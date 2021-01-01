No photo, but we had a bird in one of our trees (full of red berries) making a right racket at the weekend, chasing off other birds. I've since identified it as a Mistle Thrush.



Ah, the Mizzy. Used to be fairly common when I was a teenager but not seen much these days. I see the odd one in Sefton Park, as well as the odd Songy too, but I never see them in gardens anymore.I came across a Mizzy nesting in the park two summers ago. It was making a hell of a racket because a squirrel went near the nest. Lovely birds, as are Song Thrushes too.