Bird watch

Chakan

Re: Bird watch
March 2, 2023, 03:59:40 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March  2, 2023, 03:56:44 pm
I took a few pictures.. will post it sometime after 6:00 PM..  Its a DSLR (Lumix FZ300) but I am clueless about photography so I use the auto mode!

Nothing wrong with auto mode! Quick great setting to be honest.

Looking forward to the pictures

Also great pics Brisseyred! Great to see some birds of a different country.
SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bird watch
March 2, 2023, 07:06:27 pm







Chakan

Re: Bird watch
March 2, 2023, 07:42:52 pm
Very cute. Very different from our Robins here.
SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bird watch
March 2, 2023, 08:13:38 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March  2, 2023, 07:42:52 pm
Very cute. Very different from our Robins here.

Yep!

There were so many. I was too slow to click... :-\
Brissyred

Re: Bird watch
March 2, 2023, 09:55:18 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March  2, 2023, 09:41:00 am
flippin eck - and all those at crosby beach?

nice photos mate

is the osprey one taken somewhere were they feed them? the fish is cut in half that's why i'm asking - ospreys are one of my favourite birds

and we do get black swans at crosby - not so much the rainbow lorikeets though  ;D

We don't have places to feed them locally. I was on a boat and spotted it heading toward its nest, we have a lot of nesting pairs that nest in the navigation beacons on Moreton bay. Grabbed the camera and took a snap, unfortunately it only had a 24-70 on at the time so I was a bit(lot) FL limited. Maybe the fish had been discarded by a fisherman or he ate half of it before taking it home to the family.  :)
ShrewKop

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 04:25:07 am
We get some fun birds in Florida. Most of them are lovely to watch and listen to, although we currently have a limpkin who has set up home in our back garden. Id never heard of them, and I wish I hadnt! They are known as the crying bird and this thing just screams and screams all night long. Combined with thin windows, its causing some insomnia around here  ;D . Im hoping it buggers off to a different area soon, and we can get back to the nice quieter birds!
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 08:03:32 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March  2, 2023, 08:13:38 pm
Yep!

There were so many. I was too slow to click... :-\

use A mode (aperture priority) for birds that aren't moving and S mode (shutter speed priority) for moving birds

in A mode you enter an f-stop for the available light - the brighter the light the larger the f-stop you can choose

in S mode enter a shutter speed something like 2000 or more (depends on the capabilities of your camera) and it'll freeze birds in flight or that are moving quickly

and make sure to select 'burst mode' for continuous shooting and see how you get on

play around with these settings (you have nothing to lose) and upload them if you take one you're happy with - remember that you can take tons of shots and only have a handful of good ones (this is normal even with the professionals)
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 08:05:06 am
Quote from: Brissyred on March  2, 2023, 09:55:18 pm
We don't have places to feed them locally. I was on a boat and spotted it heading toward its nest, we have a lot of nesting pairs that nest in the navigation beacons on Moreton bay. Grabbed the camera and took a snap, unfortunately it only had a 24-70 on at the time so I was a bit(lot) FL limited. Maybe the fish had been discarded by a fisherman or he ate half of it before taking it home to the family.  :)

ah i see - very good that you got the shot  8)
SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:03:32 am
use A mode (aperture priority) for birds that aren't moving and S mode (shutter speed priority) for moving birds

in A mode you enter an f-stop for the available light - the brighter the light the larger the f-stop you can choose

in S mode enter a shutter speed something like 2000 or more (depends on the capabilities of your camera) and it'll freeze birds in flight or that are moving quickly

and make sure to select 'burst mode' for continuous shooting and see how you get on

play around with these settings (you have nothing to lose) and upload them if you take one you're happy with - remember that you can take tons of shots and only have a handful of good ones (this is normal even with the professionals)

Cheers mate, much appreciated.

Going to the kings meadow on Sunday so will try the above suggestions to click better bird pics!

Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Today at 10:45:06 pm
Out and about walking again, not just about the birds this time. I'll put a few in the photography thread as well. Was a very mixed bag, which is always great when that happens.

Just one point I absolutely love the pick of Hawk in this series, it's one of my favorites so far and I only managed to get like 6 shots before he/she flew off.

Downy Woodpecker inspecting the hole



Yellow-rump warbler


Mallards




Red-Shouldered Hawk


Eastern towhee


Dark-eyed Junco

John C

Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:04:57 pm
Are they early morning Chakan? The sun light is hitting everything at lovely angles.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:11:59 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:04:57 pm
Are they early morning Chakan? The sun light is hitting everything at lovely angles.

Actually later in the afternoon like around 3:30/4pm. The sun is setting later and later here, so managing to stay out a bit later.
John C

Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:22:57 pm
Ah ok, sort of the same thing, low sun angles.

Boss though mate.
