Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 224505 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,824
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3240 on: February 4, 2023, 10:55:13 pm »
Out and about for another walk

Male Cardinal


Carolina Chickadee


Brown-Headed Nuthatch



Red Shouldered Hawk










Downy Woodpecker


Eastern Bluebird


White Throated Sparrow
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,697
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3241 on: February 5, 2023, 10:18:32 am »
Absolutely superb mate.
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3242 on: February 5, 2023, 12:30:59 pm »
Some great shots there especially the hawk
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,824
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3243 on: February 5, 2023, 12:34:01 pm »
Thanks! Was waiting 30-40min for the hawk to fly away, arms were dead from holding the lens so long ;D
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3244 on: February 5, 2023, 03:17:36 pm »
lovely photos mate - particularly like the background separation of the chickadee and the rsh is always a joy to see

..an, away from your bird photography for the moment, but thought your big virg gif in andy's 'disappointed' thread was my thoughts exactly (no offence to andy)

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,824
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3245 on: February 5, 2023, 03:28:03 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on February  5, 2023, 03:17:36 pm
lovely photos mate - particularly like the background separation of the chickadee and the rsh is always a joy to see

..an, away from your bird photography for the moment, but thought your big virg gif in andy's 'disappointed' thread was my thoughts exactly (no offence to andy)



Thanks mate, was really great to see both. The chickadee was flitting around to different trees and finally settled on the leaves which I thought would make a nice photo.

The RSH was a treat, funny enough I was chatting to a lady on the path and we were talking about a hawk that she saw earlier in the week, when the RSH just flew and settled on the tree above us. Stayed there for ages and ages just scanning around for something to eat. My telescopic lens weighs about 2kgs so holding that up for a long time to try get the hawk flying off took it's toll on my arms. Who knew photography can be such a workout ;)

As I was walking back I did see another hawk in a tree, but unfortunately it was right amongst the branches and the sun was setting down behind it so only got a black silhouette of it, I do believe it was another RSH though.

As an aside if we cared about what others fans said of our club we'd never watch football.
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,824
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3246 on: February 5, 2023, 03:28:53 pm »
Here's a pic of the other hawk



Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,049
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3247 on: February 5, 2023, 03:30:02 pm »
The colour of that sky Chakan you lucky devil. Beautiful photographs once again.
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,824
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3248 on: February 5, 2023, 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  5, 2023, 03:30:02 pm
The colour of that sky Chakan you lucky devil. Beautiful photographs once again.

The weather here is brilliant at times, yesterday particularly was great. Lots of sunshine, bit on the chilly side though. Today is overcast and rainy, luck of the draw :P

I'm very lucky to live near the greenway though, it's literally a 5-10min walk from my house and has such a diverse assortment of creatures to see. I think one day i'll just go out there for a macro session.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3249 on: February 6, 2023, 08:19:46 pm »
Great photos Chakan.  Always interesting to see birds in other countries.  That hawk was a picture!
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3250 on: February 11, 2023, 09:13:39 am »
some from a walk the other day

stonechat (male winter (well duh) plumage) - had to zoom in on this guy but he seemed cool to pose for me



little egret - a distance away but i liked the composition



kestrel - what? another one? (possibly the same female as last time) to me, like the common buzzard, these birds always offer you the chance of an interesting shot - so at first it was hunting then it came down on a post near to me for a rest then flew to another post but this time the sun was behind it but i managed to use that to capture some nice rim lighting and that last photo it seems like the bird is deep in thought (yeh but most probably about where the next vole or mouse is gonna be!) - and did you lot know that they can see ultraviolet light and the urine from voles and mice shows up on that spectrum therefore giving the kestrel the advantage of following the trails and even watching when one has a pee before BAM kestrel supper!

so 6 photies of the kes











Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,697
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3251 on: February 12, 2023, 09:16:55 am »
They are amazing liver, crystal clear, absolutely brilliant.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,049
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3252 on: February 12, 2023, 09:18:56 am »
She is so beautiful once again fantastic photographs.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,950
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3253 on: February 12, 2023, 09:19:58 am »
Brilliant photos again Liver :thumbup
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3254 on: February 12, 2023, 09:20:51 am »
Brilliant Photos
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3255 on: February 12, 2023, 10:42:59 am »
Jackdaws are cute tell me I'm wrong
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,824
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3256 on: February 12, 2023, 12:24:19 pm »
Great photos Liver, would love to photograph a Kestrel sometime, but we don't get many here.
Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3257 on: February 12, 2023, 12:49:03 pm »
Photos so good you can almost read the numbers on it's leg ring  👏
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3258 on: February 12, 2023, 04:16:50 pm »
he is a cute fella

bet the feathers on the back of his neck is deep and warm if you bury your nose in
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3259 on: February 12, 2023, 05:10:10 pm »
Fabulous pics mate it's such a great time of year for birds in particular.

