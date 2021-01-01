I love Goldfinches, they are gorgeous.



There's some come visit me everyday. I bought 2 special feeders which I fill with Nyger seed which they love and the good thing is bigger birds Magpies, Jackdaws and those damn Wood Pigeons can't steal their food because their beaks are too big to get in the teenie little holes in the feeders.



Your Goldfinches eat nyger seed? Mine won't touch it anymore, they always go to the sunflower hearts now. You used to be told when you wanted to attract Goldfinches nyger seed was how you did it. I know the BTO have since done a big report on the changed eating habits of the Goldfinches and how they have moved onto other seeds. But it's good to know they still feed on it at yours. I have just put some teasels in the garden in the hope I can get them interested in those as well. It's cool to know you are getting them in though, Paul.