Bird watch

Son of Spion＊

Re: Bird watch
July 13, 2021, 01:53:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 13, 2021, 12:16:24 pm
Virtually every parent on the planet that raises their young will do it, as do domestic animals like cats and dogs.

Thankfully humans developed a much healthier method of waste disposal 😁
Yes, they hide the dirty nappies behind trees in Sefton Park.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 13, 2021, 02:36:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 13, 2021, 01:53:56 pm
Yes, they hide the dirty nappies behind trees in Sefton Park.

It seems there is a growing number of the species who are returning or have returned to their pre human state for sure mate.

Like reverse evolution 😂

Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 08:43:39 am
Not strictly birds but an important part of the foodchain, it's Big Butterfly Count time (16th July to 8th August). Find a spot and count the species you see in 15 minutes. Love citizen science projects - lots of data for the experts with (relatively) little outlay:


https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/

Interactive maps mean you can see what has been sighted nearby:
https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/map
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 09:30:19 am
I've been watching a family of green finches feeding this morning.  The young looked like they'd only very recently fledged as they still had a lot of fluffy fearhers 🥰
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 09:31:30 am
Quote from: Red Raw on July 16, 2021, 08:43:39 am
Not strictly birds but an important part of the foodchain, it's Big Butterfly Count time (16th July to 8th August). Find a spot and count the species you see in 15 minutes. Love citizen science projects - lots of data for the experts with (relatively) little outlay:


https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/

Interactive maps mean you can see what has been sighted nearby:
https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/map

I might have a go at this as we've got loads at the moment, even in the house 😁
Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 10:43:42 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2021, 09:31:30 am
I might have a go at this as we've got loads at the moment, even in the house 😁
:)

Yes - I'll will probably do a couple - lunchtime today and then again in one/two weeks' time.
Probably worth reiterating you can do as many as you want and that it is just as important for the research to report if you have no sightings at all.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 12:32:43 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on July 16, 2021, 10:43:42 am
:)

Yes - I'll will probably do a couple - lunchtime today and then again in one/two weeks' time.
Probably worth reiterating you can do as many as you want and that it is just as important for the research to report if you have no sightings at all.

I've done bird surveys before but not for butterflies as I'm not that knowledgeable on them but I'll have a go if there's a downloadable ID chart to use.
Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 05:56:32 pm
They are only interested in a few ofthe most common species (to make it easier for the general public) and they do provide a chart. I find butterflies much harder to identify - I grab a snap with the camera and double check on the computer.

Butterfly Conservation also have some good images on their site to help with the ID:
https://butterfly-conservation.org/butterflies/identify-a-butterfly

Only a couple spotted at lunchtime (although lots of bees and flies - swifts are having a helluva time). Will repeat in a few days as weather is supposed to be sunny.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 06:19:46 pm
There's a whole family of Sparrows absolutely ravaging an ant's nest outside. They've been hammering it for days now.
Lad

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 07:42:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2021, 09:30:19 am
I've been watching a family of green finches feeding this morning.  The young looked like they'd only very recently fledged as they still had a lot of fluffy fearhers 🥰

Glad to hear this. Greenfinches are in serious decline, one of the worst affected British birds due to some disease. I personally havent seen one in about 10 years.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 08:00:10 pm
Quote from: Lad on July 16, 2021, 07:42:55 pm
Glad to hear this. Greenfinches are in serious decline, one of the worst affected British birds due to some disease. I personally havent seen one in about 10 years.

We've seen the occasional adult since we moved here but not many in comparison to others so it was lovely to see them this morning.

As I understand it the disease is to do with people not keeping their feeders clean but it's effected these the most.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 08:00:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 16, 2021, 06:19:46 pm
There's a whole family of Sparrows absolutely ravaging an ant's nest outside. They've been hammering it for days now.

Isn't nature ace 😁
Son of Spion＊

Re: Bird watch
July 16, 2021, 11:43:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2021, 08:00:33 pm
Isn't nature ace 😁
Unless you are an ant.  ;D

The ants' nest in the back garden seems to have escaped the spadgers attention for now. The one in the front is not so lucky.


On a seperate note, my brother spotted a Common Scoter on the Leeds-Liverpool canal at Litherland yesterday. It's a sea duck I believe, and I've never seen one.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 17, 2021, 07:32:59 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 16, 2021, 11:43:26 pm
Unless you are an ant.  ;D

The ants' nest in the back garden seems to have escaped the spadgers attention for now. The one in the front is not so lucky.


On a seperate note, my brother spotted a Common Scoter on the Leeds-Liverpool canal at Litherland yesterday. It's a sea duck I believe, and I've never seen one.

As you know Paul hates crawlies and we have a lot of them here. 

He was shocked seeing the peony buds covered in ants one morning and was flicking them off till I told they were eating the aphids and it looking after the plants.

It's great not needing bug spray and letting nature do its job.

Yeah scoters are sea birds so that's got it's navigation system off kilter for sure.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 17, 2021, 08:43:40 am
Productive morning so far.

I've taken 20 hawthorn cuttings, 20 redclaw and a couple of weigela. 

Hopefully enough will take to fill in all the gaps in the north and west boundaries to give the veggie plot a bit more shelter.
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
July 17, 2021, 11:46:40 am
I'm on the M4/A34 route today, seen a couple of huge kites on the hunt this morning
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 19, 2021, 09:45:54 am
Omg just seen a spotted flycatcher in the garden 😯

Never seen one before.
RedSince86

Re: Bird watch
July 19, 2021, 03:25:00 pm
Not an interesting bird but i'm seeing and hearing a group of seagulls in my vicinity and they are loud AF in the morning.

Must have been 4-5 weeks now.

