Bird watch

jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 08:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:54:14 pm
I could be wrong, as I didn't take a photo, but it had a rattling alarm call and spotted breast. I've not seen it before or since in the garden. It was just here for about an hour making a right racket and being territorial over the berries.

I am not doubting it, they have become a lot rarer now, so you are lucky if have one around.  :)
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 08:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:54:14 pm
I could be wrong, as I didn't take a photo, but it had a rattling alarm call and spotted breast. I've not seen it before or since in the garden. It was just here for about an hour making a right racket and being territorial over the berries.

It was more likely a fieldfare than a mistle thrush if it was after berries.  Thrush tend to eat snails and worms
Peabee

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 08:09:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:02:45 pm
I am not doubting it, they have become a lot rarer now, so you are lucky if have one around.  :)

I didn't know that. I would have taken a video if so. Damn.

We're getting all sorts of birds and wildlife here. I heard an owl last night when I was outside stargazing. Then I heard something walking around the garage (it's an external building), which freaked me out as I thought someone was trying to break in. Probably a fox or a badger.

jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 08:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:09:51 pm
I didn't know that. I would have taken a video if so. Damn.

We're getting all sorts of birds and wildlife here. I heard an owl last night when I was outside stargazing. Then I heard something walking around the garage (it's an external building), which freaked me out as I thought someone was trying to break in. Probably a fox or a badger.

Have you moved into the countryside now Peebea, that will be why you have a greater chance of seeing birds such like this. I have a sister in Derbyshire and she has an amazing array of birds, in fact I saw siskins for the first time last time I was there.
Peabee

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:05:25 pm
It was more likely a fieldfare than a mistle thrush if it was after berries.  Thrush tend to eat snails and worms

It looked more like a mistle thrush from photos online.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 08:17:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:05:25 pm
It was more likely a fieldfare than a mistle thrush if it was after berries.  Thrush tend to eat snails and worms
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:14:07 pm
It looked more like a mistle thrush from photos online.


We used to have thrushes at our old place which fed on the berberis we had. You are right though they love throwing those snails shells around the place.  :D
Son of Spion

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 08:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:50:15 pm
No photo, but we had a bird in one of our trees (full of red berries) making a right racket at the weekend, chasing off other birds. I've since identified it as a Mistle Thrush.
Ah, the Mizzy. Used to be fairly common when I was a teenager but not seen much these days. I see the odd one in Sefton Park, as well as the odd Songy too, but I never see them in gardens anymore.

I came across a Mizzy nesting in the park two summers ago. It was making a hell of a racket because a squirrel went near the nest. Lovely birds, as are Song Thrushes too.
Peabee

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 08:20:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:13:02 pm
Have you moved into the countryside now Peebea, that will be why you have a greater chance of seeing birds such like this. I have a sister in Derbyshire and she has an amazing array of birds, in fact I saw siskins for the first time last time I was there.

Yeah. We've been here a couple of weeks now. Derbyshire, that must be nice countryside. It's therapeutic watching all the different birds. When we lived in town it was just screeching seagulls and feral pigeons.
Son of Spion

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 08:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:14:07 pm
It looked more like a mistle thrush from photos online.
The Mizzy will definitely eat berries. They're actually named after their penchant for mistletoe berries. They do love worms and snails too, though, as Debbs said.
John C

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 08:25:00 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:40:10 pm
A scarlet Tanager, with his arms open wide.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg571eygj97o.amp
I hadn't seen that, that's a great story.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 08:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:20:01 pm
Yeah. We've been here a couple of weeks now. Derbyshire, that must be nice countryside. It's therapeutic watching all the different birds. When we lived in town it was just screeching seagulls and feral pigeons.

Sounds lovely, enjoy yourself. You had me envious when you said you were stargazing I never see stars here, or rarely.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:19:56 pm
Ah, the Mizzy. Used to be fairly common when I was a teenager but not seen much these days. I see the odd one in Sefton Park, as well as the odd Songy too, but I never see them in gardens anymore.

I came across a Mizzy nesting in the park two summers ago. It was making a hell of a racket because a squirrel went near the nest. Lovely birds, as are Song Thrushes too.

Yes, you can see the odd one in a park. When we had them in our old place they never stayed mainly because the Blackbirds would bully them away. They were quite aggressive with the song thrushes.
