Currently fascinated by the blue tit webcams - they're about to fledge! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i8cfctMQSI Does anyone have experience with putting nesting boxes in their garden? We are in a flat right now but hoping to get somewhere with outdoor space next, and I keep looking at the ones that come with a webcam even though they're enormously expensive. We'd most likely have a backyard rather than a garden so I'm not sure that would encourage them to come in, especially if we're near to other people's gardens or a park. Same with birdtables, but those are for visitors so might be more successful?