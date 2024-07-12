« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 307562 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3920 on: July 12, 2024, 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 12, 2024, 05:41:22 pm
We had a decapitated pigeon yesterday. Would that be a cats doing? Presumably a sparrow hawk kills them to eat them, not just for the fun of it? Anyway, by the time I had a chance to try and bury it, a combination of some opportunistic crows and then a fox meant there was absolutely nothing left bar a few stray feathers and the wings. Brutal.

Nature wastes nothing mate, unlike humans!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,282
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3921 on: July 12, 2024, 08:31:16 pm »
I was feeding birds in Sefton Park which means the pigeons invaded but one of them was a STOCK DOVE

that's a damn cute bird
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3922 on: July 12, 2024, 08:46:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 12, 2024, 08:31:16 pm
I was feeding birds in Sefton Park which means the pigeons invaded but one of them was a STOCK DOVE

that's a damn cute bird

And extremely rare now mate.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,282
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3923 on: July 12, 2024, 09:01:02 pm »
Really? aww

well, I fed that one

Just about. Pigeons are so aggressive they land on you!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3924 on: July 12, 2024, 09:41:38 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 12, 2024, 09:01:02 pm
Really? aww

well, I fed that one

Just about. Pigeons are so aggressive they land on you!

Oops sorry mate, it's not the stock dove that's rare it's the turtle dove 🤦
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,110
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3925 on: July 12, 2024, 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 12, 2024, 05:41:22 pm
We had a decapitated pigeon yesterday. Would that be a cats doing?
Not sure but there's something dastardly in your area mate.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,608
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3926 on: July 12, 2024, 10:42:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 12, 2024, 10:20:58 pm
Not sure but there's something dastardly in your area mate.
It wasn't me.      :wave
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3927 on: July 13, 2024, 10:54:39 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July 12, 2024, 10:42:19 pm
It wasn't me.      :wave

 :D

Baby Sparrows everywhere today. All lined up on the fence round and fluffy. I did a bit of cutting back yesterday but left a stray, thin branch which one Goldfinch has endless fun on by bouncing on it! So far, the pigeons are still behaving and mopping up on the ground. Good when the system works.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,608
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3928 on: July 13, 2024, 12:33:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 13, 2024, 10:54:39 am
:D

Baby Sparrows everywhere today. All lined up on the fence round and fluffy. I did a bit of cutting back yesterday but left a stray, thin branch which one Goldfinch has endless fun on by bouncing on it! So far, the pigeons are still behaving and mopping up on the ground. Good when the system works.  :D
I love Goldfinches, they are gorgeous.

There's some come visit me everyday.  I bought 2 special feeders which I fill with Nyger seed which they love and the good thing is bigger birds Magpies, Jackdaws and those damn Wood Pigeons can't steal their food because their beaks are too big to get in the teenie little holes in the feeders.  ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3929 on: July 13, 2024, 12:39:36 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July 13, 2024, 12:33:49 pm
I love Goldfinches, they are gorgeous.

There's some come visit me everyday.  I bought 2 special feeders which I fill with Nyger seed which they love and the good thing is bigger birds Magpies, Jackdaws and those damn Wood Pigeons can't steal their food because their beaks are too big to get in the teenie little holes in the feeders.  ;D

Your Goldfinches eat nyger seed? Mine won't touch it anymore, they always go to the sunflower hearts now. You used to be told when you wanted to attract Goldfinches nyger seed was how you did it. I know the BTO have since done a big report on the changed eating habits of the Goldfinches and how they have moved onto other seeds. But it's good to know they still feed on it at yours. I have just put some teasels in the garden in the hope I can get them interested in those as well. It's cool to know you are getting them in though, Paul.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3930 on: July 13, 2024, 01:06:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 13, 2024, 12:39:36 pm
Your Goldfinches eat nyger seed? Mine won't touch it anymore, they always go to the sunflower hearts now. You used to be told when you wanted to attract Goldfinches nyger seed was how you did it. I know the BTO have since done a big report on the changed eating habits of the Goldfinches and how they have moved onto other seeds. But it's good to know they still feed on it at yours. I have just put some teasels in the garden in the hope I can get them interested in those as well. It's cool to know you are getting them in though, Paul.  :D

Get some dandelions and daisies in the garden Jill, the goldfinches love them here 👍
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3931 on: July 13, 2024, 01:54:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 13, 2024, 01:06:31 pm
Get some dandelions and daisies in the garden Jill, the goldfinches love them here 👍

Already have a few dandelions in the garden! Have you seen many butterflies so far Debs, my buddleia is starting to flower nicely but it's attracting very few of them so far.  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3932 on: July 13, 2024, 03:53:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 13, 2024, 01:54:28 pm
Already have a few dandelions in the garden! Have you seen many butterflies so far Debs, my buddleia is starting to flower nicely but it's attracting very few of them so far.  :-\

We've had a few but not recently other some cabbage white this morning. 

It's too cold for them here Jill,  same with the bees.

Are you doing the count?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3933 on: July 13, 2024, 04:47:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 13, 2024, 03:53:07 pm
We've had a few but not recently other some cabbage white this morning. 

It's too cold for them here Jill,  same with the bees.

Are you doing the count?

