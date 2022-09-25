« previous next »
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
September 25, 2022, 02:40:24 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 25, 2022, 09:42:54 am
there's a bigger problem too because the majority of people don't even notice wild life

they don't stop and stare - the only thing they care about are playful kittens on their phones and that's about as much wild life the seem to show any affection for

'we' are a nation of dog lovers (apparently) but when it comes to other animals we don't seem to give a shit

adverts show dogs and cats in poor health or who have been mistreated by the dregs of society but they don't show habitat loss or the underhand way building companies flout the 'laws'

when i see people walking in the park they don't hear the willow warblers, they don't hear the blue tits or the chiffchaffs - the only birds they see are the mallards down at the lake

but wildlife encompasses everything, all animals including insects, plants, fungi etc

people will watch a wildlife programme and then go and sit in their back gardens with their artificial grass, their paved-over areas and their decking with the usual man-cave built on it, no bird feeders 'coz they attract rats' and no trees or bushes for them to nest in

kids go to the countryside on school trips and bemoan that 'there's nothing to do' and 'trees are boring'

when another animal goes extinct in this land no one will notice - because it will be not with a bang but a whimper

I agree mate.

I'm a member of a couple of online gardening groups and it annoys the hell out of me when people post up pics of various creatures asking "what the hell is this and how do I get rid of it"!?!

I love everything in my garden.  Birds, insects, bugs, mammals, it doesn't matter.  I do whatever I can to encourage as much biodiversity as possible.

One of my favourite parts of the garden is a huge fallen willow that's dead and decaying in places but still growing new shoots too.  It's full of insects, fungi, birds especially woodpeckers, lichen, ferns, moss. 

My garden is my haven and a haven for anything else that wants to live in it.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
September 25, 2022, 04:03:14 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2022, 02:40:24 pm
I agree mate.

I'm a member of a couple of online gardening groups and it annoys the hell out of me when people post up pics of various creatures asking "what the hell is this and how do I get rid of it"!?!

I love everything in my garden.  Birds, insects, bugs, mammals, it doesn't matter.  I do whatever I can to encourage as much biodiversity as possible.

One of my favourite parts of the garden is a huge fallen willow that's dead and decaying in places but still growing new shoots too.  It's full of insects, fungi, birds especially woodpeckers, lichen, ferns, moss. 

My garden is my haven and a haven for anything else that wants to live in it.

that's great  8)

thing is, even with the possibility of moving to a plant-based diet has its problems as farmers will mass produce field upon field of needed crops for the people - but who is producing food and nourishment for the insects and the birds and the other numerous animals that are getting pushed further and further into an ever decreasing small corner of the country where they will either perish or leave for good

i was watching lolo wiliams on the bbc the other night and he was replaying a broadcast he did of the last ever corn bunting in wales before it went extinct in 2007 - that's two thousand and fucking seven!

the poor bird was singing away but was alone and its natural food source was affected by the change in crop that the farmer's produced - no food no bird

shocking

people need to wake up - once the animals have been pushed into oblivion then we will shortly follow
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
September 25, 2022, 05:42:24 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 25, 2022, 04:03:14 pm
that's great  8)

thing is, even with the possibility of moving to a plant-based diet has its problems as farmers will mass produce field upon field of needed crops for the people - but who is producing food and nourishment for the insects and the birds and the other numerous animals that are getting pushed further and further into an ever decreasing small corner of the country where they will either perish or leave for good

i was watching lolo wiliams on the bbc the other night and he was replaying a broadcast he did of the last ever corn bunting in wales before it went extinct in 2007 - that's two thousand and fucking seven!

the poor bird was singing away but was alone and its natural food source was affected by the change in crop that the farmer's produced - no food no bird

shocking

people need to wake up - once the animals have been pushed into oblivion then we will shortly follow

I saw that too mate, it's heartbreaking but I doubt enough people understand.

Like Jill though I'm hoping that the mobilisation of the RSPB, National Trust and the Wildlife Trusts Membership will make a big enough outcry that they achieve something.

