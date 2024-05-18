Great tit chicks have fledged, got some cracking vids of it this morning .I get in on the support with some Allofeeding and have a wee plastic lid I fill with live mealworms, screwed next to the box, think this gets the chicks fledged before the usual 20 days. Funny to see the GT’s fend of any interlopers who fancy their chances on the live mealworms.



In other news, the slaughter of a raiding party of magpies and crows, by yours truly, has left the scenery and vibe around by mine something that resembles Song of the South. Goldies, Blackies, Coke tits, Blue tits, Woodies and Green finches, to name but a few - all living their best life.

