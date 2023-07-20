I'm enjoying it, episode 2 rampsThe original series lived on the relationship between Raylan and Boyd, the protagonist full of pent up rage and anger, violence an ever present reality, but by contrast, the antagonist, a learned and spiritual man, prone to outbursts in the extreme that even he struggled to justify. It was what made the show special, the razor thin line between them. The what if's? The moral ambiguity of both of their natures and their persisting friendship regardless.There is no chance of them recreating that, it was the lightening in a bottle that made the show great.The current antagonist has been set up as an analogue predator, lacking any foresight, acting on impulse and emotion. And this is where my worry creeps in, are they are trying to pull the same stunt twice, just with a different set of character flaws? Pro and Ant at odds but similarly disadvantaged?I've no idea of the proposed run time for this new iteration or character retention rates, and I know it's only early days, but I'd worry for the shows longevity if this is their baddest, bad guy.