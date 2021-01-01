« previous next »
Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 228243 times)

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
Thanks! Ok i'll work on the flight ones and post them a bit later, gonna head to do some shopping then i'll edit them when I get back. The second hawk was perfectly perched for photos, like he knew I was coming ;D

Thanks, I'll look forward to seeing them tomorrow.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm
Thanks, I'll look forward to seeing them tomorrow.  :)

Here are the flight ones.





Logged

liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 09:22:45 am »
top photos again chakan mate - great exposures too  :wave

a tip for 'flight' photos - if using manual then try and focus 'in front' of the bird as 'chasing it' will always be harder - and always aim to have the eye in focus if possible

if using dynamic/ auto/ servo or other forms of focussing then you still have to get 'ahead' of the bird - and use continuous shooting and the fastest shutter speed you can muster for the light

99/100 shots are always going to 'miss' but the one you nail will make it all worth it

when you're watching a bird sitting nicely then expect it to suddenly get up and fly and be ready for that - you've got to think like that bird - but don't start covering yourself in feathers and sit in a nest  ;D

if i'm telling you  how to suck eggs then please ignore mate  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 09:27:30 am »
Birds suck eggs? :o
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 11:03:21 am »
Amazing photos Chakan. It always leaves me stunned how hawks can fly through such small places especially when you consider the speed they fly at, their agility is incredible. Thanks for putting them up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
Thank Liver ;D I'll give that all a try if I manage to get out today. Honestly I was just trying to get a really close up shot of his face when it hopped around then took flight. I was hoping to get closer to it as it landed in a tree that was like 5 meters from the bridge I was on. So it was pick up backpack, walk slowly to the bird, try inch closer, get a shot here and there and then if was off again so didn't really have time to react. But happy with the shots I got of it sitting and fluffing itself. The flight shots are always the hardest to get, they either take too long to take flight or they do it right away, birds should come with a timer above their heads to indicate when they're about to take off ;D

Yeah Hawks are amazing birds, they zip around when they want or just glide on the air currents. I absolutely love watching them and taking photographs of them.
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 11:24:12 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:16:07 am
Thank Liver ;D I'll give that all a try if I manage to get out today. Honestly I was just trying to get a really close up shot of his face when it hopped around then took flight. I was hoping to get closer to it as it landed in a tree that was like 5 meters from the bridge I was on. So it was pick up backpack, walk slowly to the bird, try inch closer, get a shot here and there and then if was off again so didn't really have time to react. But happy with the shots I got of it sitting and fluffing itself. The flight shots are always the hardest to get, they either take too long to take flight or they do it right away, birds should come with a timer above their heads to indicate when they're about to take off ;D

Yeah Hawks are amazing birds, they zip around when they want or just glide on the air currents. I absolutely love watching them and taking photographs of them.

Out of interest what camera do you use? Your pictures are always so clear.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 11:34:31 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:24:12 am
Out of interest what camera do you use? Your pictures are always so clear.

I use the Sony A7IV, which I bought around November I think. So still getting used to all the settings. I had an old Nikon D5200 before, so it's quite the upgrade from what I had.

The lenses I usually use are

Tamron 70-300mm for Sony E-Mount (I usually walk around with this on the camera) and the Sigma 150-600mm which is the telescopic lens, it weighs a ton though.

Logged

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 11:40:22 am »
Here's the close up I was working on.

Seems to have focused just under the eye onto the shoulder, which is a bummer as I do have eye tracking enabled.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:42:24 am by Chakan »
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:34:31 am
I use the Sony A7IV, which I bought around November I think. So still getting used to all the settings. I had an old Nikon D5200 before, so it's quite the upgrade from what I had.

The lenses I usually use are

Tamron 70-300mm for Sony E-Mount (I usually walk around with this on the camera) and the Sigma 150-600mm which is the telescopic lens, it weighs a ton though.

Thanks Chakan. I'm thinking of getting one myself but have no idea which one as there seems such a choice.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:40:22 am
Here's the close up I was working on.

Seems to have focused just under the eye onto the shoulder, which is a bummer as I do have eye tracking enabled.



Wow, he is one big papa. The beak on him.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 11:58:43 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:46:54 am
Thanks Chakan. I'm thinking of getting one myself but have no idea which one as there seems such a choice.

It really depends on budget and I will say the lenses you buy are a bit more important than the actual camera. Also I bought something that I really wouldn't have to upgrade for about 10 years or so. There's a ton of new stuff being released every month for cameras. It's an absolute minefield of equipment that you can get.

Liverbloke could probably give you a ton of advice on this. For me, I just looked at what was fairly new, what I wanted to do with the camera and what was within my budget. The Sony A7IV came out tops on pretty every category for me, and what really sold it for me (apart from Canon) was that Sony allows 3rd party lenses. So instead of paying $2000 for a lens I could get a Sigma or Tamron for 65%/70% of the price.

Whereas Canon really don't allow that, you have to use Canon glass unless you use a converter which I didn't want to get.

Sony make a telephoto zoom lens

Sony FE 200-600mm - it's $2000 the Sigma lens I use kinda has the same specs 200m-600m it's $1400

I watched a video comparing all of them, of course the Sony came out best, but the reviewer and a few others have stated the Sigma is almost identical, it's not worth spending the extra $600/$700 on it.

