Bird watch

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
Today at 05:50:17 pm
A few i've recorded the last couple of days. I got some hanging bird feeders a couple of days ago but haven't set a camera up yet to record the birds that use them not that there's many just now but hopefully they will come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9agVspYSFY
jillcwhomever

Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:06:50 pm
You have already got a great selection there! Those Blackbirds are two beauties and as for the spiny norman I am desperate to have a hedgehog in my garden. The Jackdaw fascinates me such a weird colour range on it. You must be quite pleased so far.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:15:25 pm
jillcwhomever
You have already got a great selection there! Those Blackbirds are two beauties and as for the spiny norman I am desperate to have a hedgehog in my garden. The Jackdaw fascinates me such a weird colour range on it. You must be quite pleased so far.

I love the Hedgehog. I bought a great big tub of Hedgehog food from AMAZON and was putting it out of an evening in a bowl but last night didn't do that, I took 2 handfuls of it (it's pellets) and scattered them in different places around the patio and he covered every inch hoovering them up :D. PS, I think Jackdaws are highly intelligent, I don't think they care for the skin on the outside of peanuts, I'm not kidding i've seen them take the skin off before eating them.  :)
jillcwhomever

Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:33:47 pm
BlackandWhitePaul
I love the Hedgehog. I bought a great big tub of Hedgehog food from AMAZON and was putting it out of an evening in a bowl but last night didn't do that, I took 2 handfuls of it (it's pellets) and scattered them in different places around the patio and he covered every inch hoovering them up :D. PS, I think Jackdaws are highly intelligent, I don't think they care for the skin on the outside of peanuts, I'm not kidding i've seen them take the skin off before eating them.  :)

Such a good idea hiding stuff around for the hedgehog to find. My sister has a wildlife camera in their garden in Derbyshire and it's amazing what it's picked up already, including some unusual birds, as well as hedgehogs and even a fox! They are opposite a wood which has a badger sett, so they come running through their garden most nights of the week! It was so exciting waiting to see what the camera had caught every time we looked. Jackdaws are part of the crow family so no surprise about them being intelligent I am just fascinated by their eyes. I have a load of black/grey paint to try out, maybe I should just paint a Jackdaw and be done with it. I can't wait for the next video!  ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Bird watch
Today at 07:41:20 pm
fridgepants
Do you get ring-necked parakeets yet? I've heard they're making it up to Manchester and have also reached the Netherlands, which tends to be much colder in the winter than SE England.
There are hundreds of them in Sefton Park. They've been there many years.
