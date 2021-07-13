Virtually every parent on the planet that raises their young will do it, as do domestic animals like cats and dogs.Thankfully humans developed a much healthier method of waste disposal 😁
Yes, they hide the dirty nappies behind trees in Sefton Park.
Not strictly birds but an important part of the foodchain, it's Big Butterfly Count time (16th July to 8th August). Find a spot and count the species you see in 15 minutes. Love citizen science projects - lots of data for the experts with (relatively) little outlay:https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/Interactive maps mean you can see what has been sighted nearby:https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/map
I might have a go at this as we've got loads at the moment, even in the house 😁
Yes - I'll will probably do a couple - lunchtime today and then again in one/two weeks' time.Probably worth reiterating you can do as many as you want and that it is just as important for the research to report if you have no sightings at all.
I've been watching a family of green finches feeding this morning. The young looked like they'd only very recently fledged as they still had a lot of fluffy fearhers 🥰
Glad to hear this. Greenfinches are in serious decline, one of the worst affected British birds due to some disease. I personally havent seen one in about 10 years.
There's a whole family of Sparrows absolutely ravaging an ant's nest outside. They've been hammering it for days now.
