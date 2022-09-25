no worries
i was gonna say, if it was you'd best be sending that to someone on the african rarities committee cos that would be a first for the continent
only one 'new world warbler' has been recorded for Africa (unsurprisingly), the group that parula belongs to, a Louisiana Waterthrush (in the uk we've never had one but have had a number of Northern Waterthrushes - still rare as fuck, saw one on Portland Bill, so long ago im sure Moses was at that twitch)
off the top of my head a group of birds that are reminiscent of new world warblers are white-eyes, i did a quick google on them and three occur in southern africa
African Yellow White-eye and Cape White-eye are listed as occuring in Krugar Park (the last one, Orange River White-eye, isn't listed for that particular area)
might be worth having a gander at those