Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Bird watch
Author
Topic: Bird watch
Chakan
Re: Bird watch
«
Reply #3520 on:
May 9, 2023, 04:04:00 pm
Very nice!!
The whitethroat and the Sparrowhawk are particular favorites!
jillc
Re: Bird watch
«
Reply #3521 on:
May 11, 2023, 06:12:57 pm
The new report by the RSPB for those interested which is looking into the number of persecution of hen harriers over grouse moorland, which according to this report is killing up to three quarters of hen harriers.
https://t.co/7gvz32Qpjl
There was also a report on Channel 4 news yesterday on the subject.
https://www.channel4.com/news/illegal-killing-causes-three-quarters-of-deaths-of-adult-protected-hen-harriers-report-finds
Chakan
Re: Bird watch
«
Reply #3522 on:
Today
at 11:14:19 pm »
Sunday walk, very quiet out and very humid. A few cute interactions, specially the carolina wrens building their nest.
Indigo Bunting
Female Cardinal giving me the stink face
Carolina Wren couple building their nest
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Bird watch
