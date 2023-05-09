« previous next »
Re: Bird watch
May 9, 2023, 04:04:00 pm
Very nice!!

The whitethroat and the Sparrowhawk are particular favorites!
Re: Bird watch
May 11, 2023, 06:12:57 pm
The new report by the RSPB for those interested which is looking into the number of persecution of hen harriers over grouse moorland, which according to this report is killing up to three quarters of hen harriers.

https://t.co/7gvz32Qpjl

There was also a report on Channel 4 news yesterday on the subject.

https://www.channel4.com/news/illegal-killing-causes-three-quarters-of-deaths-of-adult-protected-hen-harriers-report-finds
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:14:19 pm
Sunday walk, very quiet out and very humid. A few cute interactions, specially the carolina wrens building their nest.

Indigo Bunting



Female Cardinal giving me the stink face



Carolina Wren couple building their nest




