Bird watch

A few i've recorded the last couple of days. I got some hanging bird feeders a couple of days ago but haven't set a camera up yet to record the birds that use them not that there's many just now but hopefully they will come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9agVspYSFY
You have already got a great selection there! Those Blackbirds are two beauties and as for the spiny norman I am desperate to have a hedgehog in my garden. The Jackdaw fascinates me such a weird colour range on it. You must be quite pleased so far.
jillcwhomever:
You have already got a great selection there! Those Blackbirds are two beauties and as for the spiny norman I am desperate to have a hedgehog in my garden. The Jackdaw fascinates me such a weird colour range on it. You must be quite pleased so far.

I love the Hedgehog. I bought a great big tub of Hedgehog food from AMAZON and was putting it out of an evening in a bowl but last night didn't do that, I took 2 handfuls of it (it's pellets) and scattered them in different places around the patio and he covered every inch hoovering them up :D. PS, I think Jackdaws are highly intelligent, I don't think they care for the skin on the outside of peanuts, I'm not kidding i've seen them take the skin off before eating them.  :)
