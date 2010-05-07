.Liverpool 5 - 0 Nottingham ForestLeague Match: Wednesday 13th April, 1988.LFC XI:
Grobbelaar; Gillespie Ablett, Hansen, Nicol; Houghton, Spackman, McMahon, Barnes; Beardsley, Aldridge.Subs:
C. Johnston, Molby.Forest XI:
Sutton; Chettle, Foster, Walker, Pearce; Crosby, Webb, Wilson, Glover; Clough, Rice.Subs:
Wassall, ?.
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1632
Liverweb.org Match Info Page : https://web.archive.org/web/20141226110310/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/report.asp?rec_id=4717
Wikipedia Page for Liverpool's 1987/88 Season
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1987%E2%80%9388_Liverpool_F.C._seasonMatch Highlights....
'Full Match Replay
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Dc0E_c7fCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Dc0E_c7fCM</a>
'Full Match Replay
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x1lgkvk
'32 minute highlights
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q3VPRfK0Ov8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q3VPRfK0Ov8</a>
'22 minute highlights
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K0ODCWNPN_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K0ODCWNPN_0</a>
'11 minute highlights
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x7508s7
'8 minute highlights
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jy-uQT3AqyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jy-uQT3AqyI</a>
'6 minute highlights
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RhwWS3FoQ2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RhwWS3FoQ2g</a>
'5 minute highlights
' - from LFC (no sign-in or facebook account required)
:-www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/468337474385992
'3 minute highlights
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z46vRy-SHFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z46vRy-SHFc</a>Match Reports & Info:-
'Best performance ever?' article - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/439
'BBC World Service Sports Roundup transcript' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/706
'John Barnes - A beauty to behold' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3765
'Match of the Century' - www.thesportsman.com/articles/match-of-the-century-liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest-on-april-13-1988
'Liverpool were better than Brazil' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/297649-liverpool-fc-nottingham-forest-1988-on-this-day (with free 12 minute video)
'The greatest of all time?' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gallery/greatest-time-liverpool-fc-5-3248067
'Liverpool 5 Nottingham Forest 0' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/04/liverpool-5-nottingham-forest-0-when-beardsley-and-co-brought-brian-cloughs-boys-to-their-knees
'The Finest Exhibition Of Football' - www.soccersouls.com/liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest-the-finest-exhibition-of-football-classic-clashes
More Match Reports & Snippets at www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1632
A look back 1 : www.thisisanfield.com/2020/05/the-finest-exhibition-of-football-unrelenting-liverpool-slice-nottingham-forest-for-five
A look back 2 : www.thisisanfield.com/2009/08/no-18-liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest
A look back 3 : https://tomkinstimes.com/2017/10/post-match-analysis-liverpool-5-nottingham-forest-0-april-13th-1988 (with analysis)
A look back 4 : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/277807-no-4-liverpool-5-0-forest-lfc-s-greatest-ever-performance
A look back 5 : 'Liverpool Songs: We Hate Nottingham Forest Erm, Why Is That?' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2016/07/liverpool-we-hate-nottingham-forest-erm-why
A look back 6 : 'Throwback Thursday: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, 1988' - www.pastemagazine.com/soccer/throwback-thursday-liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest
A look back 7 : 'Liverpool's team of 87-88 is perhaps England's finest' - thesefootballtimes.co/2016/07/12/why-liverpools-team-of-1987-88-is-perhaps-english-footballs-finest
- The legendary Sir Tom Finney certainly enjoyed Liverpool's performance:- "It was the finest exhibition I've seen the whole time I've played and watched the game. You couldn't see it bettered anywhere, not even in Brazil. The moves they put together were fantastic."
'The Mighty Reds
' on VHS - sort of a 'Season Review of Liverpool 1987-88
' (and included all 90 minutes of the 5-0 match vs Nottingham Forest)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qxwYcid_uSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qxwYcid_uSM</a>
the superb Dave Waller's home-made quality 'Liverpool FC season review 1987/88
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw</a>