So saving me money there.

Canon I can't even find a telephoto lens in that range.

The A7IV is a hybrid camera as well so if you want to do video it handles that great! It something I haven't played with yet, which my wife constantly reminds me I need to start videoing the birds and animals.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:55 pm by Chakan »
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 12:15:37 pm »
Thanks Chakan. I will take your advice I'm only at the stage where I'm looking at the moment. It doesn't surprise me you settled for Sony they have a fantastic range of goods available and as you say they make it easy, to add to the overall package. I like the look at some of the canon cameras. To be honest I'm only looking for something that is practical and light as I don't want to have to carry huge amounts of stuff around with me. I think I will start of small and simple and then just see if I decide to upgrade later on. There is such a fantastic range out there, I'm taking my time to make sure I get the right one.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 12:18:46 pm »
I've had a lovely mother's day morning sat at the patio doors watching all the birds coming into the garden. 

We've even had a red kite gliding round at low levels.
Logged

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 12:27:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:15:37 pm
Thanks Chakan. I will take your advice I'm only at the stage where I'm looking at the moment. It doesn't surprise me you settled for Sony they have a fantastic range of goods available and as you say they make it easy, to add to the overall package. I like the look at some of the canon cameras. To be honest I'm only looking for something that is practical and light as I don't want to have to carry huge amounts of stuff around with me. I think I will start of small and simple and then just see if I decide to upgrade later on. There is such a fantastic range out there, I'm taking my time to make sure I get the right one.

Perfect :thumbup
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 12:31:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:18:46 pm
I've had a lovely mother's day morning sat at the patio doors watching all the birds coming into the garden. 

We've even had a red kite gliding round at low levels.

Wow, Red Kite especially for Debs. Happy Mothers Days.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 02:24:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:31:19 pm
Wow, Red Kite especially for Debs. Happy Mothers Days.  :wave

Thanks Jill 😁

The red kites are a recent arrival but now they're here we see them regularly.  There was a pair out yesterday on our way back from the beach and I've just seen another one.
Logged

liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 02:35:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:15:37 pm
Thanks Chakan. I will take your advice I'm only at the stage where I'm looking at the moment. It doesn't surprise me you settled for Sony they have a fantastic range of goods available and as you say they make it easy, to add to the overall package. I like the look at some of the canon cameras. To be honest I'm only looking for something that is practical and light as I don't want to have to carry huge amounts of stuff around with me. I think I will start of small and simple and then just see if I decide to upgrade later on. There is such a fantastic range out there, I'm taking my time to make sure I get the right one.

chakan's given a lot of good advice already

if you want to do bird photography then you really want to get close up to your subjects so i would say to start off with a compact zoom and then if you want to move up then get a zoom 'bridge' camera and then move up to a full dslr with lenses etc etc

this way if you find it's not for you then you haven't spent loads of money on wasted gear

the choice of cameras and lenses out their is overwhelming but technology is soooooo good these days that you can't really go wrong (a canon user will always prefer canon, a nikon user will always prefer nikon etc)

but always buy at the top end of your budget and go from there

there is so much to learn about photography and camera settings that it scares a lot of people off - but i advise people to start on easy mode/auto mode and go from there

to me, bird/wildlife photography is the hardest because your subjects will (usually) be moving or be unpredictable - it can be very frustrating

so step into this world cautiously and don't rush into buying gear that you don't need - as i've said, start with a good compact zoom if you just want to dabble to begin with

here's 4 taken with the same compact zoom - the last one taken through a back window







Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 02:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:40:22 am
Here's the close up I was working on.

Seems to have focused just under the eye onto the shoulder, which is a bummer as I do have eye tracking enabled.



cracking mate - just don't expect the settings to have it right all the time - use your own instincts too
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 03:24:29 pm »
Just out walking the dog and theres 2 hawks flying from tree to tree playing around. One was looking at my yorkie too much!

@Liverbloke will just check my settings as well and see what I had it on. Make sure I didnt screw something before I left.
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 04:16:12 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:35:37 pm
chakan's given a lot of good advice already

if you want to do bird photography then you really want to get close up to your subjects so i would say to start off with a compact zoom and then if you want to move up then get a zoom 'bridge' camera and then move up to a full dslr with lenses etc etc

this way if you find it's not for you then you haven't spent loads of money on wasted gear

the choice of cameras and lenses out their is overwhelming but technology is soooooo good these days that you can't really go wrong (a canon user will always prefer canon, a nikon user will always prefer nikon etc)

but always buy at the top end of your budget and go from there

there is so much to learn about photography and camera settings that it scares a lot of people off - but i advise people to start on easy mode/auto mode and go from there

to me, bird/wildlife photography is the hardest because your subjects will (usually) be moving or be unpredictable - it can be very frustrating

so step into this world cautiously and don't rush into buying gear that you don't need - as i've said, start with a good compact zoom if you just want to dabble to begin with

here's 4 taken with the same compact zoom - the last one taken through a back window









Great pictures once again and thanks for all the solid advice, will certainly follow it.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 07:51:00 pm »
Jill wait till you see tonight's Wild Isles 😯
Logged
