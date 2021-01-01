You have already got a great selection there! Those Blackbirds are two beauties and as for the spiny norman I am desperate to have a hedgehog in my garden. The Jackdaw fascinates me such a weird colour range on it. You must be quite pleased so far.





I love the Hedgehog. I bought a great big tub of Hedgehog food from AMAZON and was putting it out of an evening in a bowl but last night didn't do that, I took 2 handfuls of it (it's pellets) and scattered them in different places around the patio and he covered every inch hoovering them up. PS, I think Jackdaws are highly intelligent, I don't think they care for the skin on the outside of peanuts, I'm not kidding i've seen them take the skin off before eating them.