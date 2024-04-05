« previous next »
Bird watch

  CHOPPER
Re: Bird watch
April 5, 2024, 09:13:19 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  5, 2024, 07:01:20 pm
I put food out for them and every single time 2 or 3  Wood Pigeons seem to magically appear out of nowhere and eat the lot before any other birds turn up.   :(

If they didnt, theyd be wouldnt pigeons.
Saul Goodman
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Bird watch
April 5, 2024, 09:17:11 pm
Quote from: John C on April  5, 2024, 08:42:32 pm
I've never known chicks this early, when I was a kid it snowed in April :)

Very true John, sometimes even in May and June but nature carries on regardless. 

Those birds mentioned will have
several broods each year so if one fails there'll always be others.
Re: Bird watch
April 5, 2024, 09:46:30 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  5, 2024, 09:13:19 pm
If they didnt, theyd be wouldnt pigeons.
They going to be pigeons in a pie if they don't fuck off.  I mean, I want to see some beautiful tits in my garden not these greedy blighters.  :(
Re: Bird watch
April 5, 2024, 09:52:07 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  5, 2024, 09:46:30 pm
They going to be pigeons in a pie if they don't fuck off.  I mean, I want to see some beautiful tits in my garden not these greedy blighters.  :(

Pigeons will only eat off a flat surface, so the ground or a bird table.  If you put the feed in feeders that hang they'll only take what ends up on the floor.

We have the same problem with pheasants 👍
Re: Bird watch
April 5, 2024, 11:34:39 pm
I got this, it is made from high quality metal, plastic feeders are not the best but good to get on with.

If you see a different one, just make sure that you get the tallest one 1.9m'ish.

Search for Pelle & Sol Bird Feeder with 3 Bird Feeders & 2 Dishes on Amazon

We've got a great little bird community since I got mine, they all share and like Debs said, the Pigeons only eat off the tray or the floor and they chill right out, once they realise that it is a regular thing.

You can also buy (I'd build myself), a cage around some of them, if you think that the finches, robins etc are missing out. Not felt the need myself yet.
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 12:16:51 am
Quote from: kesey on April  5, 2024, 09:01:40 pm
There's some Woodpeckers doing what they do in Sefton Park by the old bowlies. Trrrr trrrr .
Bloody hell mate that's over the park from you. Did ye peg it or bike it ya arl slouch.
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 09:04:15 am
Quote from: reddebs on April  5, 2024, 09:52:07 pm
Pigeons will only eat off a flat surface, so the ground or a bird table.  If you put the feed in feeders that hang they'll only take what ends up on the floor.

We have the same problem with pheasants 👍
A'hh okay, thank you very much I will go buy some feeders and hang them up tomorrow.
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 09:11:33 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  5, 2024, 11:34:39 pm
I got this, it is made from high quality metal, plastic feeders are not the best but good to get on with.

If you see a different one, just make sure that you get the tallest one 1.9m'ish.

Search for Pelle & Sol Bird Feeder with 3 Bird Feeders & 2 Dishes on Amazon

We've got a great little bird community since I got mine, they all share and like Debs said, the Pigeons only eat off the tray or the floor and they chill right out, once they realise that it is a regular thing.

You can also buy (I'd build myself), a cage around some of them, if you think that the finches, robins etc are missing out. Not felt the need myself yet.

That's the one we have and it's a great starter kit. 

We've added a caged feeder, another peanut feeder, a fatball feeder and a bird table with a roof since. 

Due to the amount of pheasants here they're no longer 'in' the garden but on the other side of the fence where I'm not bothered about them digging and scratching in the grass 😂
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 09:14:52 am
Quote from: reddebs on April  5, 2024, 09:52:07 pm
Pigeons will only eat off a flat surface, so the ground or a bird table.  If you put the feed in feeders that hang they'll only take what ends up on the floor.

We have the same problem with pheasants 👍
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  5, 2024, 11:34:39 pm
I got this, it is made from high quality metal, plastic feeders are not the best but good to get on with.

If you see a different one, just make sure that you get the tallest one 1.9m'ish.

Search for Pelle & Sol Bird Feeder with 3 Bird Feeders & 2 Dishes on Amazon

We've got a great little bird community since I got mine, they all share and like Debs said, the Pigeons only eat off the tray or the floor and they chill right out, once they realise that it is a regular thing.

You can also buy (I'd build myself), a cage around some of them, if you think that the finches, robins etc are missing out. Not felt the need myself yet.
Thank you very much, I have been on AMAZON and ordered some hanging feeders and also ordered this and hopefully get some photos and video's of them feeding.
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 09:55:04 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  6, 2024, 09:14:52 am
Thank you very much, I have been on AMAZON and ordered some hanging feeders and also ordered this and hopefully get some photos and video's of them feeding.

