Cumbria last week for what turned out to be the best Bird spotting, though I hasten to add, my first impromptu Bird spotting holiday, whilst relaxing and getting more sloshed than I usually do.
In no particular order:
Buzzard
Sand Martins(a full flock nesting in a large bank)
Mute Swans
Skylarks
An array of various finches I couldn't identify
Grebes
Shell ducks
Some ducks that looked boss though I didn't know what they were called
Stone Curlews
Shags (yes, I know)
(The following with eggs and chicks)
Oyster catchers
Black headed seagulls
Sandwich turns
Lapwings
Eider ducks
Goosanders
Wrens nest with chicks that fledged in our cottage garden
And my personal highlight - which I'd watch for about 20 minutes every day, in the river next to my cottage, a Dipper.
Loved it.