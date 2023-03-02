« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 227389 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3320 on: March 2, 2023, 03:59:40 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March  2, 2023, 03:56:44 pm
I took a few pictures.. will post it sometime after 6:00 PM..  Its a DSLR (Lumix FZ300) but I am clueless about photography so I use the auto mode!

Nothing wrong with auto mode! Quick great setting to be honest.

Looking forward to the pictures

Also great pics Brisseyred! Great to see some birds of a different country.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
  • blazed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3321 on: March 2, 2023, 07:06:27 pm »







Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3322 on: March 2, 2023, 07:42:52 pm »
Very cute. Very different from our Robins here.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
  • blazed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3323 on: March 2, 2023, 08:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March  2, 2023, 07:42:52 pm
Very cute. Very different from our Robins here.

Yep!

There were so many. I was too slow to click... :-\
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3324 on: March 2, 2023, 09:55:18 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  2, 2023, 09:41:00 am
flippin eck - and all those at crosby beach?

nice photos mate

is the osprey one taken somewhere were they feed them? the fish is cut in half that's why i'm asking - ospreys are one of my favourite birds

and we do get black swans at crosby - not so much the rainbow lorikeets though  ;D

We don't have places to feed them locally. I was on a boat and spotted it heading toward its nest, we have a lot of nesting pairs that nest in the navigation beacons on Moreton bay. Grabbed the camera and took a snap, unfortunately it only had a 24-70 on at the time so I was a bit(lot) FL limited. Maybe the fish had been discarded by a fisherman or he ate half of it before taking it home to the family.  :)
Logged

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3325 on: March 3, 2023, 04:25:07 am »
We get some fun birds in Florida. Most of them are lovely to watch and listen to, although we currently have a limpkin who has set up home in our back garden. Id never heard of them, and I wish I hadnt! They are known as the crying bird and this thing just screams and screams all night long. Combined with thin windows, its causing some insomnia around here  ;D . Im hoping it buggers off to a different area soon, and we can get back to the nice quieter birds!
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3326 on: March 3, 2023, 08:03:32 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March  2, 2023, 08:13:38 pm
Yep!

There were so many. I was too slow to click... :-\

use A mode (aperture priority) for birds that aren't moving and S mode (shutter speed priority) for moving birds

in A mode you enter an f-stop for the available light - the brighter the light the larger the f-stop you can choose

in S mode enter a shutter speed something like 2000 or more (depends on the capabilities of your camera) and it'll freeze birds in flight or that are moving quickly

and make sure to select 'burst mode' for continuous shooting and see how you get on

play around with these settings (you have nothing to lose) and upload them if you take one you're happy with - remember that you can take tons of shots and only have a handful of good ones (this is normal even with the professionals)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3327 on: March 3, 2023, 08:05:06 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on March  2, 2023, 09:55:18 pm
We don't have places to feed them locally. I was on a boat and spotted it heading toward its nest, we have a lot of nesting pairs that nest in the navigation beacons on Moreton bay. Grabbed the camera and took a snap, unfortunately it only had a 24-70 on at the time so I was a bit(lot) FL limited. Maybe the fish had been discarded by a fisherman or he ate half of it before taking it home to the family.  :)

ah i see - very good that you got the shot  8)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
  • blazed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3328 on: March 3, 2023, 02:19:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  3, 2023, 08:03:32 am
use A mode (aperture priority) for birds that aren't moving and S mode (shutter speed priority) for moving birds

in A mode you enter an f-stop for the available light - the brighter the light the larger the f-stop you can choose

in S mode enter a shutter speed something like 2000 or more (depends on the capabilities of your camera) and it'll freeze birds in flight or that are moving quickly

and make sure to select 'burst mode' for continuous shooting and see how you get on

play around with these settings (you have nothing to lose) and upload them if you take one you're happy with - remember that you can take tons of shots and only have a handful of good ones (this is normal even with the professionals)

Cheers mate, much appreciated.

Going to the kings meadow on Sunday so will try the above suggestions to click better bird pics!

Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3329 on: March 4, 2023, 10:45:06 pm »
Out and about walking again, not just about the birds this time. I'll put a few in the photography thread as well. Was a very mixed bag, which is always great when that happens.

Just one point I absolutely love the pick of Hawk in this series, it's one of my favorites so far and I only managed to get like 6 shots before he/she flew off.

