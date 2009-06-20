went out midweek on a beautiful sunny day and tried to find that barn owl again - but no luckbut did take a few photos though...juvenile chiffchaff playing hide and seekgreat crested grebe in the distanceavocet feeding - if you look at the photo it seems that the perspective is out because its bill is actually under the water but its legs are too - but that's because it swipes its head back and forth through the water to feed so its bill is coming in from its right to lefta male shoveler checking out his girlfriend's assa skylark singing away high up2 teal photos - amazing head pattern2 photos now where the subject is quite small in the frame but the background makes the compositionlapwing doing his usual flight dancebuzzard hunting for an opportunityfinally a male pheasant keeping a watchful eye out as the female feeds in the long grass - the bright sunny day enhancing its colourful plumage