Great stuff mate you'll have hours of fun watching them. 

I've got loads of videos from last June watching the bluetits going in and out
of their box in the hope I'd see the
young fledge but I missed them by a day 🤦
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 10:18:48 am
Quote from: reddebs on April  6, 2024, 09:55:04 am
Great stuff mate you'll have hours of fun watching them. 

I've got loads of videos from last June watching the bluetits going in and out
of their box in the hope I'd see the
young fledge but I missed them by a day 🤦
Awwww man, God damn it missed by a day. :(

I probably spend up to an hour every day sat back relaxing infront of my big imac computer screen watching stuff like this.   This one streams 24/7
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EZsnPekrGw
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 10:34:42 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  6, 2024, 10:18:48 am
Awwww man, God damn it missed by a day. :(

I probably spend up to an hour every day sat back relaxing infront of my big imac computer screen watching stuff like this.   This one streams 24/7
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EZsnPekrGw

My sister bought me a bluetit box years ago with its own mini camera inside do we could stream the footage of them breeding. 

We didn't have a garden then so she kept it for herself so her grandkids could watch.

We have a wildlife camera that we set up in the garden in summer to see what we can catch.  Got some great footage of hedgehogs, red squirrels, mice, birds and even a family of polecats.

We get stoats here too but not managed to film any yet.
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 10:37:17 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  6, 2024, 09:04:15 am
A'hh okay, thank you very much I will go buy some feeders and hang them up tomorrow.

It's good to see you joining the bird feeding community, Paul. Birds are very underrated, you see so many interesting things watching them.
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 12:36:35 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April  6, 2024, 10:37:17 am
It's good to see you joining the bird feeding community, Paul. Birds are very underrated, you see so many interesting things watching them.
I don't think i've mentioned it on here before until a week or so ago but I absolutely love birds, and all wild life and am fortunate living where I do and no I don't live in Newcastle nor ever have. I was born south of the River Tyne and always lived south of the Tyne and am currently in a lovely village out in the countryside surrounded by forests and farmland.  The area round here is known as Red Kite Land, the next village a mile down the road from me had a Pub there since 1855 called The Golden Lion and recently changed name to The Red Kite and one of the local buses is called The Red Kite 47. Red Kites can be seen soaring effortlessly through the air in these parts on a regular basis.   :)
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 12:37:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on April  6, 2024, 10:34:42 am
My sister bought me a bluetit box years ago with its own mini camera inside do we could stream the footage of them breeding. 

We didn't have a garden then so she kept it for herself so her grandkids could watch.

We have a wildlife camera that we set up in the garden in summer to see what we can catch.  Got some great footage of hedgehogs, red squirrels, mice, birds and even a family of polecats.

We get stoats here too but not managed to film any yet.
That is fantastic reddebs.  :)
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 01:10:04 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  6, 2024, 12:36:35 pm
I don't think i've mentioned it on here before until a week or so ago but I absolutely love birds, and all wild life and am fortunate living where I do and no I don't live in Newcastle nor ever have. I was born south of the River Tyne and always lived south of the Tyne and am currently in a lovely village out in the countryside surrounded by forests and farmland.  The area round here is known as Red Kite Land, the next village a mile down the road from me had a Pub there since 1855 called The Golden Lion and recently changed name to The Red Kite and one of the local buses is called The Red Kite 47. Red Kites can be seen soaring effortlessly through the air in these parts on a regular basis.   :)

Lovely Paul, I envy you living in an area like that. I live on the Wirral which to be fair has all sorts of different environments, fields, countryside, wetlands and waterways, and some lovely green spaces as well. I just curse I am still having to work five days a week, as I just want to get out there and explore. I love the idea of renaming a pub The Red Kite, we don't appreciate our birds of prey enough. Red Kites are fantastic birds, we get them occasionally as we are close to the North Wales border. I think the last high tide at Thurstaston, one showed up. My personal favourites are Peregrines though, like a fighter jet and has better aerodynamics than a forumula one racing car, that's been proven by the way. Amazing birds.  :D
Re: Bird watch
April 6, 2024, 02:30:52 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  6, 2024, 09:14:52 am
Thank you very much, I have been on AMAZON and ordered some hanging feeders and also ordered this and hopefully get some photos and video's of them feeding.


Just don't pay more than £25 for one of those metal stations and make sure you also get a stabiliser (£6-10).
Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:11:02 pm

Bald eagle babies have been fenced off here locally so they are not bothered. The nest is absolutely enormous. Thought it was an osprey at first.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 04:25:39 pm
Quote from: kesey on April  5, 2024, 09:01:40 pm
There's some Woodpeckers doing what they do in Sefton Park by the old bowlies. Trrrr trrrr .

