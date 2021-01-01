« previous next »
Bird watch

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 09:01:56 am
Saltburn by the sea, N Yorkshire. I was there recording video clips of the funicular railway and pier when I spotted this bird thinking it would fly off as I got nearer to it, but it never, not for a while at least.  https://youtu.be/r2vfNzo4W8U
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 10:19:00 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:01:56 am
Saltburn by the sea, N Yorkshire. I was there recording video clips of the funicular railway and pier when I spotted this bird thinking it would fly off as I got nearer to it, but it never, not for a while at least.  https://youtu.be/r2vfNzo4W8U

love that  ;D

just thought i'd upload a video of me getting surprisingly close to a grey heron on the leeds liverpool canal near aintree

Quote
on the leeds liverpool canal a grey heron - possibly juvenile - seemingly at ease with my presence
of course i did not want to scare it or interfere with its hunting so i was trying to reassure it with my non-threatening whistles before leaving it in peace

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4</a>
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Bird watch
Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:19:00 am
love that  ;D

just thought i'd upload a video of me getting surprisingly close to a grey heron on the leeds liverpool canal near aintree

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4</a>
I'm not into bird watching and don't know many birds to be honest and in fact there must be Wood Pigeons in the woods near where I live (out in the countryside 8 mile south of Newcastle) and whenever I heard them used to think they were Owls  :D

Aye mate that's a lovely video of the Heron, I often see one of them standing on the weir just below Durham Cathedral.
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 03:14:35 pm
Well done Adam.
Great vid of the Heron there.
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 03:32:32 pm
Trying to get a good pic of hummingbirds is doing my head in :(
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
Quick Sunday walk after heavy rain for most of the weekend. The problem now is everything is so overgrown that it's hard to get a good photo of the birds in the canopies. Ah well. The Cedar Waxlings were out in full force today, but here was the best shot I could get. The were chasing the cicada's.

Cedar Waxwing



Red-bellied Woodpecker



Eastern Kingbird

« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:03 am by Chakan »
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3486 on: Today at 08:25:29 am
lovely birds them mate - nice photos once again
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3487 on: Today at 11:36:25 am
There are 5 moorhen chicks in the pond over the road from where I live.  They are tiny and very cute.
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3488 on: Today at 12:11:34 pm
There's a moorhen baby in Sefton Park and ducklings in Greenbank
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3489 on: Today at 12:12:48 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:36:25 am
There are 5 moorhen chicks in the pond over the road from where I live.  They are tiny and very cute.

Moorhens are always adorable, love the way the wiggle as they follow their mother into the pond.  ;D
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3490 on: Today at 12:19:49 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:01:56 am
Saltburn by the sea, N Yorkshire. I was there recording video clips of the funicular railway and pier when I spotted this bird thinking it would fly off as I got nearer to it, but it never, not for a while at least.  https://youtu.be/r2vfNzo4W8U

Nice. That furnicular is pretty great isn't it?
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3491 on: Today at 01:51:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:19:49 pm
Nice. That furnicular is pretty great isn't it?

it's a wood pigeon
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3492 on: Today at 02:30:09 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:51:57 pm
it's a wood pigeon

You're right. I thought I saw it leave the rails.
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3493 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:30:09 pm
You're right. I thought I saw it leave the rails.

 ;D thought i got ya there
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3494 on: Today at 02:34:49 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
Quick Sunday walk after heavy rain for most of the weekend. The problem now is everything is so overgrown that it's hard to get a good photo of the birds in the canopies. Ah well. The Cedar Waxlings were out in full force today, but here was the best shot I could get. The were chasing the cicada's.

Cedar Waxwing



Red-bellied Woodpecker



Eastern Kingbird



Gorgeous photos again Chakan. I love Waxwings we saw some a couple of winters ago when we were out walking. Such elegant looking birds.
Re: Bird watch
Reply #3495 on: Today at 02:40:37 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:34:49 pm
Gorgeous photos again Chakan. I love Waxwings we saw some a couple of winters ago when we were out walking. Such elegant looking birds.

Thanks! They are a treat, I was trying to catch one in the action of getting a cicada but they were too quick. Flitting all about.