We have song thrush here that are a joy to listen to singing away every morning.  The woodpeckers have been busy drilling in the woods and the buzzards calling and gliding effortlessly up high.

We've had a kestrel hunting around the fields pretty much everyday but also sitting in the tree surveying her patch.

We had our first red kite fly over today too.

Just need the blue tits to start checking out the nest boxes and I'll know spring is here.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3260 on: February 12, 2023, 05:11:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 10:42:59 am
Jackdaws are cute tell me I'm wrong

You're not wrong mate, we have a fabulous clattering of them in the next field.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3261 on: February 12, 2023, 05:42:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 12, 2023, 05:11:44 pm
You're not wrong mate, we have a fabulous clattering of them in the next field.

they're bouncy with attitude

love them bois
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3262 on: February 12, 2023, 05:52:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 05:42:16 pm
they're bouncy with attitude

love them bois

Clever little buggers too.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3263 on: February 12, 2023, 06:24:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 12, 2023, 05:52:07 pm
Clever little buggers too.

Crows also

birds are so fascinating

As I'll soon live on the edge of both Greenbank and Sefton Parks I look forward to the bird action

Especially as I'll throw seed about

I even like magpies though they're my least favourite being destructive wee bastards

Woodpigeons are shy and cute. In my current place I have FOUR that clamour in the garden and they fight lmao

woodpigeon fights are so charming and beautiful the fat waddling fluffy things

One died last year in my garden (I was sad but there's a strange comfort in choosing my place) and I carried him to the local woods. His partner - they mate for life - flew from house to house watching me bury her partner

It was most humbling and caring.

Very sad looking up at a roof and seeing a lonely woodpigeon gazing down at this quizzical human

But it enriched my heart to be SEED KING and throw out lots and he still visits

I'm sad to leave behind my woodpigeon friends

But I'm excited about the sheer amount of BIRDS I will now get to see and I adore them and have no limit in my heart for how I'd help birds (as ever for a human some of this involves leaving em alone)
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3264 on: February 12, 2023, 06:31:01 pm »
coaltits are great
PROVE
ME
WRONG
Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3265 on: February 12, 2023, 09:41:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 06:31:01 pm
coaltits are great
PROVE
ME
WRONG

Long tailed tits visiting my garden every day now. Love the little guys.
Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,811
  • IFWT
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3266 on: February 13, 2023, 10:02:19 am »
Directly opposite my house is a wooded area with a natural pond.  I could spend all day looking out of my window at the antics currently going on with about 5 male mallards and one female.  The fights are epic.  There are also a pair of moorhens which just look on totally bemused by it all. 

There are also loads of other birds - blackbirds, wood pigeons, blue tits, to name but a few.  There is also a heron that puts in an appearance once in while.  I suspect it will make more appearances when the chicks of the above mentioned ducks and moorhens appear  :(
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3267 on: February 13, 2023, 12:34:48 pm »
just catching up with this thread and would like to say cheers for all the kind comments y'all  :wave

but you know when i next get out with the camera that i'm going to have to bore you lot some more with friggin bird photos don't yers  ;D
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,049
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3268 on: February 13, 2023, 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 12, 2023, 06:31:01 pm
coaltits are great
PROVE
ME
WRONG

I love Coal Tits as well, something about the way they nip on and off the feeder is pretty cute.

Quote from: Lad on February 12, 2023, 09:41:36 pm
Long tailed tits visiting my garden every day now. Love the little guys.

My absolute favourite small bird and the nests they build are exquisite.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3269 on: February 13, 2023, 02:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Millie on February 13, 2023, 10:02:19 am
Directly opposite my house is a wooded area with a natural pond.  I could spend all day looking out of my window at the antics currently going on with about 5 male mallards and one female.  The fights are epic.  There are also a pair of moorhens which just look on totally bemused by it all. 

