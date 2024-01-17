Good to hear you've provided for them Debs. Due to having Covid at the moment I've been working from home the last few days and so I've been able to see what's coming down to be fed. I had a lot of tits suddenly arriving yesterday and they were in beautiful condition, the Great Tits in particular their colours are so bright. I've also had a Blackbird popping in so I put some stuff out for him. I was also delighted to see a Dove, not seen them in months and had assumed they'd died or something. It's so cold though today.
Hope you're feeling better soon Jill your symptoms sounded very unpleasant 🤢😷
It's mating season so best bib & tuckers are on show ☺️
Yeah lots of blackbirds, especially fledglings, coming for what I've scattered on the lawn, trouble is it attracts the pheasants, crows and magpies here. We have a couple of pairs of collared doves that visit regularly, they're so lovely 😁