beat Arsenal 2-0 when Aldridge scored after McMahon kept the ball in and Beardsley scored a great solo goal. I somehow was at that game that season too (and the Derby).
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 11:02:25 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 24, 2021, 10:51:26 pm
I think Platini was at the game we beat Arsenal 2-0 when Aldridge scored after McMahon kept the ball in and Beardsley scored a great solo goal. I somehow was at that game that season too (and the Derby).

It was the Derby wasn't it? At Goodison I think. He said afterwards he loved it. But in reality it was the day he must have decided to float the idea of eliminating tackling from football.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 24, 2021, 11:35:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 24, 2021, 11:26:16 am
Good stuff kesey. Me too

I still think it was one of the most unusual sounds I've heard at a football match. It was almost better that the ball didn't go in the net because we would never have 'celebrated' as we did. The Kop's ovation went on for two or three minutes I seem to remember. We were applauding a great move as well as a brilliant shot. But I think we must have been applauding a great season as well. It felt like a massive 'Thank You' to the manager and the players. An 'enough already!' moment. All the better, that the match was still going on. 

It was a very special night, and Id urge anyone who hasnt seen it not to watch just the highlights, but the whole game.

Why? Because then youll understand that a) Forest were no mugs, b) that the philosophy of both managers/clubs were similar, and contributed to the spectacle, and c) that the DNA of Liverpool is exemplified in this game in a way that must surely have rubbed off on Rodgers and Klopp - years later - what Motson refers to, I think, as the Liverpool way.

Its significant that this stunning example of the Liverpool way was achieved with players such as Spackman, Ablett, Gillespie and Houghton. Im in no way dismissing nor underrating their footballing ability; rather Im highlighting the fact that only Barnes and Hansen, from this team, would be in the running should an all-time LFC team be the subject of discussion.

My point is that the Liverpool way subsumes individual prowess by always putting the emphasis on team, work ethic and selflessness. Its why Klopp is the perfect fit, and why I love what hes done to cement the clubs legacy.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 09:16:56 am
I was there. It feels special to say that. What a performance.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 10:34:52 am
As good as it gets, a showpiece that I am happy to have been be part of, was that good I never wanted lose the memory of it..later bought the video of it which is still in the loft somewhere.



I was the loan arranger for a while with all me mates borrowing it..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/UucAljBkBYU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/UucAljBkBYU</a>
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 12:35:18 pm
Probably the greatest team performance I have had the pleasure to witness. 

Simply magnificent.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 03:21:10 pm
Christ that 87-88 team.  Read in Aldo's autobiography, saying he could talk to anyone for hours about that team.  ;D

If you ever require a blueprint on how football should be played...  8)

fc
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 05:23:56 pm
Back in the day I recall having a Liverpool fc - team of the decade video that had coverage of this game in among other great 80s footage.  Great watch.  Dont know if that was ever made available on dvd.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 07:49:12 pm

^ Not sure it came to see a release on DVD mate. Though it can be watched in decent VHS quality here at the superb Dave Waller youtube channel...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U</a>


^ this has Platini on it waxing lyrical about us after beating Arsenal. Plus some Candy Dulfer 'Lily Was Here' music on it towards the end too :)


(there was a similarly titled release on DVD - www.amazon.co.uk/Liverpool-Fc-80s-Team-Decade/dp/B00005NBTR - but it isn't the same as the above video. ESPN also did a similar video - and title too.)

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 08:30:57 pm
Ive mentioned it before (multiple times) but why not, I was at this game. I was only 9 so utterly spoilt to see such a great performance and kind of take it for granted.

I was 21 and was also at that game.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 09:13:51 pm
Watched the full game the other night. Thanks for posting, really enjoyed it. Barnes and Beardsley, doesn't get better than that, pure joy.

Quote from: oojason on July 25, 2021, 07:49:12 pm
^ Not sure it came to see a release on DVD mate. Though it can be watched in decent VHS quality here at the superb Dave Waller youtube channel...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U</a>


^ this has Platini on it waxing lyrical about us after beating Arsenal. Plus some Candy Dulfer 'Lily Was Here' music on it towards the end too :)


(there was a similarly titled release on DVD - www.amazon.co.uk/Liverpool-Fc-80s-Team-Decade/dp/B00005NBTR - but it isn't the same as the above video. ESPN also did a similar video - and title too.)

Shame the YouTube video has the European games removed due to copyright. I'll watch it full tonight.

Slightly off topic, but I had a VHS of the greatest LFC games. My dad used to wax lyrically about the great sides of 70s and 80s (he's not a fan of the 90s sides  ;D), he went to home and aways early 80s, so he got me some VHS for my 'footballing education' when I was a kid. 1978 Liverpool 7 - 0 Spurs was my favorite. "Johnson, and Johnson the ball into arces of space for Heighway, and Heighway a brilliant cross back, and what a classic goal." Lost count how many times watched those highlights.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
July 25, 2021, 09:41:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on July 25, 2021, 07:49:12 pm
^ Not sure it came to see a release on DVD mate. Though it can be watched in decent VHS quality here at the superb Dave Waller youtube channel...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U</a>


^ this has Platini on it waxing lyrical about us after beating Arsenal. Plus some Candy Dulfer 'Lily Was Here' music on it towards the end too :)


(there was a similarly titled release on DVD - www.amazon.co.uk/Liverpool-Fc-80s-Team-Decade/dp/B00005NBTR - but it isn't the same as the above video. ESPN also did a similar video - and title too.)



Yep thats the one thx
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
Today at 12:01:02 pm
Yes I was at this match. Our kid was in the ground somewhere too. Amazing game and I bought the video when it came out. Correct me if im wrong but think it was just the 2nd official Liverpool video at the time. 'History of...' being the first
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
Today at 02:48:54 pm
What a game this was. Forest werent any mugs at this point either.

Would probably be the equivalent of whacking Leicester or Spurs (2017-2019) nowadays.

That 1987/88 Liverpool team was amazing. Probably the most exciting attacking team I can remember. Arguably 2013/14 is similar in terms of excitement. 1987/88 team was better since the attacking threat wasnt at the expense of defensive solidity (like 2013/14).

John Barnes was pinnacle of this team. Still arguably the most talented player Ive seen in a red shirt. Gerrard and Suarez were the only ones close, with Gerrard being a better player than Barnes overall due to longevity at the top of his game.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
Today at 03:26:33 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:54 pm
What a game this was. Forest werent any mugs at this point either.

Would probably be the equivalent of whacking Leicester or Spurs (2017-2019) nowadays.

That 1987/88 Liverpool team was amazing. Probably the most exciting attacking team I can remember. Arguably 2013/14 is similar in terms of excitement. 1987/88 team was better since the attacking threat wasnt at the expense of defensive solidity (like 2013/14).

John Barnes was pinnacle of this team. Still arguably the most talented player Ive seen in a red shirt. Gerrard and Suarez were the only ones close, with Gerrard being a better player than Barnes overall due to longevity at the top of his game.

Wed played them twice before in the previous month I think. Once the FA Cup semi final where Aldridge scored that great volley and once in the League on Easter Saturday where we lost to them, our second and last defeat of the league season. Think they might have been second in the League when we played them.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
Today at 03:55:29 pm
^ Yea Clough's late 80s Forest were always a good team, got to loads of finals and did well in the league.
