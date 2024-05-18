« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 287055 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,503
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3880 on: May 18, 2024, 05:30:33 am »
Left the house at 4:30, Dawn chorus in full voice, brilliant
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,692
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3881 on: May 18, 2024, 07:31:43 pm »
Great tit chicks have fledged, got some cracking vids of it this morning .I get in on the support with some Allofeeding and have a wee plastic lid I fill with live mealworms, screwed next to the box, think this gets the chicks fledged before the usual 20 days. Funny to see the GT’s fend of any interlopers who fancy their chances on the live mealworms.

In other news, the slaughter of a raiding party of magpies and crows, by yours truly, has left the scenery and vibe around by mine something that resembles Song of the South. Goldies, Blackies, Coke tits, Blue tits, Woodies and Green finches, to name but a few - all living their best life.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,329
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3882 on: May 19, 2024, 01:31:37 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on May 18, 2024, 07:31:43 pm
Great tit chicks have fledged, got some cracking vids of it this morning .I get in on the support with some Allofeeding and have a wee plastic lid I fill with live mealworms, screwed next to the box, think this gets the chicks fledged before the usual 20 days. Funny to see the GTs fend of any interlopers who fancy their chances on the live mealworms.

In other news, the slaughter of a raiding party of magpies and crows, by yours truly, has left the scenery and vibe around by mine something that resembles Song of the South. Goldies, Blackies, Coke tits, Blue tits, Woodies and Green finches, to name but a few - all living their best life.

Coke Tits are they a new sub breed of Coal Tits?  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3883 on: May 19, 2024, 01:42:21 pm »
The male from a pair of blackbirds was feeding his mate yesterday, she was just following along, accepting everything he offered.

Tickled me as I've never seen it before, but google says that it's a thing.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,692
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3884 on: May 20, 2024, 07:28:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 19, 2024, 01:31:37 pm
Coke Tits are they a new sub breed of Coal Tits?  ;D
:lmao

A Freudian slip! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,692
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3885 on: May 20, 2024, 07:28:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 19, 2024, 01:42:21 pm
The male from a pair of blackbirds was feeding his mate yesterday, she was just following along, accepting everything he offered.

Tickled me as I've never seen it before, but google says that it's a thing.

Allofeeding, that mate.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3886 on: May 20, 2024, 08:11:14 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 12:41:08 pm »
Currently fascinated by the blue tit webcams - they're about to fledge! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i8cfctMQSI

Does anyone have experience with putting nesting boxes in their garden? We are in a flat right now but hoping to get somewhere with outdoor space next, and I keep looking at the ones that come with a webcam even though they're enormously expensive. We'd most likely have a backyard rather than a garden so I'm not sure that would encourage them to come in, especially if we're near to other people's gardens or a park. Same with birdtables, but those are for visitors so might be more successful?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,533
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 01:10:22 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 12:41:08 pm
Currently fascinated by the blue tit webcams - they're about to fledge! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i8cfctMQSI

Does anyone have experience with putting nesting boxes in their garden? We are in a flat right now but hoping to get somewhere with outdoor space next, and I keep looking at the ones that come with a webcam even though they're enormously expensive. We'd most likely have a backyard rather than a garden so I'm not sure that would encourage them to come in, especially if we're near to other people's gardens or a park. Same with birdtables, but those are for visitors so might be more successful?

Saw that recently! I mentioned last week that we had tits nesting in a vent at the front of our house. Last couple of days Ive noticed loads of dried grass and bits of twigs etc on the floor. Hoping thats just the aftermath of them all flying off?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 09:24:14 am »
Just had a pair of goldfinches feeding on plants not 2mtrs away from me 🥰

Was checking out the camera footage of the wrens going in and out of their nest site last night.  Omg what a racket they make when they leave 😂
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 