I live about 40 miles from the nearest coast and these Seagulls seem to have made their home inland now.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 19, 2021, 05:08:49 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 19, 2021, 03:25:00 pm
Not an interesting bird but i'm seeing and hearing a group of seagulls in my vicinity and they are loud AF in the morning.

Must have been 4-5 weeks now.

I live about 40 miles from the nearest coast and these Seagulls seem to have made their home inland now.

Not all gulls live at the coast, a lot live inland and not always by water.

Black headed gulls, lesser and greater black backed gulls tend to be inland, whereas herring gulls are the ones you usually see at the seaside.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
July 20, 2021, 11:45:47 am
We have huge trees at the back and before I went on holidays they were cutting them back which infuriated me as I knew the bird would be nesting. I got home today to find a birds nest on my back gate post, which has obviously fallen out of the trees. Why do they have to do this in the breeding season? I feel so bad, I didn't make more of a fuss now. :(
jillc

Re: Bird watch
July 20, 2021, 11:51:41 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 19, 2021, 09:45:54 am
Omg just seen a spotted flycatcher in the garden 😯

Never seen one before.

It's so exciting when you see new birds Debs. I have just been staying with my sister in Derbyshire and was watching the siskins which I never seem to see over here, such cute birds. But the highlight were the hedge of sparrows that she has. I would love to know how many live in that hedge at times it sounds as there is fifty in there. They are so entertaining though, every evening around 6pm they seem to have a party where everyone chatters away at the same time. The noise is just unbelievable but they come flying out of the hedge onto the feeders and at times they barely clear your head. My second highlight was getting her robin to feed from my hand, he did it a couple of times. I am going to see if I can train my own robin now.  :D
Komic

Re: Bird watch
July 20, 2021, 12:24:09 pm
Spotted a family of peregrine falcons whilst in Pembrokeshire last week, seemed to be nesting on the sea cliffs. Spotted one calling for ages and then vanished, and we got round to the next view a cove and it was ripping something to shreds as we could see the feathers. Would have been amazing to see the dive bomb. Here is a slightly blurry photo of two of them

jillc

Re: Bird watch
July 20, 2021, 03:13:37 pm
Quote from: Komic on July 20, 2021, 12:24:09 pm
Spotted a family of peregrine falcons whilst in Pembrokeshire last week, seemed to be nesting on the sea cliffs. Spotted one calling for ages and then vanished, and we got round to the next view a cove and it was ripping something to shreds as we could see the feathers. Would have been amazing to see the dive bomb. Here is a slightly blurry photo of two of them



That is still a fantastic photograph, well spotted. Fantastic birds.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 20, 2021, 04:40:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on July 20, 2021, 11:51:41 am
It's so exciting when you see new birds Debs. I have just been staying with my sister in Derbyshire and was watching the siskins which I never seem to see over here, such cute birds. But the highlight were the hedge of sparrows that she has. I would love to know how many live in that hedge at times it sounds as there is fifty in there. They are so entertaining though, every evening around 6pm they seem to have a party where everyone chatters away at the same time. The noise is just unbelievable but they come flying out of the hedge onto the feeders and at times they barely clear your head. My second highlight was getting her robin to feed from my hand, he did it a couple of times. I am going to see if I can train my own robin now.  :D

We have dozens of sparrows here too Jill so I know what you've experienced.  They've nested in the roof of the conservatory and I reckon they're on their 3rd brood at least.

We sit out watching them on the feeders in the evening and the noise is deafening and some are still being fed by the parents which is lovely to see.

As for robins that's one bird we don't have many of.  We had one here early on but not seen any for weeks which is concerning.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
July 20, 2021, 04:42:11 pm
Quote from: Komic on July 20, 2021, 12:24:09 pm
Spotted a family of peregrine falcons whilst in Pembrokeshire last week, seemed to be nesting on the sea cliffs. Spotted one calling for ages and then vanished, and we got round to the next view a cove and it was ripping something to shreds as we could see the feathers. Would have been amazing to see the dive bomb. Here is a slightly blurry photo of two of them



That's superb mate it's one bird I've yet to see but I believe there's a pair on the mountain near us so when we start getting out and about in the autumn hopefully we'll spot one.
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
July 20, 2021, 04:47:31 pm
Quote from: Komic on July 20, 2021, 12:24:09 pm
Spotted a family of peregrine falcons whilst in Pembrokeshire last week, seemed to be nesting on the sea cliffs. Spotted one calling for ages and then vanished, and we got round to the next view a cove and it was ripping something to shreds as we could see the feathers. Would have been amazing to see the dive bomb. Here is a slightly blurry photo of two of them



Thats a great pic.
Yorkykopite

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 02:52:09 pm
Been swimming a lot - every day! - in the river for the past week or so. The bird life is amazing. On one bank there are wild meadows, on the other ploughed land and a deciduous wood. Apart from the usual ducks and swans - always great to see at 'ground level' when you are in the water - there are a pair of egrets, swallows and a noisy load of blackcaps in the wood. I've also been in the river when a tern has dived in and emerged with a fish. You can actually see the damn fish wriggling as it is carried away, which seems enough to unbalance the tern in flight for a while. Yesterday there were three or four kestrels hovering above one of the banks, but the real show-stoppers, which empty the sky of everything else for a while, are the red kites. I was swimming on my back on Thursday and was able to count 14 at one point. One of them was so close above me that I began to worry for a moment that he thought I was eatable.   
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
Today at 08:37:15 am
There is a peacock walking around the lorry Park at work!!

Can I just say I fucking hate seagulls. There were two horrible brown ones running around the trucks in Carlisle depot, and a white one sqwauking its head off, then the fuckers woke me up at 4am making a right racket. Bastards