Downy Woodpecker inspecting the hole



Yellow-rump warbler


Mallards




Red-Shouldered Hawk


Eastern towhee


Dark-eyed Junco

Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,839
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3330 on: March 4, 2023, 11:04:57 pm »
Are they early morning Chakan? The sun light is hitting everything at lovely angles.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3331 on: March 4, 2023, 11:11:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on March  4, 2023, 11:04:57 pm
Are they early morning Chakan? The sun light is hitting everything at lovely angles.

Actually later in the afternoon like around 3:30/4pm. The sun is setting later and later here, so managing to stay out a bit later.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,839
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3332 on: March 4, 2023, 11:22:57 pm »
Ah ok, sort of the same thing, low sun angles.

Boss though mate.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3333 on: March 4, 2023, 11:29:55 pm »
Quote from: John C on March  4, 2023, 11:22:57 pm
Ah ok, sort of the same thing, low sun angles.

Boss though mate.

Thanks!

Yup pretty much. Really need to remember my sunglasses next time.

Will see how tomorrow goes might be able to go out again weather depending of course.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3334 on: March 5, 2023, 10:11:42 am »
Just had a female pheasant on the bird table with 2 others plus 3 crows patrolling round it waiting their turn 😂
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3335 on: March 5, 2023, 02:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March  4, 2023, 10:45:06 pm
Out and about walking again, not just about the birds this time. I'll put a few in the photography thread as well. Was a very mixed bag, which is always great when that happens.

Just one point I absolutely love the pick of Hawk in this series, it's one of my favorites so far and I only managed to get like 6 shots before he/she flew off.

...

sound those mate - cracking birds too  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,780
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3336 on: March 5, 2023, 02:55:11 pm »
Your photos Chakan, always such a pleasure to see. I love woodpeckers, they look just like our ones as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3337 on: March 5, 2023, 04:24:15 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  5, 2023, 02:53:55 pm
sound those mate - cracking birds too  :wave

Quote from: jillc on March  5, 2023, 02:55:11 pm
Your photos Chakan, always such a pleasure to see. I love woodpeckers, they look just like our ones as well.

TY was a very fun walk, hopefully will be able to get out today as well.

Yeah the woodpeckers are so much fun, we get mainly 2 here, the Downy Woodpecker and the red-bellied woodpecker. I hear them working at it all over the show.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3338 on: March 5, 2023, 11:19:27 pm »
Second walk of the weekend, the weather was absolutely fantastic this weekend! Not a cloud in the sky both day.

Came across this Great Blue Heron, searching for a drink and something to eat, it found a frog and thrashed it around for ages before swallowing it. Unfortunately by then my arms were tired and I missed it actually swallowing it, although I did get a pic just before the final gulp. Also saw this cute duck having a nice bath.

Red-Shouldered Hawk


Mallards



Great Blue Heron













Mallard bathing







Cardinal Male and Female



Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3339 on: March 6, 2023, 08:38:28 am »
great stuff mate - i always say that if there isn't much going on then any behaviour, like the mallard washing itself, will usually result in a more interesting photo especially as you freeze the water droplets with a fast ss

...and if your arms are getting tired then try using a outdoor monopod - much lighter and easier to carry and you can leave it attached to your camera for when you need it
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,791
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3340 on: March 6, 2023, 10:44:10 am »
Great pics again Chakan. Where do you live, one of the Carolinas? Are you by the coast? Loads of wildlife around you!
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,108
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3341 on: March 6, 2023, 11:23:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  6, 2023, 10:44:10 am
Great pics again Chakan. Where do you live, one of the Carolinas? Are you by the coast? Loads of wildlife around you!

I live in the Carolinas yeah, north to be specific. Im about 3/4 hours from the coast though.

@Liver, I do have a tripod that I usually carry around but not really on my wildlife walks. Theres usually not a call to set it up because Im usually photographing birds between trees and they move like lightning. The heron was unexpected :)
« Last Edit: March 6, 2023, 11:29:18 am by Chakan »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,780
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3342 on: Yesterday at 09:24:15 am »
Unexpectedly working from home today which is nice. I have just filled all the feeders up there are some ravenous birds out there, heard a really unusual call so I got really excited. It ended up being a Great Tit! I just hadn't heard the call he was making before. I would love to understand all this bird call stuff.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,843
  • IFWT
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3343 on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 am »
The Heron was back on the pond by me yesterday, eying up the moorhens building their nest  >:(

Magnificent creature though.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,780
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3344 on: Yesterday at 09:40:47 am »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 09:26:29 am
The Heron was back on the pond by me yesterday, eying up the moorhens building their nest  >:(

Magnificent creature though.

