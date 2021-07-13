Omg just seen a spotted flycatcher in the garden 😯



Never seen one before.



It's so exciting when you see new birds Debs. I have just been staying with my sister in Derbyshire and was watching the siskins which I never seem to see over here, such cute birds. But the highlight were the hedge of sparrows that she has. I would love to know how many live in that hedge at times it sounds as there is fifty in there. They are so entertaining though, every evening around 6pm they seem to have a party where everyone chatters away at the same time. The noise is just unbelievable but they come flying out of the hedge onto the feeders and at times they barely clear your head. My second highlight was getting her robin to feed from my hand, he did it a couple of times. I am going to see if I can train my own robin now.