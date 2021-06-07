« previous next »
Bird watch

Yorkykopite

Re: Bird watch
June 7, 2021, 05:36:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  7, 2021, 03:57:01 pm
Did you get to see the white tailed sea eagle when it was hanging about down there? I saw it the once when I was going down the A34, near Cowley.

When was that Rob?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

rob1966

Re: Bird watch
June 7, 2021, 08:55:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2021, 05:36:39 pm
When was that Rob?

I saw it in summer 2020, I was on a run to Reading and was keeping an eye out for Buzzards and Red Kites and over a housing estate I saw a couple of kites then this bloody huge bird flying with them. I thought it was an Eagle, due to its size and the feathers on the end of the wings, but wasn't sure until I checked the trackers and saw one was flying over the area.

It was being reported in January 2020 on the BBC and then local oxford papers, it stayed in Oxford for about 6 months until March 2020 then went wandering all over the place.

https://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/news/18173690.sea-eagle-made-home-near-m40/
Millie

Re: Bird watch
June 11, 2021, 05:20:01 pm
Just been over to look at the pond opposite my house.  There were two baby Moorhens.  Really hope they make it this year.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

butchersdog

Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2021, 02:16:31 pm
Saw a Nightjar last night. Got a tip from the owner of the B&B I was staying in that there were some up the road in a nature reserve. Went back up there at dusk and waited for an hour or so (in the middle of a wood, as you do). Was about to give up when I heard one doing its buzzing type call, for ages. Was walking towards the area when I heard the loud clapping noise that the males wings make when they fly, then quickly saw it fly across the last hints of the setting sun in silhouette about 100 yards away. Was a real spooky experience, think thatll be my rarest sight for a while, they are pretty unusual.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2021, 03:39:16 pm
Quote from: butchersdog on June 14, 2021, 02:16:31 pm
Saw a Nightjar last night. Got a tip from the owner of the B&B I was staying in that there were some up the road in a nature reserve. Went back up there at dusk and waited for an hour or so (in the middle of a wood, as you do). Was about to give up when I heard one doing its buzzing type call, for ages. Was walking towards the area when I heard the loud clapping noise that the males wings make when they fly, then quickly saw it fly across the last hints of the setting sun in silhouette about 100 yards away. Was a real spooky experience, think thatll be my rarest sight for a while, they are pretty unusual.

Omg that's a rate sighting indeed, you lucky bugger!  Where abouts are you?

I had the pleasure of watching a male sparrowhawk sat on our fence next to the bird feeders last night.  It was there for a good 10mins but didn't get anything as luckily we'd run out of seed so not had any birds feeding all day 🤦
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2021, 04:28:14 pm
Went to Edinburgh on Saturday, a Buzzard flew right across the M74 in front of me, could see it had caught some small mammal and was carrying it. On the M8 another Buzzard flew really low across the road, getting chased by 3 crows.
butchersdog

Re: Bird watch
June 15, 2021, 08:24:46 am
Quote from: reddebs on June 14, 2021, 03:39:16 pm
Omg that's a rate sighting indeed, you lucky bugger!  Where abouts are you?

I had the pleasure of watching a male sparrowhawk sat on our fence next to the bird feeders last night.  It was there for a good 10mins but didn't get anything as luckily we'd run out of seed so not had any birds feeding all day 🤦

I was on the Lizard in Cornwall, yeah definitely worth sticking around for! Ill PM you the spot if youre down there  8)
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
June 15, 2021, 09:26:39 am
Quote from: butchersdog on June 15, 2021, 08:24:46 am
I was on the Lizard in Cornwall, yeah definitely worth sticking around for! Ill PM you the spot if youre down there  8)

We're on Anglesey but hopefully be down in Cornwall in a few weeks so yes please 😁
jillc

Re: Bird watch
June 15, 2021, 08:55:18 pm
Just said on the news that an Egyptian Vulture has been seen in the UK, for the first time since the 1800s.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

John C

Re: Bird watch
June 15, 2021, 10:34:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on June 15, 2021, 08:55:18 pm
Just said on the news that an Egyptian Vulture has been seen in the UK, for the first time since the 1800s.
Superb that, what a fantastic sighting.
CHOPPER

Re: Bird watch
June 16, 2021, 12:10:47 am
Quote from: John C on June 15, 2021, 10:34:44 pm
Superb that, what a fantastic sighting.

