I love the Hedgehog. I bought a great big tub of Hedgehog food from AMAZON and was putting it out of an evening in a bowl but last night didn't do that, I took 2 handfuls of it (it's pellets) and scattered them in different places around the patio and he covered every inch hoovering them up . PS, I think Jackdaws are highly intelligent, I don't think they care for the skin on the outside of peanuts, I'm not kidding i've seen them take the skin off before eating them.



Such a good idea hiding stuff around for the hedgehog to find. My sister has a wildlife camera in their garden in Derbyshire and it's amazing what it's picked up already, including some unusual birds, as well as hedgehogs and even a fox! They are opposite a wood which has a badger sett, so they come running through their garden most nights of the week! It was so exciting waiting to see what the camera had caught every time we looked. Jackdaws are part of the crow family so no surprise about them being intelligent I am just fascinated by their eyes. I have a load of black/grey paint to try out, maybe I should just paint a Jackdaw and be done with it. I can't wait for the next video!