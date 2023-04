No photos as a) didn’t have a camera and b) one was id’d by sound, but today, 2 rare birds while on my walk.



First of all, I heard a barred owl, two in fact, one was close, the other answering his call, further out. Such a distinctive hoot! Now I know he/they are there, I’ll be keeping an eye out!



Then a belted kingfisher, I saw and heard him, he was zipping around a small pond just on the trail I walk on near me. Never seen one before.