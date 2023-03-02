Unexpectedly working from home today which is nice. I have just filled all the feeders up there are some ravenous birds out there, heard a really unusual call so I got really excited. It ended up being a Great Tit! I just hadn't heard the call he was making before. I would love to understand all this bird call stuff.
bill oddie used to say - if you hear a bird song and you don't know what it is then it's most probably a great tit
those guys can come up with all sorts
but on that subject - here's some advice:
just learn one call at a time
record calls on your phone and then try and guess them
don't get downhearted if you're wrong because even the experts can argue over certain short contact calls
the rspb website has audio of birds
the best is xeno-canto though - it's full of uploaded calls from its users (it can look daunting but you'll soon get used to it)
here's a link to great tit (Parus major) calls/songhttps://xeno-canto.org/species/Parus-major