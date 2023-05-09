try recuvva for a simple free program that can restore deleted files - as long as they haven't already been over-written



https://www.ccleaner.com/recuva



i've used it in the past and if the deleted files are recent then it usually recovers them



it can recover from usbs, sd cards and other devices if necessary too





Oh nah they were on the scandsk which I format before going out on each trip. Plus i've used the scandsk since then, so I think the files are gone, I just must have been tired. Not too fussed though, I mean it was a backyard session so nothing I can't get shots of in a couple of days. Plus I do have the edited files so there's that.All good, thanks.Hoping in an hour or 2 the weather will clear and I can get out walking. The weather right now is pretty overcast and looks dark. Fingers crossed.Edit: Ugh you know I wish I had the ability to summon a ready camera in an instant, just saw a blue bird dive bombing a squirrel all the way down the tree, times like this I wish I was holding a camera at the ready.