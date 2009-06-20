« previous next »
Bird watch

Elmo!

Re: Bird watch
April 18, 2023, 11:13:48 am
I'll do that then.   :thumbup

Re. Sea Eagles, I've been fortunate enough to see them twice in last couple of years, saw one up in Ullapool, though both times it was from far away. A bunch of the locals were complaining there are too many of them now and they are moving further and further inland.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
April 18, 2023, 11:18:43 am
Quote from: Elmo! on April 18, 2023, 10:42:53 am
Not a great picture but came across this little fella in Colonsay last week, pretty sure he is a guillemot. Sadly there was something seriously wrong with him though no visible injuries as it wasn't even trying to fly away from us or the dogs (on leads) and it died shortly after. Not sure if maybe avian flu.



We saw a couple of sea eagles, herons and loads of kites on the island as well, though sadly no pictures.

Thats not good. 🙁
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
April 18, 2023, 11:34:18 am
Quote from: Elmo! on April 18, 2023, 11:13:48 am
I'll do that then.   :thumbup

Re. Sea Eagles, I've been fortunate enough to see them twice in last couple of years, saw one up in Ullapool, though both times it was from far away. A bunch of the locals were complaining there are too many of them now and they are moving further and further inland.

Thanks mate 👍
Red-Soldier

Re: Bird watch
April 18, 2023, 12:31:26 pm
Quote from: Lad on April 17, 2023, 04:50:24 pm
I have a pair of dunnocks in my garden most times of the year. Nice little birds always foraging on the ground as well as using the feeders. We have a really dense Holly bush/hedge which they go into so I thought I'd see if there was a nest there.
Virtually impossible to open the bush up without ripping your hands open so I managed to pry a bit open with a stick and saw a nest and then a tiny little mouth begging for food. Walked away as I didn't want to disturb them and I won't look in again but that's made my day that has.
We have blue tits nesting every year in a box but I feel like I'm expanding now. Makes putting feeders out alm year round worth it.

That's fantastic.

I've got two nest boxes in my garden, one with great tits and the other with blue tits.  Going into the garden and watching nature brings me a lot of joy. 
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
April 18, 2023, 04:30:46 pm
Ah the weather might be a pain but living here is a thrill a day for birds and wildlife.

We've had big numbers of gold finches feasting on the Niger seeds and the dandelions for a few days, then the red squirrel appeared this morning.

Just been to take the dogs out and had a quick check on the pond as I walked past and saw a newt happily swimming along.

Then a big flock of meadow pipits in the field thats just been muck spreaded ready for ploughing.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
April 19, 2023, 01:51:27 pm
took a few photos of one of the many barn owls in lunt sefton

it was a fair distance away so i've had to crop them a bit - but hopefully i'll get nearer to them soon but i don't want to spook them either





Chakan

Re: Bird watch
April 19, 2023, 01:55:51 pm
So out of focus, just terrible ;)

Just kidding mate, great shots.

There's a couple of owls in my area but they are very shy, i've only ever seen one really and that was coming back at night and my headlights just happen to pick him up on a mailbox.

jambutty

Re: Bird watch
April 19, 2023, 01:56:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 18, 2023, 12:31:26 pm


I've got two nest boxes in my garden, one with great tits

Can you post your growing methods?
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
April 19, 2023, 02:43:55 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 19, 2023, 01:51:27 pm
took a few photos of one of the many barn owls in lunt sefton

it was a fair distance away so i've had to crop them a bit - but hopefully i'll get nearer to them soon but i don't want to spook them either







My favourite bird.  I could watch them for hours and did, frequently.

If they're hunting you're unlikely to spook them as they're so focused on their hunting rather than you being there.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
April 19, 2023, 03:22:28 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 19, 2023, 01:55:51 pm
So out of focus, just terrible ;)

Just kidding mate, great shots.

