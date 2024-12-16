^

I'll ask him if he sees the Kestrel. Mind you, he does night drives, so might not see much with it going dark so early this time of year. It's certainly a shame to see the decline of the Kestrel. They're great little hawks. I see a good number of Sparrowhawks these days. Something we never really saw when I was younger.



I actually rescued a Sparrowhawk that was injured just by Sefton Park a couple of years or so ago. I took it to a rescue centre in Cheshire. I see them regularly here. Also at my Mum's, north of the City. In fact, they've attacked Starlings while I've been sat in the garden just feet away.



Things change, don't they. We used to get lots of Song Thrushes in the garden back in the day, but no more. In fact, it was a real treat to see two of them on a lawn in Ullet Road the other day. None for many years back up in north Liverpool, though. But I was up there the other week and there was a little group of Long Tailed Tits in the garden. Something we never used to see when I was younger. The Blackbird seems to have made a comeback around there too, after virtually disappearing.



The canal also has all kinds of duck on there as well as Swans and Geese. Again, something we never saw as kids around there.



It's a shame you couldn't park up and have a wander. I imagine they'd be plenty to see down there.