That's a huge swathe of Tory voters they've upset!
Armand9

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 07:10:46 am
classic example of 'you never know', huge mega in oxfordshire of all places, sat on someones fucking fence all day  ;D (flew high south in earnest at dusk)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PVhSjtq9Z6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PVhSjtq9Z6g</a>

absolutely no one predicted this, at best it was suggested the far north might get some yanks midweek onwards but even that was viewed as tentative at best

gotta love birds, fuckers catch you out all the time

i should've gone myself as i knew with plenty of time but meh, drop and go twitching beyond very local stuff isn't really in me anymore

hopefully at the lake later, hopefully find something decent myself but it wont touch this  :D
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:49:24 am
^ that is awesome

yes you have gotta love birds  8)
duvva

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm
Theres a link in this tweet by Chris Packham which produces an auto generated letter to your local MP regarding these changes. A very simple way to highlight your displeasure. Thought Id share in case others fancy doing the same

https://twitter.com/chrisgpackham/status/1574701984908713986?s=46&t=WK2Rg6Hu407wLBFBkCkcdw
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm
Theres a link in this tweet by Chris Packham which produces an auto generated letter to your local MP regarding these changes. A very simple way to highlight your displeasure. Thought Id share in case others fancy doing the same

https://twitter.com/chrisgpackham/status/1574701984908713986?s=46&t=WK2Rg6Hu407wLBFBkCkcdw

Done mate thanks.

My dumb ass Tory twat of an MP is even less use than a chocolate fireguard and one that's turned a blind eye to years of campaigning being done here to save the Penros Nature Reserve from destruction by developers.

27 acres of ancient woodland to build a holiday park FFS.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:26:19 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm
Theres a link in this tweet by Chris Packham which produces an auto generated letter to your local MP regarding these changes. A very simple way to highlight your displeasure. Thought Id share in case others fancy doing the same

https://twitter.com/chrisgpackham/status/1574701984908713986?s=46&t=WK2Rg6Hu407wLBFBkCkcdw

Yes, did that yesterday but good to have the link.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm
Done mate thanks.

My dumb ass Tory twat of an MP is even less use than a chocolate fireguard and one that's turned a blind eye to years of campaigning being done here to save the Penros Nature Reserve from destruction by developers.

27 acres of ancient woodland to build a holiday park FFS.

Like there arent enough of these holiday parks already, makes you despair. Good to know the fume is still continuing on Twitter.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:43:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
Like there arent enough of these holiday parks already, makes you despair. Good to know the fume is still continuing on Twitter.

It's infuriating Jill but the fight goes on.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm
Some birds from the Kruger Park

African Crowned Eagle



African fish eagle






Bateleur


Black collared barbet


Cape spurfowl


Common Moorhen


Dark capped Bulbul


Egyptian vulture



Great Egret


Grey Heron


Grey Lourie


Ground Hornbill




Hooded Vulture


Jacana


Lappet Faced Vulture


Lilac  breasted roller


Lizzard Buzzard


Northern Parula


African Penguins

















Ostrich


Red cheeked cordon bleu


Red crested korhaan


Seagull


Senegal coucal


Southern Yellow-billed hornbill.


Swainson spurfowl


Tawny Eagle





Verreaux's eagle owl


Vultures






White browed coucal


White backed vulture


Yellow-billed kite





Yellow-billed stork





Crosby Nick

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
Amazing pics Chakan.

Apart from the moorhen. I can see one of them swimming amongst the shopping trollies and debris at my local canal.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:47:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
Amazing pics Chakan.

Apart from the moorhen. I can see one of them swimming amongst the shopping trollies and debris at my local canal.

Thanks! Was a great adventure.
duvva

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:48:26 pm
Some great photos there Chakan. Particularly like the Northern Parula - looks a little bit like a fluffy Blue Tit
Crosby Nick

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
Were those penguin pics taken at Boulders Beach?
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:10:35 pm
Missed a few...

Hooded Vulture


Hoopoe


Magpie shrike


Egyptian Goose


Glossy Starling



Three-banded plover


Hadeeda


Helmeted guineafowl


Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:11:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
Were those penguin pics taken at Boulders Beach?

Yeah boulders beach, and then we got a few pics of penguins at the V&A Waterfront aquarium.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Today at 07:57:01 am
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm
Theres a link in this tweet by Chris Packham which produces an auto generated letter to your local MP regarding these changes. A very simple way to highlight your displeasure. Thought Id share in case others fancy doing the same

https://twitter.com/chrisgpackham/status/1574701984908713986?s=46&t=WK2Rg6Hu407wLBFBkCkcdw

cheers for that

and top photos Chakan

