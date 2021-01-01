love that



just thought i'd upload a video of me getting surprisingly close to a grey heron on the leeds liverpool canal near aintree



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4</a>



I'm not into bird watching and don't know many birds to be honest and in fact there must be Wood Pigeons in the woods near where I live (out in the countryside 8 mile south of Newcastle) and whenever I heard them used to think they were OwlsAye mate that's a lovely video of the Heron, I often see one of them standing on the weir just below Durham Cathedral.