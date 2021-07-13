« previous next »
Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 160560 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2560 on: July 13, 2021, 01:53:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 13, 2021, 12:16:24 pm
Virtually every parent on the planet that raises their young will do it, as do domestic animals like cats and dogs.

Thankfully humans developed a much healthier method of waste disposal 😁
Yes, they hide the dirty nappies behind trees in Sefton Park.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2561 on: July 13, 2021, 02:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 13, 2021, 01:53:56 pm
Yes, they hide the dirty nappies behind trees in Sefton Park.

It seems there is a growing number of the species who are returning or have returned to their pre human state for sure mate.

Like reverse evolution 😂

Online Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 08:43:39 am »
Not strictly birds but an important part of the foodchain, it's Big Butterfly Count time (16th July to 8th August). Find a spot and count the species you see in 15 minutes. Love citizen science projects - lots of data for the experts with (relatively) little outlay:


https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/

Interactive maps mean you can see what has been sighted nearby:
https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/map
Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 09:30:19 am »
I've been watching a family of green finches feeding this morning.  The young looked like they'd only very recently fledged as they still had a lot of fluffy fearhers 🥰
Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 09:31:30 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:43:39 am
Not strictly birds but an important part of the foodchain, it's Big Butterfly Count time (16th July to 8th August). Find a spot and count the species you see in 15 minutes. Love citizen science projects - lots of data for the experts with (relatively) little outlay:


https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/

Interactive maps mean you can see what has been sighted nearby:
https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/map

I might have a go at this as we've got loads at the moment, even in the house 😁
Online Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 10:43:42 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:31:30 am
I might have a go at this as we've got loads at the moment, even in the house 😁
Yes - I'll will probably do a couple - lunchtime today and then again in one/two weeks' time.
Probably worth reiterating you can do as many as you want and that it is just as important for the research to report if you have no sightings at all.
Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 12:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 10:43:42 am
Yes - I'll will probably do a couple - lunchtime today and then again in one/two weeks' time.
Probably worth reiterating you can do as many as you want and that it is just as important for the research to report if you have no sightings at all.

I've done bird surveys before but not for butterflies as I'm not that knowledgeable on them but I'll have a go if there's a downloadable ID chart to use.
Online Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 05:56:32 pm »
They are only interested in a few ofthe most common species (to make it easier for the general public) and they do provide a chart. I find butterflies much harder to identify - I grab a snap with the camera and double check on the computer.

Butterfly Conservation also have some good images on their site to help with the ID:
https://butterfly-conservation.org/butterflies/identify-a-butterfly

Only a couple spotted at lunchtime (although lots of bees and flies - swifts are having a helluva time). Will repeat in a few days as weather is supposed to be sunny.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 06:19:46 pm »
There's a whole family of Sparrows absolutely ravaging an ant's nest outside. They've been hammering it for days now.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Online Lad

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 07:42:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:30:19 am
I've been watching a family of green finches feeding this morning.  The young looked like they'd only very recently fledged as they still had a lot of fluffy fearhers 🥰

Glad to hear this. Greenfinches are in serious decline, one of the worst affected British birds due to some disease. I personally havent seen one in about 10 years.
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 08:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:42:55 pm
Glad to hear this. Greenfinches are in serious decline, one of the worst affected British birds due to some disease. I personally havent seen one in about 10 years.

We've seen the occasional adult since we moved here but not many in comparison to others so it was lovely to see them this morning.

As I understand it the disease is to do with people not keeping their feeders clean but it's effected these the most.
Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 08:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:19:46 pm
There's a whole family of Sparrows absolutely ravaging an ant's nest outside. They've been hammering it for days now.

Isn't nature ace 😁
