love the wrens making the nest - aw
They were the only birds I had a good chance to sit and watch for awhile. I wish I could have ripped that front stick out of the frame though, very distracting but hey ho.
Other encounters we like near misses. Got a few shots of the Indigo bunting and then went to put on the long lens and it flew away, saw a nice cricket I wanted to try take a pic of, went for the macro lens, jumped away. Saw 2 hawks land in a tree got a quick shot, went for the long lens and they both took off.
Just a pretty frustrating day with pictures, but was good to get out and about. I hate this state come late May/June, I don't do well in humidity.