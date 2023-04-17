Found it, you can ignore most of it, but I would like to know from those who face it, on the 5 stages.



2021 post on a another forum, let me know what you think:





It started when I was 15, I was sleeping in a room and I went to sleep by mistake by leaving the lights on. Suddenly at night, my eyes opened. I didn't feel groggy or anything and it was clear that this was unusual, then it started. I tried to move and I couldn't, I was absolutely petrified, my eyes were moving but I couldn't move a muscle of my body, I thought I was a goner. Then suddenly, it felt like someone sat on my chest, I was crying for air but my mouth made no sounds and I made no movement except my eyes. Suddenly, I heard voices, this was a crowd of voices. They started coming closer and louder. It felt like I was in Gladiator stadium with everyone watching me. The voices became louder and louder until I heard my door creak and my young sorry ass called it a night then and I just did the only thing that was possible which was shut my eyes. The next thing I remember is waking up for school.



At first my parents didn't believe me, they said you had a nightmare but then they realized I had been through sleep paralysis and explained it to me.



Since then i've had them consistently throughout the years with gaps and i've been able to categorize my sleep paralysis into 5 groups:



1. Only your eyes are open and nothing else happens (Never happened to me)



2. You hear sounds (Just the first 1, lost my sleep paralysis virginity to it)



3. You see an inanimate object that isn't supposed to be there. (Happened about 2 times) = See a light, potential shadow etc



4. You see a demon, creature or a ghost (My most common)



5. The worst one that I had, You see a human (Happened once and it freaked the shit out of me, a woman standing on her knees next to my bed and speaking to me while I can't move and I have never seen her before let alone be in my bedroom kneeling beside me, speaking to me, gone in 1 minute) Worst ever



This human encounter made me research about it so that I could fight this rather than be in a torrid state of helplessness.



I read about how you can transcend through your Sleep paralysis into Lucid dreaming by fighting and/or calmness during the paralysis and attempting interaction with your surrounding. I decided I am going to this since within the first 10 seconds, I know if I am awake of this shit is going to be bad.



The reason I bumped this thread is because I had 3 events in recently, 1 yesterday. Context - I had slept 4 hours in 3 days since I had to do presentations while travelling to Uni and client offices.



1st event: I went to sleep for an afternoon nap, my bed faces a window. As per, I woke up could only move my eyes and I looked in the window, suddenly there was a flash there was a constant stream of black light that was hitting me directly in the face, I could see the entire outline of the stream until it hit my forehead. I could feel the light hitting me and I tried to move my head away but duh! I couldn't. So I stopped fighting and directly looked into the light to transcend it into lucid but I couldn't and then I woke up later, meh I've seen worse.



Event 2: As per, less sleep before then went to sleep, woke up in the middle of night facing right. Same shit, couldn't move but this time thankfully it was a demon. I heard the footsteps and then I felt someone try to pull me towards the left side to look at me but it was failing to move my blanket, I used this chance, I calmed down and there you go, I entered Lucid, I grabbed the arm and pulled it to my face and I saw a blackhooded figure with no face, I'd argue it was looking a bit perplexed and now the dream was mine so I tried to attack it and this led to me to go to sleep again. Unbelievable how magical the Brain is, you can feel, touch, pain, emotions even during dreams.



Event #3: This happened yesterday night, it was quite annoying but I learnt something new. Went to sleep, woke up facing the right side of my bed, same old: eyes open, can't move, can't breathe. Now i hear a voice, loud but incomprehensible. I make my mistake here, I start fighting the paralysis before I can see what going on and behold, I enter into Lucid dreaming but here comes my dumbass brain. I am now lucid dreaming with an entity I can't see. This is where shit gets weird. I realize that I am lucid dreaming as I have a 24 hour clock in my room and the time was 14.23pm and it was dark outside the window. I start walking around my bed and move into my living room and there I see it. A black floating figure now screeching towards me. I panic and I run back into my room and now I have no place to go. The screeching becomes louder and suddenly yet slowly, the figure starts appearing at the bedroom door, now my motherfucking brain decides that this figure is gonna float slowly yet steadily towards me while I am helpless and soon enough it reaches close to me and puts its thirsty ugly hand into my chest, I feel very uneasy and start shouting but then I ain't going down without a fight, I grab its hand and try to twist it. Suddenly the creature changes the form and turns into a human asks me for anything that I want in life, I start making fun of it and asking it to apologize for it behavior by now its day time outside. The creature then again start screeching and rushes at me and I wake up, its night im facing the right side of my bed and its 3 am.





TL;DR



I realized how this process can still go really bad



I have this problem but it is what I live with. Sorry for the long post but I had to get it off my chest with someone who has had sleep paralysis as none of my friends have had it ever.





Sorry if this was weird.