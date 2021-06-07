Saw a Nightjar last night. Got a tip from the owner of the B&B I was staying in that there were some up the road in a nature reserve. Went back up there at dusk and waited for an hour or so (in the middle of a wood, as you do). Was about to give up when I heard one doing its buzzing type call, for ages. Was walking towards the area when I heard the loud clapping noise that the males wings make when they fly, then quickly saw it fly across the last hints of the setting sun in silhouette about 100 yards away. Was a real spooky experience, think thatll be my rarest sight for a while, they are pretty unusual.