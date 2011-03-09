« previous next »
Spadge.


Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:36:37 pm
Spadge.
Spadge.



Gorgeous bird


Was it just calm and not going mad trying to get out?
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:39:57 pm
Gorgeous bird


Was it just calm and not going mad trying to get out?

He ran about a bit, but we just let him do his own thing so he calmed right down. He even jumped up onto the arm of the couch and sat next to us at one point.

Last night he jumped up onto a chair, perched on the top of a cushion that was standing on its side, then he went to sleep.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:44:46 pm
He ran about a bit, but we just let him do his own thing so he calmed right down. He even jumped up onto the arm of the couch and sat next to us at one point.

Last night he jumped up onto a chair, perched on the top of a cushion that was standing on its side, then he went to sleep.

That's mad that, almost like he is an escaped bird rather than a wild one
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:39:57 pm
Gorgeous bird


Was it just calm and not going mad trying to get out?

I was about to ask that! What would you have done if hed started going crazy trying to get out?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:47:29 pm
I was about to ask that! What would you have done if hed started going crazy trying to get out?

I was keeping hold of him until I got him to the bird hospital regardless. He was close to getting run over by a car before I went over to try to catch him. He just wouldn't have survived, so I'd have just kept him in the house. He had free run of the living room, so could hide if he felt insecure. I think the fact we just let him do his thing calmed him down. I tried to put him through as little stress as possible.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:02:20 pm
What a beauty.  :D
Yes, he was a lovely little fella.

I've tried to post another photo but I keep messing it up.  :rollseyes

I'm blaming tiredness.  :)
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm
That's mad that, almost like he is an escaped bird rather than a wild one
For a bird of prey I was surprised how calm he was, but we did give him a lot of room so he could feel as safe as possible.

I think it's one of the local hawks. I see them hunting quite regularly.
That's great SoS, well done mate.
Saw a brambling on the feeder today. First one I've seen in the garden.

Not my picture:

Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:31:27 pm
Saw a brambling on the feeder today. First one I've seen in the garden.

Not my picture:



Beautiful birds and not often seen in gardens so well done.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:31:01 pm
That's great SoS, well done mate.
Cheers John. I'll email them next week to see how the little fella is doing.

*Crosses fingers*

*Crosses fingers*
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:31:27 pm
Saw a brambling on the feeder today. First one I've seen in the garden.

Not my picture:



I have never seen a Brambling, but they do look beautiful.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:47:08 pm
I have never seen a Brambling, but they do look beautiful.

They're sort of a cross between a reed bunting and a chaffinch Jill but nowhere near as common.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:54:19 pm
They're sort of a cross between a reed bunting and a chaffinch Jill but nowhere near as common.

My sister who lives in Derbyshire gets very different birds to me, but they had groups of mixed finches over the winter. Mainly siskins, goldfinches, greenfinches, but I am pretty sure she had a brambling as well. They are obviously rare visitors to bird tables.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:57:40 pm
My sister who lives in Derbyshire gets very different birds to me, but they had groups of mixed finches over the winter. Mainly siskins, goldfinches, greenfinches, but I am pretty sure she had a brambling as well. They are obviously rare visitors to bird tables.

They will mix in with flocks of finches during the winter so it wouldn't surprise me if she has and they will visit gardens too.

They are woodland and farmland birds but they're also quite common in reed beds especially on the east coast.

That's where I've seen them previously, at Tetney Marshes on the Humber.

We've had long tailed tits on the peanuts recently so I set the camera up today, quite close to get some good pics and instead, the fatballs behind the camera we're buzzing with life 🙄