It was from a pharaohld way away.
Re: Bird watch
June 16, 2021, 12:30:45 am
Cumbria last week for what turned out to be the best Bird spotting, though I hasten to add, my first impromptu Bird spotting holiday, whilst relaxing and getting more sloshed than I usually do.

In no particular order:
Buzzard
Sand Martins(a full flock nesting in a large bank)
Mute Swans
Skylarks
An array of various finches I couldn't identify
Grebes
Shell ducks
Some ducks that looked boss though I didn't know what they were called
Stone Curlews
Shags (yes, I know)
(The following with eggs and chicks)
Oyster catchers
Black headed seagulls
Sandwich turns
Lapwings
Eider ducks
Goosanders
Wrens nest with chicks that fledged in our cottage garden
And my personal highlight - which I'd watch for about 20 minutes every day, in the river next to my cottage, a Dipper.

Loved it.

Red-Soldier

Re: Bird watch
June 16, 2021, 07:12:20 am
Quote from: butchersdog on June 14, 2021, 02:16:31 pm
Saw a Nightjar last night. Got a tip from the owner of the B&B I was staying in that there were some up the road in a nature reserve. Went back up there at dusk and waited for an hour or so (in the middle of a wood, as you do). Was about to give up when I heard one doing its buzzing type call, for ages. Was walking towards the area when I heard the loud clapping noise that the males wings make when they fly, then quickly saw it fly across the last hints of the setting sun in silhouette about 100 yards away. Was a real spooky experience, think thatll be my rarest sight for a while, they are pretty unusual.

That's great!

I live near the Dorset Heaths, and have been undertaking Nighjar surveys for the past 10 years.  We're lucky to have loads here, being as we've got lots of heathland.

Lots of heath on the Lizard too.
Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 12:55:34 pm
No nightjars sadly, but delighted to see woody out the kitchen window the other morning:

 
click to enlarge
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 01:03:34 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 16, 2021, 12:30:45 am
Cumbria last week for what turned out to be the best Bird spotting, though I hasten to add, my first impromptu Bird spotting holiday, whilst relaxing and getting more sloshed than I usually do.

In no particular order:
Buzzard
Sand Martins(a full flock nesting in a large bank)
Mute Swans
Skylarks
An array of various finches I couldn't identify
Grebes
Shell ducks
Some ducks that looked boss though I didn't know what they were called
Stone Curlews
Shags (yes, I know)
(The following with eggs and chicks)
Oyster catchers
Black headed seagulls
Sandwich turns
Lapwings
Eider ducks
Goosanders
Wrens nest with chicks that fledged in our cottage garden
And my personal highlight - which I'd watch for about 20 minutes every day, in the river next to my cottage, a Dipper.

Loved it.

That's hell of a list Chopper and I'd have to agree on the Dipper.  Definitely a favourite to watch.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 01:04:45 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 12:55:34 pm
No nightjars sadly, but delighted to see woody out the kitchen window the other morning:

 
click to enlarge

Well caught mate.  I love hearing the laughing Woody's, it takes me back to my childhood TV 😁
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:49:55 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 12:55:34 pm
No nightjars sadly, but delighted to see woody out the kitchen window the other morning:

 
click to enlarge

I have never seen a Green Woodpecker, we get plenty of the Lesser Spotted ones in the local park but not the Green ones for some reason. That's cute.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Red-Soldier

Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:19:58 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 12:55:34 pm
No nightjars sadly, but delighted to see woody out the kitchen window the other morning:

 
click to enlarge

Great shots those.

Very distinctive song, green woodpeckers have.
