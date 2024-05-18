« previous next »
Re: Bird watch
May 18, 2024, 05:30:33 am
Left the house at 4:30, Dawn chorus in full voice, brilliant
Re: Bird watch
May 18, 2024, 07:31:43 pm
Great tit chicks have fledged, got some cracking vids of it this morning .I get in on the support with some Allofeeding and have a wee plastic lid I fill with live mealworms, screwed next to the box, think this gets the chicks fledged before the usual 20 days. Funny to see the GT’s fend of any interlopers who fancy their chances on the live mealworms.

In other news, the slaughter of a raiding party of magpies and crows, by yours truly, has left the scenery and vibe around by mine something that resembles Song of the South. Goldies, Blackies, Coke tits, Blue tits, Woodies and Green finches, to name but a few - all living their best life.
Re: Bird watch
May 19, 2024, 01:31:37 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on May 18, 2024, 07:31:43 pm
Great tit chicks have fledged, got some cracking vids of it this morning .I get in on the support with some Allofeeding and have a wee plastic lid I fill with live mealworms, screwed next to the box, think this gets the chicks fledged before the usual 20 days. Funny to see the GTs fend of any interlopers who fancy their chances on the live mealworms.

In other news, the slaughter of a raiding party of magpies and crows, by yours truly, has left the scenery and vibe around by mine something that resembles Song of the South. Goldies, Blackies, Coke tits, Blue tits, Woodies and Green finches, to name but a few - all living their best life.

Coke Tits are they a new sub breed of Coal Tits?  ;D
Re: Bird watch
May 19, 2024, 01:42:21 pm
The male from a pair of blackbirds was feeding his mate yesterday, she was just following along, accepting everything he offered.

Tickled me as I've never seen it before, but google says that it's a thing.
Re: Bird watch
May 20, 2024, 07:28:08 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 19, 2024, 01:31:37 pm
Coke Tits are they a new sub breed of Coal Tits?  ;D
:lmao

A Freudian slip! ;D
Re: Bird watch
May 20, 2024, 07:28:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 19, 2024, 01:42:21 pm
The male from a pair of blackbirds was feeding his mate yesterday, she was just following along, accepting everything he offered.

Tickled me as I've never seen it before, but google says that it's a thing.

Allofeeding, that mate.
Re: Bird watch
May 20, 2024, 08:11:14 pm
Re: Bird watch
May 21, 2024, 12:41:08 pm
Currently fascinated by the blue tit webcams - they're about to fledge! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i8cfctMQSI

Does anyone have experience with putting nesting boxes in their garden? We are in a flat right now but hoping to get somewhere with outdoor space next, and I keep looking at the ones that come with a webcam even though they're enormously expensive. We'd most likely have a backyard rather than a garden so I'm not sure that would encourage them to come in, especially if we're near to other people's gardens or a park. Same with birdtables, but those are for visitors so might be more successful?
Re: Bird watch
May 21, 2024, 01:10:22 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on May 21, 2024, 12:41:08 pm
Currently fascinated by the blue tit webcams - they're about to fledge! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i8cfctMQSI

Does anyone have experience with putting nesting boxes in their garden? We are in a flat right now but hoping to get somewhere with outdoor space next, and I keep looking at the ones that come with a webcam even though they're enormously expensive. We'd most likely have a backyard rather than a garden so I'm not sure that would encourage them to come in, especially if we're near to other people's gardens or a park. Same with birdtables, but those are for visitors so might be more successful?

Saw that recently! I mentioned last week that we had tits nesting in a vent at the front of our house. Last couple of days Ive noticed loads of dried grass and bits of twigs etc on the floor. Hoping thats just the aftermath of them all flying off?
Re: Bird watch
May 22, 2024, 09:24:14 am
Just had a pair of goldfinches feeding on plants not 2mtrs away from me 🥰

Was checking out the camera footage of the wrens going in and out of their nest site last night.  Omg what a racket they make when they leave 😂
Re: Bird watch
May 22, 2024, 10:32:06 am
I installed an app called whoBIRD from Fdroid on my phone which listens for bird songs and identifies them for you

Walking around Greenbank and Sefton Park and Otterspool, it has heard and logged:

Robins
Chiffchaffs
Kingfishers
Rose necked parakeets
Magpies (loads haha)
Treecreepers
Dunnocks
Rooks
Nuthatches
Kittiwakes
Little egrets
waxwings

... it's very fun

https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.woheller69.whobird/
Re: Bird watch
May 22, 2024, 01:07:52 pm
Impressed with the waxwings, aren't they fairly elusive?
Re: Bird watch
May 22, 2024, 09:39:24 pm
I heard a woodpecker each morning recently, I've only ever seen one before up at whinfell forest, so went round to the trees behind my block and after a while seen it. Made up.
Re: Bird watch
May 22, 2024, 09:42:29 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on May 22, 2024, 09:39:24 pm
I heard a woodpecker each morning recently, I've only ever seen one before up at whinfell forest, so went round to the trees behind my block and after a while seen it. Made up.

I've heard them but never seen one. One landed on the mirror of our kids truck the other week, pecked the window then flew off ;D
Re: Bird watch
May 24, 2024, 10:39:39 am
Went on a tour of Highgate Cemetery back in April and you could hear them everywhere, but I didn't spot one either. I did see a fox, though.
Re: Bird watch
May 24, 2024, 10:58:09 am
We've had a battle royal going on round the feeders and water this morning

A couple of woodpeckers chasing off any little birds near the peanuts. 

A pair of crows having a hissy fit at the magpies for the fatballs.

A jay raiding the fallen seed.

The finches claiming the niger seeds for themselves but also stripping dandelions and daisies bare.

And now the boss himself, a red squirrel has fucked them all off, even the magpies and crows to claim the peanuts 😁
Re: Bird watch
June 3, 2024, 10:19:17 am
M6 on Saturday near Keele services - there was a Buzzard sat on a fence post next to the motorway and a crow swooping at it, the Buzzard was not arsed one bit, like he/she knew he/she was the tougher of the two ;D
Re: Bird watch
June 3, 2024, 11:08:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2024, 10:19:17 am
M6 on Saturday near Keele services - there was a Buzzard sat on a fence post next to the motorway and a crow swooping at it, the Buzzard was not arsed one bit, like he/she knew he/she was the tougher of the two ;D

That Buzzard could just casually knock that crow into the middle of next week; fancy thinking you could sort a Buzzard out. 😂
Re: Bird watch
Today at 02:24:38 am
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2024, 10:32:06 am
I installed an app called whoBIRD from Fdroid on my phone which listens for bird songs and identifies them for you

Walking around Greenbank and Sefton Park and Otterspool, it has heard and logged:

Robins
Chiffchaffs
Kingfishers
Rose necked parakeets
Magpies (loads haha)
Treecreepers
Dunnocks
Rooks
Nuthatches
Kittiwakes
Little egrets
waxwings

... it's very fun

https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.woheller69.whobird/

I don't use that one but know what you mean. I use Merlin, an app from Cornell University. I was highly dubious at first but it's brilliant and feels, and is reported, to be very accurate. Lived in Bootle all my life and only saw sparrows and the occasional starling (I am 50) now in Fazak by the Aldi, I saw an actual real owl, I couldn't believe it to be honest, I felt like i 'shouldn't' be seeing stuff like that.  Had a woodpecker, parakeet, Oystercatcher recently as well as goldfinches, tits, jays, sparrowhawks, buzzards, wagtails and the like. I'm just smoking rollies in the garden and seeing birds then looking them up to determine what they are but the app is brilliant because its telling me what to look for. I've got up early a few times to just sit in the back and wait, coffee and a cig, waiting for this cacophony and wondering what i'll see/hear, its lovely. 
Re: Bird watch
Today at 02:43:49 am
Thinking more of the app. I was on the petrol station on Linacre Lane bridge the other week, about 11pm, and there was a bird going bonkers around the area of the canal behind the linacre pub. I stayed and started the app and it was a song thrush. I don't know why but I was made up, utterly thrilled that theres a song thrush in Bootle. As I said before, I grew up seeing sparrows and pigeons. It needed my sister to go to Leeds University for me to see a Crow! I don't know if this is making me sound crackers but its just great to see things that I've never seen before, in Bootle or Fazak.
