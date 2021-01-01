Thanks Chakan. I'm thinking of getting one myself but have no idea which one as there seems such a choice.



It really depends on budget and I will say the lenses you buy are a bit more important than the actual camera. Also I bought something that I really wouldn't have to upgrade for about 10 years or so. There's a ton of new stuff being released every month for cameras. It's an absolute minefield of equipment that you can get.Liverbloke could probably give you a ton of advice on this. For me, I just looked at what was fairly new, what I wanted to do with the camera and what was within my budget. The Sony A7IV came out tops on pretty every category for me, and what really sold it for me (apart from Canon) was that Sony allows 3rd party lenses. So instead of paying $2000 for a lens I could get a Sigma or Tamron for 65%/70% of the price.Whereas Canon really don't allow that, you have to use Canon glass unless you use a converter which I didn't want to get.Sony make a telephoto zoom lensSony FE 200-600mm - it's $2000 the Sigma lens I use kinda has the same specs 200m-600m it's $1400I watched a video comparing all of them, of course the Sony came out best, but the reviewer and a few others have stated the Sigma is almost identical, it's not worth spending the extra $600/$700 on it.So saving me money there.Canon I can't even find a telephoto lens in that range.The A7IV is a hybrid camera as well so if you want to do video it handles that great! It something I haven't played with yet, which my wife constantly reminds me I need to start videoing the birds and animals.