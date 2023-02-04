« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 224169 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,809
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3240 on: February 4, 2023, 10:55:13 pm »
Out and about for another walk

Male Cardinal


Carolina Chickadee


Brown-Headed Nuthatch



Red Shouldered Hawk










Downy Woodpecker


Eastern Bluebird


White Throated Sparrow
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,691
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3241 on: February 5, 2023, 10:18:32 am »
Absolutely superb mate.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,939
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3242 on: February 5, 2023, 12:30:59 pm »
Some great shots there especially the hawk
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,809
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3243 on: February 5, 2023, 12:34:01 pm »
Thanks! Was waiting 30-40min for the hawk to fly away, arms were dead from holding the lens so long ;D
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3244 on: February 5, 2023, 03:17:36 pm »
lovely photos mate - particularly like the background separation of the chickadee and the rsh is always a joy to see

..an, away from your bird photography for the moment, but thought your big virg gif in andy's 'disappointed' thread was my thoughts exactly (no offence to andy)

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,809
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3245 on: February 5, 2023, 03:28:03 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on February  5, 2023, 03:17:36 pm
lovely photos mate - particularly like the background separation of the chickadee and the rsh is always a joy to see

..an, away from your bird photography for the moment, but thought your big virg gif in andy's 'disappointed' thread was my thoughts exactly (no offence to andy)



Thanks mate, was really great to see both. The chickadee was flitting around to different trees and finally settled on the leaves which I thought would make a nice photo.

The RSH was a treat, funny enough I was chatting to a lady on the path and we were talking about a hawk that she saw earlier in the week, when the RSH just flew and settled on the tree above us. Stayed there for ages and ages just scanning around for something to eat. My telescopic lens weighs about 2kgs so holding that up for a long time to try get the hawk flying off took it's toll on my arms. Who knew photography can be such a workout ;)

As I was walking back I did see another hawk in a tree, but unfortunately it was right amongst the branches and the sun was setting down behind it so only got a black silhouette of it, I do believe it was another RSH though.

As an aside if we cared about what others fans said of our club we'd never watch football.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,809
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3246 on: February 5, 2023, 03:28:53 pm »
Here's a pic of the other hawk



Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3247 on: February 5, 2023, 03:30:02 pm »
The colour of that sky Chakan you lucky devil. Beautiful photographs once again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,809
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3248 on: February 5, 2023, 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  5, 2023, 03:30:02 pm
The colour of that sky Chakan you lucky devil. Beautiful photographs once again.

The weather here is brilliant at times, yesterday particularly was great. Lots of sunshine, bit on the chilly side though. Today is overcast and rainy, luck of the draw :P

I'm very lucky to live near the greenway though, it's literally a 5-10min walk from my house and has such a diverse assortment of creatures to see. I think one day i'll just go out there for a macro session.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,887
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3249 on: February 6, 2023, 08:19:46 pm »
Great photos Chakan.  Always interesting to see birds in other countries.  That hawk was a picture!
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3250 on: February 11, 2023, 09:13:39 am »
some from a walk the other day

stonechat (male winter (well duh) plumage) - had to zoom in on this guy but he seemed cool to pose for me



little egret - a distance away but i liked the composition



kestrel - what? another one? (possibly the same female as last time) to me, like the common buzzard, these birds always offer you the chance of an interesting shot - so at first it was hunting then it came down on a post near to me for a rest then flew to another post but this time the sun was behind it but i managed to use that to capture some nice rim lighting and that last photo it seems like the bird is deep in thought (yeh but most probably about where the next vole or mouse is gonna be!) - and did you lot know that they can see ultraviolet light and the urine from voles and mice shows up on that spectrum therefore giving the kestrel the advantage of following the trails and even watching when one has a pee before BAM kestrel supper!

so 6 photies of the kes











Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,691
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 09:16:55 am »
They are amazing liver, crystal clear, absolutely brilliant.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 09:18:56 am »
She is so beautiful once again fantastic photographs.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,940
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 09:19:58 am »
Brilliant photos again Liver :thumbup
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,939
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 09:20:51 am »
Brilliant Photos
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 am »
Jackdaws are cute tell me I'm wrong
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,809
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 12:24:19 pm »
Great photos Liver, would love to photograph a Kestrel sometime, but we don't get many here.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 12:49:03 pm »
Photos so good you can almost read the numbers on it's leg ring  👏
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3258 on: Yesterday at 04:16:50 pm »
he is a cute fella

bet the feathers on the back of his neck is deep and warm if you bury your nose in
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm »
Fabulous pics mate it's such a great time of year for birds in particular.

We have song thrush here that are a joy to listen to singing away every morning.  The woodpeckers have been busy drilling in the woods and the buzzards calling and gliding effortlessly up high.

We've had a kestrel hunting around the fields pretty much everyday but also sitting in the tree surveying her patch.

We had our first red kite fly over today too.

Just need the blue tits to start checking out the nest boxes and I'll know spring is here.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3260 on: Yesterday at 05:11:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:42:59 am
Jackdaws are cute tell me I'm wrong

You're not wrong mate, we have a fabulous clattering of them in the next field.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 05:42:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:11:44 pm
You're not wrong mate, we have a fabulous clattering of them in the next field.

they're bouncy with attitude

love them bois
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 05:52:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:42:16 pm
they're bouncy with attitude

love them bois

Clever little buggers too.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 06:24:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:52:07 pm
Clever little buggers too.

Crows also

birds are so fascinating

As I'll soon live on the edge of both Greenbank and Sefton Parks I look forward to the bird action

Especially as I'll throw seed about

I even like magpies though they're my least favourite being destructive wee bastards

Woodpigeons are shy and cute. In my current place I have FOUR that clamour in the garden and they fight lmao

woodpigeon fights are so charming and beautiful the fat waddling fluffy things

One died last year in my garden (I was sad but there's a strange comfort in choosing my place) and I carried him to the local woods. His partner - they mate for life - flew from house to house watching me bury her partner

It was most humbling and caring.

Very sad looking up at a roof and seeing a lonely woodpigeon gazing down at this quizzical human

But it enriched my heart to be SEED KING and throw out lots and he still visits

I'm sad to leave behind my woodpigeon friends

But I'm excited about the sheer amount of BIRDS I will now get to see and I adore them and have no limit in my heart for how I'd help birds (as ever for a human some of this involves leaving em alone)
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3264 on: Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm »
coaltits are great
PROVE
ME
WRONG
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3265 on: Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm
coaltits are great
PROVE
ME
WRONG

Long tailed tits visiting my garden every day now. Love the little guys.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,809
  • IFWT
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 10:02:19 am »
Directly opposite my house is a wooded area with a natural pond.  I could spend all day looking out of my window at the antics currently going on with about 5 male mallards and one female.  The fights are epic.  There are also a pair of moorhens which just look on totally bemused by it all. 

There are also loads of other birds - blackbirds, wood pigeons, blue tits, to name but a few.  There is also a heron that puts in an appearance once in while.  I suspect it will make more appearances when the chicks of the above mentioned ducks and moorhens appear  :(
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 12:34:48 pm »
just catching up with this thread and would like to say cheers for all the kind comments y'all  :wave

but you know when i next get out with the camera that i'm going to have to bore you lot some more with friggin bird photos don't yers  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm
coaltits are great
PROVE
ME
WRONG

I love Coal Tits as well, something about the way they nip on and off the feeder is pretty cute.

Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm
Long tailed tits visiting my garden every day now. Love the little guys.

My absolute favourite small bird and the nests they build are exquisite.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 