some from a walk the other daystonechat (male winter (well duh) plumage) - had to zoom in on this guy but he seemed cool to pose for melittle egret - a distance away but i liked the compositionkestrel - what? another one? (possibly the same female as last time) to me, like the common buzzard, these birds always offer you the chance of an interesting shot - so at first it was hunting then it came down on a post near to me for a rest then flew to another post but this time the sun was behind it but i managed to use that to capture some nice rim lighting and that last photo it seems like the bird is deep in thought (yeh but most probably about where the next vole or mouse is gonna be!) - and did you lot know that they can see ultraviolet light and the urine from voles and mice shows up on that spectrum therefore giving the kestrel the advantage of following the trails and even watching when one has a pee before BAM kestrel supper!so 6 photies of the kes