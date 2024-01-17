My poor birds I hope they survive this cold weather.



I've put plenty of food out for them and put some extra water out as both bird baths are frozen solid and I've managed to break the ice on the pond at the edges hopefully they'll be ok.



Good to hear you've provided for them Debs. Due to having Covid at the moment I've been working from home the last few days and so I've been able to see what's coming down to be fed. I had a lot of tits suddenly arriving yesterday and they were in beautiful condition, the Great Tits in particular their colours are so bright. I've also had a Blackbird popping in so I put some stuff out for him. I was also delighted to see a Dove, not seen them in months and had assumed they'd died or something. It's so cold though today.