Herons are so hard faced as well. When I got the train from Wallasey Village I would get to watch one fishing from some pond on a regular basis, bold as brass.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,843
  • IFWT
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3345 on: Yesterday at 10:15:16 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:40:47 am
Herons are so hard faced as well. When I got the train from Wallasey Village I would get to watch one fishing from some pond on a regular basis, bold as brass.

Oh yes, they know they are the biggest and the best in the neighbourhood  ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3346 on: Yesterday at 12:44:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:24:15 am
Unexpectedly working from home today which is nice. I have just filled all the feeders up there are some ravenous birds out there, heard a really unusual call so I got really excited. It ended up being a Great Tit! I just hadn't heard the call he was making before. I would love to understand all this bird call stuff.  ;D

bill oddie used to say - if you hear a bird song and you don't know what it is then it's most probably a great tit

those guys can come up with all sorts

but on that subject - here's some advice:

just learn one call at a time

record calls on your phone and then try and guess them

don't get downhearted if you're wrong because even the experts can argue over certain short contact calls

the rspb website has audio of birds

the best is xeno-canto though - it's full of uploaded calls from its users (it can look daunting but you'll soon get used to it)

here's a link to great tit (Parus major) calls/song

https://xeno-canto.org/species/Parus-major
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,780
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3347 on: Yesterday at 01:21:52 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:44:53 pm
bill oddie used to say - if you hear a bird song and you don't know what it is then it's most probably a great tit

those guys can come up with all sorts

but on that subject - here's some advice:

just learn one call at a time

record calls on your phone and then try and guess them

don't get downhearted if you're wrong because even the experts can argue over certain short contact calls

the rspb website has audio of birds

the best is xeno-canto though - it's full of uploaded calls from its users (it can look daunting but you'll soon get used to it)

here's a link to great tit (Parus major) calls/song

https://xeno-canto.org/species/Parus-major

What a fantastic site that is, I didn't realise it had so many different calls overall. I go on the RSPB site a lot and they have probably the first two calls on their site. But it wasn't until I got to the fifth call that I identified it, you're right it was a Great Tit. I never heard Bill Oddie say that, I used to love Springwatch when he was on it he was so knowledgable. I have got a DVD of over a 150 species calls which is an interesting listening. But it doesn't have the depth of calls that the site above has. Thanks for that.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Loving the photos on here, thanks to those sharing. New neighbours bringing three cats with them and health issues limiting what I can do means I'm not seeing many birds at all here (magpies and pigeons basically), so I'm enjoying the pics.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:24:15 am
Unexpectedly working from home today which is nice. I have just filled all the feeders up there are some ravenous birds out there, heard a really unusual call so I got really excited. It ended up being a Great Tit! I just hadn't heard the call he was making before. I would love to understand all this bird call stuff.  ;D

We are exceptionally lucky that we have lots of song thrushes here and at this time of year it's beautiful listening to them singing their stuff.

What a range of calls they have that they put together into a full on song.  I managed to record one on my phone one morning it was full throttle until a cock pheasant ruined it 😂
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,780
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 11:56:00 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:51:30 am
We are exceptionally lucky that we have lots of song thrushes here and at this time of year it's beautiful listening to them singing their stuff.

What a range of calls they have that they put together into a full on song.  I managed to record one on my phone one morning it was full throttle until a cock pheasant ruined it 😂

I don't half miss thrushes. In our old place which had loads of trees we would get constant song from thrushes and blackbirds, but I have to go to the park for that now sadly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 12:01:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:56:00 am
I don't half miss thrushes. In our old place which had loads of trees we would get constant song from thrushes and blackbirds, but I have to go to the park for that now sadly.

I love them and we have no issues with slugs and snails in the garden which is a bonus.  If I find any amongst the plants I throw them onto the lawn and within minutes they're eaten ☺️

You really need to pay Anglesey a visit Jill as we have pretty much a full of range of species from sea birds, waders, raptors, passerines, woodland birds etc 👍
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,780
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 12:04:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:01:57 pm
I love them and we have no issues with slugs and snails in the garden which is a bonus.  If I find any amongst the plants I throw them onto the lawn and within minutes they're eaten ☺️

You really need to pay Anglesey a visit Jill as we have pretty much a full of range of species from sea birds, waders, raptors, passerines, woodland birds etc 👍

It sounds like heaven. Once spring arrives I'm packing my bag and we'll meet for that pint somewhere.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3353 on: Today at 12:19:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:04:56 pm
It sounds like heaven. Once spring arrives I'm packing my bag and we'll meet for that pint somewhere.  :)

Great stuff 👍
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 