There's a couple of owls in my area but they are very shy, i've only ever seen one really and that was coming back at night and my headlights just happen to pick him up on a mailbox.



no, you're right - they're not the best so hope to get closer

is that a real owl or a mailbox owl?

just like you to wind me up - but i'll go for real  :wave

Quote from: reddebs on April 19, 2023, 02:43:55 pm
My favourite bird.  I could watch them for hours and did, frequently.

If they're hunting you're unlikely to spook them as they're so focused on their hunting rather than you being there.

you're right - it seemed like it was only really bothered when on that post and gave me a look of 'who the kin el are you?'
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
April 19, 2023, 03:25:24 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 19, 2023, 03:22:28 pm
no, you're right - they're not the best so hope to get closer

is that a real owl or a mailbox owl?

just like you to wind me up - but i'll go for real  :wave

Haha no its a real owl, let me get within like 20 feet of it as well. Then it just flew off. I hear them hooting around at night and sometimes on my walks but unfortunately so far haven't been able to get a good shot of one while i've had the camera.

Still hoping!
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
April 19, 2023, 03:42:33 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 19, 2023, 03:25:24 pm
Haha no its a real owl, let me get within like 20 feet of it as well. Then it just flew off. I hear them hooting around at night and sometimes on my walks but unfortunately so far haven't been able to get a good shot of one while i've had the camera.

Still hoping!

cool experience - i once had a barn owl fly alongside me when i was cycling down the transpennine trail

it was only for about 7 seconds but it was awesome - nearly fell off me bike though  :wave
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
April 19, 2023, 06:26:46 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 19, 2023, 03:22:28 pm
you're right - it seemed like it was only really bothered when on that post and gave me a look of 'who the kin el are you?'

Many years ago we'd gone down to Martin Mere one evening to hopefully see one. 

Sat in the car waiting for ages with no sighting so the other half decides to go for a piss in the field and mid stream one appeared, hunting along the verge coming straight towards the car. 

Before he can zip up it's landed on the gate post not 2ft away from him, sat there for a good 5mins looking around then continued on its way.

Such a surreal moment to see one so close up and without binoculars or scope.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
April 20, 2023, 07:37:28 am
Quote from: reddebs on April 19, 2023, 06:26:46 pm
Many years ago we'd gone down to Martin Mere one evening to hopefully see one. 

Sat in the car waiting for ages with no sighting so the other half decides to go for a piss in the field and mid stream one appeared, hunting along the verge coming straight towards the car. 

Before he can zip up it's landed on the gate post not 2ft away from him, sat there for a good 5mins looking around then continued on its way.

Such a surreal moment to see one so close up and without binoculars or scope.

oooohhhhh fantastic  8)
jillc

Re: Bird watch
April 20, 2023, 01:41:05 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 19, 2023, 01:51:27 pm
took a few photos of one of the many barn owls in lunt sefton

it was a fair distance away so i've had to crop them a bit - but hopefully i'll get nearer to them soon but i don't want to spook them either







Terrific photos once again, love Barn Owls.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
April 20, 2023, 01:42:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 19, 2023, 01:55:51 pm
So out of focus, just terrible ;)

Just kidding mate, great shots.

There's a couple of owls in my area but they are very shy, i've only ever seen one really and that was coming back at night and my headlights just happen to pick him up on a mailbox.



It does look like a plastic owl standing there, great photo though Chakan.  :)
Dim Glas

Re: Bird watch
April 21, 2023, 07:32:42 pm
Saw a Pileated woodpecker today, such a cool bird, they are relatively common here, but not that often seen, quite elusive! Unlike the smaller woodpeckers which are around constantly.





Chakan

Re: Bird watch
April 21, 2023, 07:37:43 pm
Very nice pics!

