There some Canadian Geese in Caldies Park, is it usual for not all of them to migrate?



Canada Geese in the UK from canada are actually rare and those we appear to get are of the smaller races, the one we typically see all over the country are the largest form (by some margin). Our population comes from introduced/escaped birds many years ago.Of course, it would be much harder to know whether one of the large forms had occured because we have had a resident population of that form for decades upon decades, but still, it would rare. What we do see is birds reacting to weather changes, ie a cold snap will often see birds en masse moving from one area to another. Typically you have a population that has consistent movements from year to year. On my own patch, a large lake, there are always some present that pop in and out thru the day but in late summer we get a build up of hundreds as they come to the lake to moult, and won't leave until they've fully moulted their wings. They'll then thin out as they go off to their usual haunts and we'll be left with a smallish number throughout the winter (unless it freezesGeese such as Pink-footed or White-fronted Geese are true migrants to this country that arrive to spend the winter here and will leave late spring to summer in Russia etc, much like the 'winter' swans, Bewick's and Whooper.