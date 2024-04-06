« previous next »
Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 279786 times)

Offline CHOPPER

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 09:13:19 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:01:20 pm
I put food out for them and every single time 2 or 3  Wood Pigeons seem to magically appear out of nowhere and eat the lot before any other birds turn up.   :(

If they didnt, theyd be wouldnt pigeons.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 09:17:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm
I've never known chicks this early, when I was a kid it snowed in April :)

Very true John, sometimes even in May and June but nature carries on regardless. 

Those birds mentioned will have
several broods each year so if one fails there'll always be others.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:13:19 pm
If they didnt, theyd be wouldnt pigeons.
They going to be pigeons in a pie if they don't fuck off.  I mean, I want to see some beautiful tits in my garden not these greedy blighters.  :(
Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 09:52:07 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm
They going to be pigeons in a pie if they don't fuck off.  I mean, I want to see some beautiful tits in my garden not these greedy blighters.  :(

Pigeons will only eat off a flat surface, so the ground or a bird table.  If you put the feed in feeders that hang they'll only take what ends up on the floor.

We have the same problem with pheasants 👍
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 11:34:39 pm »
I got this, it is made from high quality metal, plastic feeders are not the best but good to get on with.

If you see a different one, just make sure that you get the tallest one 1.9m'ish.

Search for Pelle & Sol Bird Feeder with 3 Bird Feeders & 2 Dishes on Amazon

We've got a great little bird community since I got mine, they all share and like Debs said, the Pigeons only eat off the tray or the floor and they chill right out, once they realise that it is a regular thing.

You can also buy (I'd build myself), a cage around some of them, if you think that the finches, robins etc are missing out. Not felt the need myself yet.
Online John C

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 12:16:51 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:01:40 pm
There's some Woodpeckers doing what they do in Sefton Park by the old bowlies. Trrrr trrrr .
Bloody hell mate that's over the park from you. Did ye peg it or bike it ya arl slouch.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:52:07 pm
Pigeons will only eat off a flat surface, so the ground or a bird table.  If you put the feed in feeders that hang they'll only take what ends up on the floor.

We have the same problem with pheasants 👍
A'hh okay, thank you very much I will go buy some feeders and hang them up tomorrow.
Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 09:11:33 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:39 pm
I got this, it is made from high quality metal, plastic feeders are not the best but good to get on with.

If you see a different one, just make sure that you get the tallest one 1.9m'ish.

Search for Pelle & Sol Bird Feeder with 3 Bird Feeders & 2 Dishes on Amazon

We've got a great little bird community since I got mine, they all share and like Debs said, the Pigeons only eat off the tray or the floor and they chill right out, once they realise that it is a regular thing.

You can also buy (I'd build myself), a cage around some of them, if you think that the finches, robins etc are missing out. Not felt the need myself yet.

That's the one we have and it's a great starter kit. 

We've added a caged feeder, another peanut feeder, a fatball feeder and a bird table with a roof since. 

Due to the amount of pheasants here they're no longer 'in' the garden but on the other side of the fence where I'm not bothered about them digging and scratching in the grass 😂
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 09:14:52 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:52:07 pm
Pigeons will only eat off a flat surface, so the ground or a bird table.  If you put the feed in feeders that hang they'll only take what ends up on the floor.

We have the same problem with pheasants 👍
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:39 pm
I got this, it is made from high quality metal, plastic feeders are not the best but good to get on with.

If you see a different one, just make sure that you get the tallest one 1.9m'ish.

Search for Pelle & Sol Bird Feeder with 3 Bird Feeders & 2 Dishes on Amazon

We've got a great little bird community since I got mine, they all share and like Debs said, the Pigeons only eat off the tray or the floor and they chill right out, once they realise that it is a regular thing.

You can also buy (I'd build myself), a cage around some of them, if you think that the finches, robins etc are missing out. Not felt the need myself yet.
Thank you very much, I have been on AMAZON and ordered some hanging feeders and also ordered this and hopefully get some photos and video's of them feeding.