We get them around here as well, but as you say not as common as the other woodpeckers we see.
ShatnersBassoon

Re: Bird watch
April 21, 2023, 07:48:30 pm
rufio!

i never realised how huge they were before moving to north america. i sometimes get one on my house hammering at a frame or something. its like a pneumatic drill attacking.
Dim Glas

Re: Bird watch
April 21, 2023, 07:59:10 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on April 21, 2023, 07:48:30 pm
rufio!

i never realised how huge they were before moving to north america. i sometimes get one on my house hammering at a frame or something. its like a pneumatic drill attacking.

 ;D

They are big old things! So cool to see in flight. 

Quote from: Chakan on April 21, 2023, 07:37:43 pm
Very nice pics!

We get them around here as well, but as you say not as common as the other woodpeckers we see.

Yeah, the little downy woodpeckers are the ones I see every day, I love em, such cute little birds! 
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
April 21, 2023, 08:46:29 pm
Seen my first swallows this week but it definitely doesn't mean it's summer 😁
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
April 22, 2023, 09:31:37 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 21, 2023, 07:32:42 pm
Saw a Pileated woodpecker today, such a cool bird, they are relatively common here, but not that often seen, quite elusive! Unlike the smaller woodpeckers which are around constantly.

...

cracking bird - nice pics mate
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
April 22, 2023, 10:33:04 am
went out midweek on a beautiful sunny day and tried to find that barn owl again - but no luck

but did take a few photos though...

juvenile chiffchaff playing hide and seek



great crested grebe in the distance



avocet feeding - if you look at the photo it seems that the perspective is out because its bill is actually under the water but its legs are too - but that's because it swipes its head back and forth through the water to feed so its bill is coming in from its right to left



a male shoveler checking out his girlfriend's ass



a skylark singing away high up



2 teal photos - amazing head pattern





2 photos now where the subject is quite small in the frame but the background makes the composition

lapwing doing his usual flight dance



buzzard hunting for an opportunity



finally a male pheasant keeping a watchful eye out as the female feeds in the long grass - the bright sunny day enhancing its colourful plumage

Chakan

Re: Bird watch
April 22, 2023, 02:21:09 pm
Very cool pics! Im hoping to get out sometime this weekend. Just weather dependent and if we need to clean the camper and when.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
April 22, 2023, 02:41:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 22, 2023, 02:21:09 pm
Very cool pics! Im hoping to get out sometime this weekend. Just weather dependent and if we need to clean the camper and when.

cheers mate - look forward to seeing any you get to take

...and just don't let anything else fall off that camper will yer  :wave

Dim Glas

Re: Bird watch
April 22, 2023, 11:30:59 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 22, 2023, 09:31:37 am
cracking bird - nice pics mate

thanks  :)

Love your pics, especially the teal, such amazing colours. Love that vivid green on the wing.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
April 23, 2023, 11:31:38 pm
Not many birds on my walk today really. I sat and watched a Downy Woodpecker for about 10 minutes just flitter around and search for bugs. Also saw a Prothonotary warbler but he was quite far away so got a few pics of it. Most of the walk was bugs/insects and animals, posted in the other photography thread.

Downy Woodpecker


Prothonotary warbler




Mallard drinking
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 08:20:08 am
some nice shots there mate

especially like the warbler behind the tree stump/pile of leaves - nice composition that
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 12:28:50 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:20:08 am
some nice shots there mate

especially like the warbler behind the tree stump/pile of leaves - nice composition that

Thanks! It was a really weird walk to be honest, the light was all over the place, brilliant harsh sunlight in places and completely dark in others. It's also amazing to see the transformation of the place in just 2 weeks. It was bare and flooded and now it was overgrown and verdant! Nature is amazing.

As I said not many birds flittering about, I managed to see a few others but they were here and gone within seconds. The warbler was very cute, but only around for like 3 minutes so no time to get the long lens out.

The Downy woodpecker was there for ages, about 10 feet from me just pecking away at the tree. Very cute.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:27:08 pm
Hummingbirds are back in town! Yay!

Just had 2 at my feeder :)
.adam

Re: Bird watch
Today at 02:43:14 pm
Resident pair of robins have produced their first fledgling of the year. Currently gorging themselves on the dried mealworms I'm putting out for them.

