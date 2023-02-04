Clever little buggers too.
Crows also
birds are so fascinating
As I'll soon live on the edge of both Greenbank and Sefton Parks I look forward to the bird action
Especially as I'll throw seed about
I even like magpies though they're my least favourite being destructive wee bastards
Woodpigeons are shy and cute. In my current place I have FOUR that clamour in the garden and they fight lmao
woodpigeon fights are so charming and beautiful the fat waddling fluffy things
One died last year in my garden (I was sad but there's a strange comfort in choosing my place) and I carried him to the local woods. His partner - they mate for life - flew from house to house watching me bury her partner
It was most humbling and caring.
Very sad looking up at a roof and seeing a lonely woodpigeon gazing down at this quizzical human
But it enriched my heart to be SEED KING and throw out lots and he still visits
I'm sad to leave behind my woodpigeon friends
But I'm excited about the sheer amount of BIRDS I will now get to see and I adore them and have no limit in my heart for how I'd help birds (as ever for a human some of this involves leaving em alone)