« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 262946 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,198
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3640 on: October 21, 2023, 08:42:04 pm »
Great pictures those.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3641 on: October 25, 2023, 01:30:51 pm »
Great to see and hear flocks of curlew flying over again ☺️
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,943
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3642 on: October 25, 2023, 01:33:14 pm »
Got a nice little shot of an Eastern Phoebe on my walk on the weekend. It's very quiet on the greenway these days.


« Last Edit: October 25, 2023, 01:35:09 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,107
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3643 on: November 3, 2023, 07:02:24 am »
still only one occurence in the UK

An Eastern Phoebe was present on Lundy Island, Devon, on 24th and 25th April 1987 and wasn't only a first for the UK but for the Western Palearctic (a bird at Slapton Ley in Devon was claimed as an Eastern Phoebe two days before the Lundy individual but was rejected by the Rarities Committee)
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,943
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3644 on: November 5, 2023, 10:28:18 pm »
Greenway walk on Sunday

Yellow-rumped Warbler



Downy Woodpecker






Carolina Wren




Red-bellied Woodpecker

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,943
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3645 on: November 19, 2023, 10:21:16 pm »
Another Sunday walk

Rusty Blackbird





Ruby-crowned Kinglet



Red-bellied Woodpecker



Northern Mockingbird


« Last Edit: November 19, 2023, 10:23:44 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3646 on: November 20, 2023, 12:48:40 am »
Some fantastic photos again there Chakan
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,943
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3647 on: November 20, 2023, 01:22:31 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 20, 2023, 12:48:40 am
Some fantastic photos again there Chakan

Thanks mate, had a lot of fun on the walk, weather was brilliant
Logged

Offline androulla

  • aka little monkey
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 611
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3648 on: December 1, 2023, 11:05:56 pm »
Theyre beautiful photos!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3649 on: December 2, 2023, 12:22:29 pm »
Well I'm used to seeing a wide variety of birds feeding in the garden but having a curlew sandpiper was not one you expect to see everyday 😂😂

How fabulous ☺️
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,943
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3650 on: December 2, 2023, 01:49:35 pm »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3651 on: December 2, 2023, 02:17:13 pm »
Anybody know the cheapest place to buy bird seed ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,289
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3652 on: December 2, 2023, 02:18:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  2, 2023, 02:17:13 pm
Anybody know the cheapest place to buy bird seed ?

The likes of Home Bargains sells bird seed these days - that'll likely be cheaper than a pet shop.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3653 on: December 2, 2023, 02:33:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on December  2, 2023, 12:22:29 pm
Well I'm used to seeing a wide variety of birds feeding in the garden but having a curlew sandpiper was not one you expect to see everyday 😂😂

How fabulous ☺️

With the big long curved beak? Nice.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3654 on: December 2, 2023, 02:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on December  2, 2023, 02:33:56 pm
With the big long curved beak? Nice.

No these are smaller with much shorter beaks and are winter visitors from the arctic. 

We do get native curlews flying over regularly as we're only half a mile or so from a big estuary where there's loads of waders at low tide but we've never had waders in the garden before.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • Bam!
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3655 on: December 10, 2023, 01:48:28 pm »
Had a french partridge in the garden this morning. (Will try upload a pic).

Live down near the airport in Speke, wonder if there is a small population around Speke Hall?

Edit: pic

« Last Edit: December 10, 2023, 02:06:36 pm by Elzarneezer Scrooge »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3656 on: December 10, 2023, 02:26:36 pm »
Was there a pear tree nearby? Theyre seasonal visitors I believe.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,640
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3657 on: December 10, 2023, 05:29:00 pm »
Great that El mate, nice pic.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,198
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3658 on: December 11, 2023, 01:41:26 pm »
He's a cutie.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,107
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3659 on: December 12, 2023, 06:19:12 am »
Nice French/Red-legged Partridge

An introduced species by the horay-henry mob for shooting and have spread throughout the UK since over the last few hundred years. Their numbers get boosted now and again as some still practice rearing birds for release before the shooting season (as they do continually with Pheasants and less so the actual native Partridge, the Grey Partridge, which is struggling like all traditional farm birds)

Hell of a bird for the garden list, has to be said
« Last Edit: December 12, 2023, 06:22:09 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,640
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3660 on: December 12, 2023, 10:51:29 am »
There some Canadian Geese in Caldies Park, is it usual for not all of them to migrate?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3661 on: December 12, 2023, 11:18:07 am »
Quote from: John C on December 12, 2023, 10:51:29 am
There some Canadian Geese in Caldies Park, is it usual for not all of them to migrate?

Ive got a couple of Egyptian ones here in my local park (swamp these days!). Not sure Id seen them before.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3662 on: December 12, 2023, 11:52:02 am »
Quote from: John C on December 12, 2023, 10:51:29 am
There some Canadian Geese in Caldies Park, is it usual for not all of them to migrate?

Canada's migrate here for winter but a lot are now resident all year so it's perfectly normal seeing them anytime.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,107
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3663 on: December 12, 2023, 01:23:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on December 12, 2023, 10:51:29 am
There some Canadian Geese in Caldies Park, is it usual for not all of them to migrate?

Canada Geese in the UK from canada are actually rare and those we appear to get are of the smaller races, the one we typically see all over the country are the largest form (by some margin). Our population comes from introduced/escaped birds many years ago.

Of course, it would be much harder to know whether one of the large forms had occured because we have had a resident population of that form for decades upon decades, but still, it would rare. What we do see is birds reacting to weather changes, ie a cold snap will often see birds en masse moving from one area to another. Typically you have a population that has consistent movements from year to year. On my own patch, a large lake, there are always some present that pop in and out thru the day but in late summer we get a build up of hundreds as they come to the lake to moult, and won't leave until they've fully moulted their wings. They'll then thin out as they go off to their usual haunts and we'll be left with a smallish number throughout the winter (unless it freezes  :D)

Geese such as Pink-footed or White-fronted Geese are true migrants to this country that arrive to spend the winter here and will leave late spring to summer in Russia etc, much like the 'winter' swans, Bewick's and Whooper.

Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,198
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 08:41:46 pm »
No sightings over the holidays guys? I came across a delightful bunch of long tailed tits on my way back from the shops, flitting around from tree to tree chattering as they do.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 08:46:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:41:46 pm
No sightings over the holidays guys? I came across a delightful bunch of long tailed tits on my way back from the shops, flitting around from tree to tree chattering as they do.  :)

There's been a sighting of a white tailed eagle today near Porthmadog, the first in Wales for over 100yrs.

Not had anything unusual in the garden though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 