I did the count last year I am struggling this year as like you say, it's too cold for them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3934 on: July 14, 2024, 06:38:58 pm »
Couple of oystercatchers walking over the road in the industrial estate in Westhoughton, sounded like a nest in a nearby bush. Quite far inland.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3935 on: July 14, 2024, 06:44:34 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 14, 2024, 06:38:58 pm
Couple of oystercatchers walking over the road in the industrial estate in Westhoughton, sounded like a nest in a nearby bush. Quite far inland.

I love Oystercatchers, they have a real personality.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,110
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3936 on: July 16, 2024, 05:46:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 13, 2024, 12:39:36 pm
Your Goldfinches eat nyger seed? Mine won't touch it anymore,
I bought a box of nyger seeds after seeing a recommendation on here but they were never touched.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3937 on: July 16, 2024, 07:56:35 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 16, 2024, 05:46:32 pm
I bought a box of nyger seeds after seeing a recommendation on here but they were never touched.

I think certain times of year like now when there's plenty of other food around they don't bother with it. I've noticed it with mine. Mind you I have had to take my feeders down for a while now after I seen a rat helping itself to the suet blocks.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3938 on: July 17, 2024, 01:10:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 16, 2024, 05:46:32 pm
I bought a box of nyger seeds after seeing a recommendation on here but they were never touched.

It's so annoying when you have forked out for it as well. Having said that, other finches do eat nyger seed so perhaps they can feed on it instead. It just goes to show as they improve bird seed, tastes can change, I guess.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,768
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3939 on: August 14, 2024, 01:42:23 pm »
My local club doing their bit for house martin's

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9qgj0d582xo

A new 'living mural' at the home of an Irish league premiership team is bringing more than just a splash of colour to the grounds.

Cliftonville Football Club in north Belfast is offering a new home to endangered house martins.

Their numbers are in decline , externalacross the UK and Ireland partly due to a lack of suitable nesting sites.

Nesting cups have been incorporated into the mural at one of the stands in the club's Solitude stadium. These cups mimic the mud nests that house martins create for their broods.

The Solitude stadium sits next to the Waterworks, which conservationists describe as an important site for a variety of species.

It's the first instalment of Safari in the City, a project which hopes to combine art and conservation in Belfast's urban environment.

Between now and the end of October, there will be a number of other murals popping up in different locations in the Belfast City Council area which will target the conservation of a variety of other native species including swifts, bats and invertebrates.

Murals have always had a message in Northern Ireland but this initiative brings a new dimension to Belfast's mural history.

Conor McKinney and Perla Mansour of WildBelfast are leading the project, and say they are trying to build on the recent resurgence of public art in the city.

"The artwork itself is celebrating the species and the fact that it is there. The hope is to highlight that the Waterworks is an important place for house martins.

"We also wanted to show how easy it is to make conservation interventions using the blank canvases of the walls in our city," Mr McKinney added.

Ecologists, artists and members of the community collaborated to establish which species are endangered in a particular area.

Alasdair McKee from the RSPB said since 1969 "we have lost around 60% of our house martins in the UK and that decline is continuing".

"In 2020 they were added to the red list of species of most concern and in need of urgent action to protect them," he said.

"House martins have been our close neighbours for centuries and are a part of our heritage," he added.

Italian artist Daniela Balmaverde said that one of the main inspirations for the piece was the Cliftonville women's team.

"The club really seem to care about the environment and the surrounding community, so there is the caring element of the woman seen holding the nest to symbolise this," she said.

"We, as the artists, are working closely with ecologists and the community, running workshops as well, to ensure each piece is integrated in each location."

Club member Joe Gallagher said the club, the current Irish Cup holders, had a vision.

"This is a quirky and unusual thing that came along whereby we can have a positive impact on the surrounding environment.

"We would love to see other areas of these grounds developed not only as stands but to incorporate other facilities that the community could use."

Mr Gallagher said that he believes the mural represents the "liberal and welcoming views" of the club.

"I was shocked to realise that house martins are an endangered species, and I think it's wonderful that the club can do something positive and be a model for what other people could be doing," he added.

When the nesting season comes around in the spring, the birds coming to utilise the nesting sites will not be the first house martins to pay a visit to Solitude.

Paul Heaton, lead singer of the English indie rock group The Housemartins is a well-known Cliftonville fan.

He has visited the club in the past to meet Celtic legend Danny McGrain and Cliftonville's George McMullan.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,284
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3940 on: August 17, 2024, 04:17:33 pm »
Been a thoroughly fascinating summer watching two baby pigeons grow (and boy do they grow!) - right outside my bedroom window....the parents were sat 24hrs a day - taking turns - in the nest for about 3 weeks.....and the two youngsters have been expanding rapidly since hatching - they look huge now and have started sitting up on the edge of the nest so it won't be long before they're trying their wings.....beautiful seeing nature so close up on a daily basis ...i'll be  gutted when they've gone!  8)

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 09:39:04 am »
I went along to Burton Wetlands yesterday with my sister and her partner. Wow, what a fantastic place it is and the weather was lovely. When we explored the dragonflies were incredible really visible and flying right close to you. We mainly saw these red ones absolutely stunning they were. I was really impressed with the layout, plenty of hides and a wonderful array of birds to watch. The Moorhens were really entertaining, splashing away and every now and then attacking each other. The cafe is first rate as well and sits on high so you can still see the birds. The highlight was seeing this Marsh Harrier fly in really low and swooping into one of the lagoons. Amazing watching it.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 