One landed on the mirror of our kids truck somewhere near Southampton the other week, pecked the passenger window a few times and then flew off into a tree ;D
Re: Bird watch
Today at 04:29:06 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April  6, 2024, 01:10:04 pm
Lovely Paul, I envy you living in an area like that. I live on the Wirral which to be fair has all sorts of different environments, fields, countryside, wetlands and waterways, and some lovely green spaces as well. I just curse I am still having to work five days a week, as I just want to get out there and explore. I love the idea of renaming a pub The Red Kite, we don't appreciate our birds of prey enough. Red Kites are fantastic birds, we get them occasionally as we are close to the North Wales border. I think the last high tide at Thurstaston, one showed up. My personal favourites are Peregrines though, like a fighter jet and has better aerodynamics than a forumula one racing car, that's been proven by the way. Amazing birds.  :D

With Red Kites now being seen at Martin Mere, I'm hoping they start to breed and we get decent numbers in the North West, don't see anywhere near enough raptors up here as it is. I've never seen a Peregrine in flight, I'd love to see one hunting and taking prey.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:41:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:29:06 pm
With Red Kites now being seen at Martin Mere, I'm hoping they start to breed and we get decent numbers in the North West, don't see anywhere near enough raptors up here as it is. I've never seen a Peregrine in flight, I'd love to see one hunting and taking prey.

Peregrine's are incredible in flight, I will see if I can find that video of one which was amazing. It's the way it comes down from height so quickly. If we did that in an aeroplane our ears would be exploding but it barely seems to bother them. I remember watching one hunting something on the dee marshes couldn't believe how quickly it came down and then how close it was to the ground before pouncing. The balance was just incredible. It would be wonderful to see more Red Kites around, magnificent birds.

Here you are Rob. https://youtu.be/legzXQlFNjs?si=LCygQV7obcksW3Wb
Re: Bird watch
Today at 07:56:37 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:41:20 pm
Peregrine's are incredible in flight, I will see if I can find that video of one which was amazing. It's the way it comes down from height so quickly. If we did that in an aeroplane our ears would be exploding but it barely seems to bother them. I remember watching one hunting something on the dee marshes couldn't believe how quickly it came down and then how close it was to the ground before pouncing. The balance was just incredible. It would be wonderful to see more Red Kites around, magnificent birds.

Here you are Rob. https://youtu.be/legzXQlFNjs?si=LCygQV7obcksW3Wb


Cheers Jill. Thats ace that. Never knoew they had such a poor strike rate, 1 in 5 hunts result in a kill.

I don't get the runs to Oxfordshire anymore, so I've not seen a kite in well over a year now.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 07:59:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:56:37 pm
Cheers Jill. Thats ace that. Never knoew they had such a poor strike rate, 1 in 5 hunts result in a kill.

I don't get the runs to Oxfordshire anymore, so I've not seen a kite in well over a year now.

I am pretty sure I read that most birds of prey have a pretty low strike rate. They have to hunt many times a day before they are successful. When I have been watching the high tides the raptors miss more than they actually get. Must be very frustrating for them.  :D
Re: Bird watch
Today at 08:40:59 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:59:59 pm
I am pretty sure I read that most birds of prey have a pretty low strike rate. They have to hunt many times a day before they are successful. When I have been watching the high tides the raptors miss more than they actually get. Must be very frustrating for them.  :D

I've seen the Sparrowhawk that used to live by me get two kills, but yeah thinking about it, I don't see many. Did once spend ages on Tenerife watching a bird, was most likely a Buzzard sitting on a wall next to our hotel and taking lizards from the grass below us, that was fascinating
Re: Bird watch
Today at 08:44:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:40:59 pm
I've seen the Sparrowhawk that used to live by me get two kills, but yeah thinking about it, I don't see many. Did once spend ages on Tenerife watching a bird, was most likely a Buzzard sitting on a wall next to our hotel and taking lizards from the grass below us, that was fascinating

Wonderful.  ;D

My best day was spent up in Scotland in the Cairngorms. A beautiful spring day, blue sky watching these two Hen Harriers doing a skydance. That's when the two of them go around in circles and the male passes the female some prey in mid-air. I must have watched the two of them for about two hours, until I couldn't look up anymore. An amazing morning that, always a pleasure to watch nature in the act.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 08:45:56 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:44:51 pm
Wonderful.  ;D

My best day was spent up in Scotland in the Cairngorms. A beautiful spring day, blue sky watching these two Hen Harriers doing a skydance. That's when the two of them go around in circles and the male passes the female some prey in mid-air. I must have watched the two of them for about two hours, until I couldn't look up anymore. An amazing morning that, always a pleasure to watch nature in the act.

Oh wow, that sounds brilliant, would love to see that.

I need to retire so I can get my Harris Hawk
