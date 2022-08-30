you've picked up on something there that is actually common, and really is a regular part of the lives of our 'local' birds in that some species migrate out, while that same species from the continent migrate inrobin is a classic example - birds from the continent (typically northern regions) migrate to the uk and spend the winter here, often replacing the local robins that have actually gone further south (whether in the uk or beyond). This is the case for many of our common birds, it doesn't mean all our local birds move out but beyond birds we regonise as migrants for obvious reasons like swifts, there's a whole host of other migrations going on.The migrations i've cited there refer to climate migrations, that is moving from colder to warmer clines etc. Other migrations are habitat related, where birds move from inland sites to coastal sites and vice versa. What they all have in common, as far as i can see, it's all related to food sources - tho that doesn't explain the whole picture of what's going on. Clearly if robins from the continent move to the uk from colder climes and survive, our local robins could've stayed and survived. Do our birds move cos now there are too many of their own kind in one area - which brings you back to food availability as a core reason.The other strong and necessary reason is of course breeding - divers winter around coastlines but move inland in spring to lochs and such like to breed, they can't breed on the oceanand many species will have this primary driving force for migration, nesting needs, from local to global movers.For me, one of the most fascinating aspects of all this is those familiar species where we dont even know where they winter. There are species that we are aware of because of their breeding locations but once that's done we have no idea where they live outside of that period. The Spectacled Eider was one such bird, a high arctic species of duck, we've been aware of them for forever but only recently have confirmed where they exist outside of that period and even that is not close to knowing the whole picture. As one source says: 'Winter range is still very poorly known; thought to be around southern edge of pack ice far out in Bering Sea, but there is still little direct evidence'Even when you think about our common coastline birds like puffins, guillemots and kittiwakes - ask an ornithologist where they winter, out at sea is the answer you'll get. In other words we dont know beyond assuming 'out there' somewhere in the north sea. With modern geolocators we are now collecting some data, and like with every species we attach one of these things to, we find out it's not quite as we imagined.This was done with puffins from the isle of may. And their findings? 'The quarter of a million puffins that breed in northeast Britain head out to sea during the winter and we previously thought that they stayed in the North Sea. We now know that some make long trips into the Atlantic during winter.'And for completeness, while i've focused on birds known in breeding locales but not in winter locales, the reverse is maybe even more dominant, in species we know very well from winter grounds but are totally in the dark on where they breed or at best only have some idea (many of the very common waders we see on our shorelines in winter are in this category)The more you know the less you know, is what i concluded with birds many decades ago, every question i answer through reading and personal observation throws up many more.A quote that has always stuck with me from my youth was from an oceanic scientist that studied clown fish, having done that for 30 years he said 'i feel i've just scratched the surface'Now im an old bugger i know exactly what he meant, kind of depressing but kind of inspiring at the same time