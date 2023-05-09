« previous next »
Bird watch

Re: Bird watch
May 9, 2023, 04:04:00 pm
Very nice!!

The whitethroat and the Sparrowhawk are particular favorites!
Re: Bird watch
May 11, 2023, 06:12:57 pm
The new report by the RSPB for those interested which is looking into the number of persecution of hen harriers over grouse moorland, which according to this report is killing up to three quarters of hen harriers.

https://t.co/7gvz32Qpjl

There was also a report on Channel 4 news yesterday on the subject.

https://www.channel4.com/news/illegal-killing-causes-three-quarters-of-deaths-of-adult-protected-hen-harriers-report-finds
Re: Bird watch
May 14, 2023, 11:14:19 pm
Sunday walk, very quiet out and very humid. A few cute interactions, specially the carolina wrens building their nest.

Indigo Bunting



Female Cardinal giving me the stink face



Carolina Wren couple building their nest




Re: Bird watch
May 15, 2023, 01:24:37 pm
It's amazing how much bigger your wrens seem to be compared with our little chubby ones. Do they have the same full throated song Chakan?
Re: Bird watch
May 15, 2023, 01:26:49 pm
Quote from: jillc on May 15, 2023, 01:24:37 pm
It's amazing how much bigger your wrens seem to be compared with our little chubby ones. Do they have the same full throated song Chakan?

Oh yeah they are the smallest, loudest birds we have!
Re: Bird watch
May 15, 2023, 02:25:05 pm
love the wrens making the nest - aw  :)
Re: Bird watch
May 15, 2023, 02:44:13 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on May 15, 2023, 02:25:05 pm
love the wrens making the nest - aw  :)

They were the only birds I had a good chance to sit and watch for awhile. I wish I could have ripped that front stick out of the frame though, very distracting but hey ho.

Other encounters we like near misses. Got a few shots of the Indigo bunting and then went to put on the long lens and it flew away, saw a nice cricket I wanted to try take a pic of, went for the macro lens, jumped away. Saw 2 hawks land in a tree got a quick shot, went for the long lens and they both took off.

Just a pretty frustrating day with pictures, but was good to get out and about. I hate this state come late May/June, I don't do well in humidity.
Re: Bird watch
May 16, 2023, 04:48:28 pm
Heard a cuckoo today, the first one I've heard for probably 10yrs 😟
Re: Bird watch
May 17, 2023, 11:31:57 pm
Quick time in the backyard, nice to just relax outside, got a semi decent pic of a hummingbird

Eastern Bluebird



Ruby-throated Hummingbird - Female


Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:00:58 am
nice photos mate - wish we had humming birds in our back garden  :(

tip for you - sometimes a flight photo works better when the wings are slightly blurred as this can give the impression of movement

the reason being is that if the wings are frozen then the bird can look 'frozen' too

this doesn't work with all flight shots but it does with humming birds so lower your shutter speed and give it a try and see if you agree  :wave

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 12:31:24 pm
Will give it a go thanks.

Hopefully the rain and crappy weather have finished for this week and I can get out and about. Also just ordered a bird house so excited that.
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 05:12:11 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:31:24 pm
Will give it a go thanks.

Hopefully the rain and crappy weather have finished for this week and I can get out and about. Also just ordered a bird house so excited that.

just quickly edited your shot to give you an idea how it can give the feel that the bird is in motion - you may prefer the 'frozen' shot as it's all subjective and it's whatever the person prefers as no one is right no one is wrong 

it's a great capture by you all the same  :wave


Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:12:11 pm
just quickly edited your shot to give you an idea how it can give the feel that the bird is in motion - you may prefer the 'frozen' shot as it's all subjective and it's whatever the person prefers as no one is right no one is wrong 

it's a great capture by you all the same  :wave




Nice! That is a cool shot.

Was actually gonna try edit some other shots I got but noticed I had deleted the files, which is kinda odd since the first thing I usually do is copy the whole directory onto the hard drive for editing. Ah well que sera sera.

Unfortunately the feeder is in quite an awkward position, it's just under the roof by my office window which is a story and half up. So the light sucks.

There are some white plants next door which i'm hoping the hummingbirds like so might camp out there and see if they go for them, would make a better image I think.
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 05:54:16 pm
try recuvva for a simple free program that can restore deleted files - as long as they haven't already been over-written

https://www.ccleaner.com/recuva

i've used it in the past and if the deleted files are recent then it usually recovers them

it can recover from usbs, sd cards and other devices if necessary too
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:54:16 pm
try recuvva for a simple free program that can restore deleted files - as long as they haven't already been over-written

https://www.ccleaner.com/recuva

i've used it in the past and if the deleted files are recent then it usually recovers them

it can recover from usbs, sd cards and other devices if necessary too


Oh nah they were on the scandsk which I format before going out on each trip. Plus i've used the scandsk since then,  so I think the files are gone, I just must have been tired. Not too fussed though, I mean it was a backyard session so nothing I can't get shots of in a couple of days. Plus I do have the edited files so there's that.

All good, thanks.

Hoping in an hour or 2 the weather will clear and I can get out walking. The weather right now is pretty overcast and looks dark. Fingers crossed.


Edit: Ugh you know I wish I had the ability to summon a ready camera in an instant, just saw a blue bird dive bombing a squirrel all the way down the tree, times like this I wish I was holding a camera at the ready.
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:07:52 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm
Oh nah they were on the scandsk which I format before going out on each trip. Plus i've used the scandsk since then,  so I think the files are gone, I just must have been tired. Not too fussed though, I mean it was a backyard session so nothing I can't get shots of in a couple of days. Plus I do have the edited files so there's that.

All good, thanks.

Hoping in an hour or 2 the weather will clear and I can get out walking. The weather right now is pretty overcast and looks dark. Fingers crossed.


Edit: Ugh you know I wish I had the ability to summon a ready camera in an instant, just saw a blue bird dive bombing a squirrel all the way down the tree, times like this I wish I was holding a camera at the ready.

oh the life of a photographer rand birder all summed up  ;D
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:07:52 pm
oh the life of a photographer rand birder all summed up  ;D

;D Indeed!

Right pissed off little bugger it was, I wonder if there is a bluebird nest around there. I saw the remnants and unfortunately broken eggs/dead chick in the front garden of one. The storms we had were pretty windy so it must have been quite bad for the nest. Might have a look when i'm putting up the new bird house.
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
Very quiet walk bird wise today. I think it was a bit too hot for them to flying about. Had a few nice spots though.

Sleeping Mallard giving me the eye



Prothonotary Warbler



Blue-grey gnatcatcher



Northern Mockingbird



Re: Bird watch
Today at 03:29:51 pm
lovely shots mate - some nice compositions too that turn it from a photo of a bird into something more than that  8)
Re: Bird watch
Today at 03:31:44 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:29:51 pm
lovely shots mate - some nice compositions too that turn it from a photo of a bird into something more than that  8)

Cheers! Really appreciate it :)
