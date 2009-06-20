went out midweek on a beautiful sunny day and tried to find that barn owl again - but no luck
but did take a few photos though...
juvenile chiffchaff playing hide and seek
great crested grebe in the distance
avocet feeding - if you look at the photo it seems that the perspective is out because its bill is actually under the water but its legs are too - but that's because it swipes its head back and forth through the water to feed so its bill is coming in from its right to left
a male shoveler checking out his girlfriend's ass
a skylark singing away high up
2 teal photos - amazing head pattern
2 photos now where the subject is quite small in the frame but the background makes the composition
lapwing doing his usual flight dance
buzzard hunting for an opportunity
finally a male pheasant keeping a watchful eye out as the female feeds in the long grass - the bright sunny day enhancing its colourful plumage