Re: Justified (New FX Show)
« Reply #160 on: July 20, 2023, 06:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on July 20, 2023, 03:52:27 pm
Anyone, yet. Going to watch this later.

Watched the first two episodes and loved them.  Bit messy at the start but is gradually becomes cohesive.  It's like Raylan never went away.
Re: Justified (New FX Show)
« Reply #161 on: July 20, 2023, 08:03:23 pm »
Solid two opening episodes. Like the putz above says, world building first episode, but it comes alive in the second ep.

People who know Mel Brooks will get the putz crack. ;D

Quote from: Baby Huey on July 20, 2023, 04:46:39 pm
No such patience here. Im looking forward to the dynamic between Olyphant and his daughter in the series, whose played by his daughter, Vivian Olyphant. You know shell be in trouble or danger early on.

I think this show has been one of the best in the last two decades, hopefully itll keep that Leonard feel that makes all the good adaptations of his work better.

If you change your mind the first two episodes are available here.

https://www.fmovies.hn/watch-tv/watch-justified-city-primeval-full-98404.9752359
The dynamics between the father and daughter really came into play in that second episode. This is a good start.
Re: Justified (New FX Show)
« Reply #162 on: July 20, 2023, 11:26:44 pm »
I can not fucking wait until September to watch this. It's like one of those comfort series, superb stuff.

Hoping the new ones are good. Interesting to see how it is without various side characters and the Kentucky setting itself. Boyd Crowder has probably been my favourite character in anything in the last 10/15 years on telly, and he was a pretty bad man  ;D
Re: Justified (New FX Show)
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:24:09 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 20, 2023, 11:26:44 pm
I can not fucking wait until September to watch this. It's like one of those comfort series, superb stuff.

Hoping the new ones are good. Interesting to see how it is without various side characters and the Kentucky setting itself. Boyd Crowder has probably been my favourite character in anything in the last 10/15 years on telly, and he was a pretty bad man  ;D

Legendary villain. Did a rewatch of the whole series not too long ago and it holds up so well - just brilliantly crafted. Barely a misstep, although Michael Rapaport as the main villain in Season 5 is up there.

And the last scene between Raylan and Boyd is so well written. For a show as explosive as Justified to end with a simple conversation between the hero and the villain was inspired, as was the last line.
Re: Justified (New FX Show)
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 20, 2023, 11:26:44 pm
I can not fucking wait until September to watch this. It's like one of those comfort series, superb stuff.

Hoping the new ones are good. Interesting to see how it is without various side characters and the Kentucky setting itself. Boyd Crowder has probably been my favourite character in anything in the last 10/15 years on telly, and he was a pretty bad man  ;D

It's good mate, it's not Prime Raylan vs Boyd good, but so entertaining.
Re: Justified (New FX Show)
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:24:48 am »
I'm enjoying it, episode 2 ramps ;D ;D

The original series lived on the relationship between Raylan and Boyd, the protagonist full of pent up rage and anger, violence an ever present reality, but by contrast, the antagonist, a learned and spiritual man ;D, prone to outbursts in the extreme that even he struggled to justify ;). It was what made the show special, the razor thin line between them. The what if's? The moral ambiguity of both of their natures and their persisting friendship regardless.

There is no chance of them recreating that, it was the lightening in a bottle that made the show great.

The current antagonist has been set up as an analogue predator, lacking any foresight, acting on impulse and emotion. And this is where my worry creeps in, are they are trying to pull the same stunt twice, just with a different set of character flaws? Pro and Ant at odds but similarly disadvantaged?

I've no idea of the proposed run time for this new iteration or character retention rates, and I know it's only early days, but I'd worry for the shows longevity if this is their baddest, bad guy.
Re: Justified (New FX Show)
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:04:25 am »
It's a limited series based on the one book (which Raylan isn't actually in), the original Justified was based on the short story Pronto but drew from other Elmore Leonard books.

There are eight episodes and then it's done.
Re: Justified (New FX Show)
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:12:47 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:04:25 am
It's a limited series based on the one book (which Raylan isn't actually in), the original Justified was based on the short story Pronto but drew from other Elmore Leonard books.

There are eight episodes and then it's done.
I always thought, Justified, was based on the book, Fire In The Hole.

The short run kinda makes me sad but also relieved, would obviously have liked more, but something short, tight and quality would defo trump something drawn out and flabby.

