Bird watch

reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 11:44:17 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:51:42 am
I've just invested in the Squirrel Buster feeder - interested to see how that goes.  Loads of singing and activity in the garden, currently.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:59:25 am
I put some metal on my boxes, a couple of years ago.  They work really well.  The hole on one of the boxes was getting huge, so it's given it a few more years of life.

I've just bought a couple of planks of timber, going to make some new boxes this year.

Lots of activity here too birds and red squirrels. 

The bluetits are already showing interest in the boxes so looks like we'll be fine.

Good luck with the feeder 👍
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on January 17, 2024, 11:27:20 pm
Pumped up the bird feeder with sunflower hearts, mealworm, Niger seeds, suet pellets with a good quality mixed seed and the top range ones of the fat balls( the darker ones with sunflower seeds in), it paid dividends- Blackcaps, all the tits, John, Nick, Capon and the little one from Halifax, a lovely Volery of LTTs, Nuthatches the usual sparrows starlings etc, robins, wrens and to cap it off, a Goldcrest today. Worth every penny.

Awesome work mate, that's quite a tick list 👍
Crosby Nick

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 12:24:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:44:59 am
Awesome work mate, that's quite a tick list 👍

Also an honour to get a namecheck!
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3683 on: Today at 09:19:43 am
My poor birds I hope they survive this cold weather. 

I've put plenty of food out for them and put some extra water out as both bird baths are frozen solid and I've managed to break the ice on the pond at the edges hopefully they'll be ok.
jillcwhomever

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3684 on: Today at 10:05:58 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:19:43 am
My poor birds I hope they survive this cold weather. 

I've put plenty of food out for them and put some extra water out as both bird baths are frozen solid and I've managed to break the ice on the pond at the edges hopefully they'll be ok.

Good to hear you've provided for them Debs. Due to having Covid at the moment I've been working from home the last few days and so I've been able to see what's coming down to be fed. I had a lot of tits suddenly arriving yesterday and they were in beautiful condition, the Great Tits in particular their colours are so bright. I've also had a Blackbird popping in so I put some stuff out for him. I was also delighted to see a Dove, not seen them in months and had assumed they'd died or something. It's so cold though today.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3685 on: Today at 10:21:08 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:05:58 am
Good to hear you've provided for them Debs. Due to having Covid at the moment I've been working from home the last few days and so I've been able to see what's coming down to be fed. I had a lot of tits suddenly arriving yesterday and they were in beautiful condition, the Great Tits in particular their colours are so bright. I've also had a Blackbird popping in so I put some stuff out for him. I was also delighted to see a Dove, not seen them in months and had assumed they'd died or something. It's so cold though today.

Hope you're feeling better soon Jill your symptoms sounded very unpleasant 🤢😷

It's mating season so best bib & tuckers are on show ☺️

Yeah lots of blackbirds, especially fledglings, coming for what I've scattered on the lawn, trouble is it attracts the pheasants, crows and magpies here.  We have a couple of pairs of collared doves that visit regularly, they're so lovely 😁
Millie

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3686 on: Today at 10:46:28 am
Loads of ducks on the pond opposite my house at the moment.  If we don't get ducklings this year I'm going to be gutted.

They are all walking across the pond at the moment because it's frozen solid  :D
duvva 💅

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3687 on: Today at 11:19:06 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:24:15 pm
Also an honour to get a namecheck!
We just need a review on the quality of Choppers seed now please
duvva 💅

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3688 on: Today at 11:21:28 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:19:43 am
My poor birds I hope they survive this cold weather. 

I've put plenty of food out for them and put some extra water out as both bird baths are frozen solid and I've managed to break the ice on the pond at the edges hopefully they'll be ok.
Weve had to break the ice on our bird baths last couple of days too, put out a load of extra food as well, but for now they seem to have gone elsewhere
jillcwhomever

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3689 on: Today at 11:23:58 am
I have just discovered a baby robin in the back garden. He is so cute he must be freezing though.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3690 on: Today at 11:34:11 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:23:58 am
I have just discovered a baby robin in the back garden. He is so cute he must be freezing though.

Oh no Jill do you have any mealworms for it if not you'll need to dig some earth worms up as it'll be using loads of energy trying to keep warm 🤔
jillcwhomever

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3691 on: Today at 11:40:27 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:34:11 am
Oh no Jill do you have any mealworms for it if not you'll need to dig some earth worms up as it'll be using loads of energy trying to keep warm 🤔

I will do some digging they are usually around.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3692 on: Today at 11:45:02 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:40:27 am
I will do some digging they are usually around.

👍 It's parents could still be around if it's recently fledged but you don't know if they've succumbed to the cold.
jillcwhomever

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3693 on: Today at 11:49:11 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:45:02 am
👍 It's parents could still be around if it's recently fledged but you don't know if they've succumbed to the cold.

Only had to move a couple of flower pots there were loads happily.