Trying to get one of them to eat off my hand but failed last year and suspect it'll be the same this. They'll come right up to my hand when it's placed on the ground but won't eat directly off it. Probably just need a bit more patience.

Have also got a nesting pair of blackbirds in the ivy, a couple of woodpigeons in the holly bush and have seen plenty of tits and goldfinches already.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Today at 02:53:14 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 02:43:14 pm
Resident pair of robins have produced their first fledgling of the year. Currently gorging themselves on the dried mealworms I'm putting out for them.

Trying to get one of them to eat off my hand but failed last year and suspect it'll be the same this. They'll come right up to my hand when it's placed on the ground but won't eat directly off it. Probably just need a bit more patience.

Have also got a nesting pair of blackbirds in the ivy, a couple of woodpigeons in the holly bush and have seen plenty of tits and goldfinches already.

to get them to eat from your hand - use live mealworms  :)
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Today at 03:33:37 pm
Quick question, I have a bird feeder at the bottom of my garden, trees all around it, so I know the birds are there, but they haven't touched the feeder or the seed. Just some back story on the feeder, it was on my porch for a year or 2 and the squirrels would absolutely tear the seed apart, so I basically just left it on the porch for a year. Now i've moved it down into the tree area.

Do you think it might be the seed or the feeder itself? I've changed the seed yesterday to a new blend but still nothing. I added some suet to the other side but still no birds.

I've ordered a new feeder just incase but i'm not sure if it's the seed/location/feeder or whatever.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:17:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:33:37 pm
Quick question, I have a bird feeder at the bottom of my garden, trees all around it, so I know the birds are there, but they haven't touched the feeder or the seed. Just some back story on the feeder, it was on my porch for a year or 2 and the squirrels would absolutely tear the seed apart, so I basically just left it on the porch for a year. Now i've moved it down into the tree area.

Do you think it might be the seed or the feeder itself? I've changed the seed yesterday to a new blend but still nothing. I added some suet to the other side but still no birds.

I've ordered a new feeder just incase but i'm not sure if it's the seed/location/feeder or whatever.

I find if I move my feeders around it can sometimes take the birds a while to come over to them, they seem to be really suspicious little blighters. It might just be they need longer to get used to it being where it is. The one thing about seed is birds sometimes notice a difference in brand, I see that with mine. I was getting slightly more expensive seed and they were flocking to it, but I could only do it for so long. Once I went back to the bargain Wilko's type they took longer again to come back and eat it. But they did come back eventually in pure desperation, maybe just give it a bit longer and see.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:23:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:17:21 pm
I find if I move my feeders around it can sometimes take the birds a while to come over to them, they seem to be really suspicious little blighters. It might just be they need longer to get used to it being where it is. The one thing about seed is birds sometimes notice a difference in brand, I see that with mine. I was getting slightly more expensive seed and they were flocking to it, but I could only do it for so long. Once I went back to the bargain Wilko's type they took longer again to come back and eat it. But they did come back eventually in pure desperation, maybe just give it a bit longer and see.

Ok thanks, will give it the week and see how it progresses. I've ordered a new bird feeder cause the other one is quite old and beat up and does have some crusted pollen on it, so maybe not the most appealing to birds. Hopefully new feeder new seed and new placement and the birds will start to go for it.

Here's hoping!
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:25:47 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:23:11 pm
Ok thanks, will give it the week and see how it progresses. I've ordered a new bird feeder cause the other one is quite old and beat up and does have some crusted pollen on it, so maybe not the most appealing to birds. Hopefully new feeder new seed and new placement and the birds will start to go for it.

Here's hoping!

I'm sure they will eventually just playing hard to get for now.  :)
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:27:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:25:47 pm
I'm sure they will eventually just playing hard to get for now.  :)

The squirrels have found the seed on the ground so they know somethings there! Little buggers.
