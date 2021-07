We have tons of crows (as well as magpies) around at the moment. They’re also really noisy and obviously having some kind of turf war. Quite disconcerting most mornings, get woken up by something pattering about on the roof and at times sounding like someone trying to open a window! Don’t know if they’re nesting up there or something!



And the other day saw two large crowd and then a much smaller one, don’t often see young/juvenile ones around do you?



We have seagulls living on the top of our work base and most of the time it sounds as though they have boots on they make so much noise when they moving about. There is one which seems to use a stone on something, as every now and then you hear bang, bang, bang going on. It's quite amusing at times as we can see the top of the roof through the ceiling so youcatch these legs shuffling about every now and then. I swear they are going to join us one day though.