There are also loads of other birds - blackbirds, wood pigeons, blue tits, to name but a few.  There is also a heron that puts in an appearance once in while.  I suspect it will make more appearances when the chicks of the above mentioned ducks and moorhens appear  :(

Male mallards are total thugs.  They gang rape the females then fuck of and leave them to cope with a dozen or so babies all on their own.

There's no polite wooing, or the females choosing their partner, or proving how good a parent they'll be.  Nope, you'll have us all and deal with the aftermath!!
Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,811
  • IFWT
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3270 on: February 13, 2023, 03:00:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 13, 2023, 02:53:41 pm
Male mallards are total thugs.  They gang rape the females then fuck of and leave them to cope with a dozen or so babies all on their own.

There's no polite wooing, or the females choosing their partner, or proving how good a parent they'll be.  Nope, you'll have us all and deal with the aftermath!!

Yep - they are just fighting each other at the moment.  The moorhens are just so different.  Quietly getting on with their nest building and getting slightly miffed at the ducks.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3271 on: February 13, 2023, 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Millie on February 13, 2023, 03:00:08 pm
Yep - they are just fighting each other at the moment.  The moorhens are just so different.  Quietly getting on with their nest building and getting slightly miffed at the ducks.

I think I would be too 😂
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,950
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3272 on: Yesterday at 05:44:02 pm »
In my element here, there's a pair of Kestrels nesting near the hotel and they've been up hunting all day, riding the thermals
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,569
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3273 on: Yesterday at 05:59:15 pm »
Anyone been following the story of Flaco the Eurasian Eagle Owl in New York? Vandals damaged his cage at Central Park zoo, and he flew away. But hes been hanging around in various locations of Central Park, so not too far from the zoo. Wardens from the zoo have been trying to lure and capture him. Their concern was that as hed been in captivity for 10 years since young, he wouldnt know how to hunt. But its been discovered that he is eating and has been hunting, so now the wardens have stepped back their efforts and are just observing him to see how hes getting on.

Heres a photo of Flaco (not mine), what an amazing bird

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,950
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3274 on: Yesterday at 06:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:59:15 pm
Anyone been following the story of Flaco the Eurasian Eagle Owl in New York? Vandals damaged his cage at Central Park zoo, and he flew away. But hes been hanging around in various locations of Central Park, so not too far from the zoo. Wardens from the zoo have been trying to lure and capture him. Their concern was that as hed been in captivity for 10 years since young, he wouldnt know how to hunt. But its been discovered that he is eating and has been hunting, so now the wardens have stepped back their efforts and are just observing him to see how hes getting on.

Heres a photo of Flaco (not mine), what an amazing bird



Gorgeous bird. Makes you wonder though do the keepers actually know anything about the birds? I guarantee he's been taking rats and mice that have wandered into his enclosure since he was young.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 08:16:03 am »
cracking bird that - fucking vandals shouldn't be allowed to breed some people

he'll be lonely that fella

surely he should be easy enough to catch though with the right bait and snare? i'm surprised they've had no luck so far

birds in cages though  :(

i know we need to keep some species in captivity to save them from persecution and gradual extinction - but we also need to have greater laws in place with more forcible punishment for those that kill or destroy natural habitat
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,950
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 08:58:25 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:16:03 am
cracking bird that - fucking vandals shouldn't be allowed to breed some people

he'll be lonely that fella

surely he should be easy enough to catch though with the right bait and snare? i'm surprised they've had no luck so far

birds in cages though  :(

i know we need to keep some species in captivity to save them from persecution and gradual extinction - but we also need to have greater laws in place with more forcible punishment for those that kill or destroy natural habitat

The problem is that if he's feeding himself then he won't be interested in any food they try and lure him with.

I did a bird of prey experience and before we were due to fly one of the owls, they weighed it and realised that it had eaten a rat that morning and said that they couldn't fly it now as it would not be interested in the food.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3277 on: Today at 09:33:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:58:25 am
The problem is that if he's feeding himself then he won't be interested in any food they try and lure him with.

I did a bird of prey experience and before we were due to fly one of the owls, they weighed it and realised that it had eaten a rat that morning and said that they couldn't fly it now as it would not be interested in the food.

good point that man

on my recent birding walks around the local woods i came across this fella flying his hawk (juvenile female harris hawk) and he said basically the same

he also mentioned that it would still totally rely on him though and if he called it it would come - it was great to be so close to this bird and i don't think many people realise that when you are so close to a bird like this its animal instincts are just on another plain incredible



