Loads of activity in the pond by me. There are a pair of mallards with 8 tiny ducklings. They are so cute. A few other mallards are lurking. The moorhens are building a nest in the middle of the pond, which is fascinating to watch.



All go at the moment. Also plenty of other birds around, including robins, blue tits, black birds and collared doves. Spring is definitely in the air.



Only negative is the mandarins didn't settle - will have to get out and about and see if they have made their home on one of the other ponds in the vicinity. I have a feeling they may have tried Royden Park so I'll have to go there and have a mooch.