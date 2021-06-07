« previous next »
Bird watch

Yorkykopite

Re: Bird watch
June 7, 2021, 05:36:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  7, 2021, 03:57:01 pm
Did you get to see the white tailed sea eagle when it was hanging about down there? I saw it the once when I was going down the A34, near Cowley.

When was that Rob?
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
June 7, 2021, 08:55:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2021, 05:36:39 pm
When was that Rob?

I saw it in summer 2020, I was on a run to Reading and was keeping an eye out for Buzzards and Red Kites and over a housing estate I saw a couple of kites then this bloody huge bird flying with them. I thought it was an Eagle, due to its size and the feathers on the end of the wings, but wasn't sure until I checked the trackers and saw one was flying over the area.

It was being reported in January 2020 on the BBC and then local oxford papers, it stayed in Oxford for about 6 months until March 2020 then went wandering all over the place.

https://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/news/18173690.sea-eagle-made-home-near-m40/
Millie

Re: Bird watch
June 11, 2021, 05:20:01 pm
Just been over to look at the pond opposite my house.  There were two baby Moorhens.  Really hope they make it this year.
butchersdog

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 02:16:31 pm
Saw a Nightjar last night. Got a tip from the owner of the B&B I was staying in that there were some up the road in a nature reserve. Went back up there at dusk and waited for an hour or so (in the middle of a wood, as you do). Was about to give up when I heard one doing its buzzing type call, for ages. Was walking towards the area when I heard the loud clapping noise that the males wings make when they fly, then quickly saw it fly across the last hints of the setting sun in silhouette about 100 yards away. Was a real spooky experience, think thatll be my rarest sight for a while, they are pretty unusual.
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 02:16:31 pm
Saw a Nightjar last night. Got a tip from the owner of the B&B I was staying in that there were some up the road in a nature reserve. Went back up there at dusk and waited for an hour or so (in the middle of a wood, as you do). Was about to give up when I heard one doing its buzzing type call, for ages. Was walking towards the area when I heard the loud clapping noise that the males wings make when they fly, then quickly saw it fly across the last hints of the setting sun in silhouette about 100 yards away. Was a real spooky experience, think thatll be my rarest sight for a while, they are pretty unusual.

Omg that's a rate sighting indeed, you lucky bugger!  Where abouts are you?

I had the pleasure of watching a male sparrowhawk sat on our fence next to the bird feeders last night.  It was there for a good 10mins but didn't get anything as luckily we'd run out of seed so not had any birds feeding all day 🤦
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 04:28:14 pm
Went to Edinburgh on Saturday, a Buzzard flew right across the M74 in front of me, could see it had caught some small mammal and was carrying it. On the M8 another Buzzard flew really low across the road, getting chased by 3 crows.
butchersdog

Re: Bird watch
Today at 08:24:46 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm
Omg that's a rate sighting indeed, you lucky bugger!  Where abouts are you?

I had the pleasure of watching a male sparrowhawk sat on our fence next to the bird feeders last night.  It was there for a good 10mins but didn't get anything as luckily we'd run out of seed so not had any birds feeding all day 🤦

I was on the Lizard in Cornwall, yeah definitely worth sticking around for! Ill PM you the spot if youre down there  8)
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Today at 09:26:39 am
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 08:24:46 am
I was on the Lizard in Cornwall, yeah definitely worth sticking around for! Ill PM you the spot if youre down there  8)

We're on Anglesey but hopefully be down in Cornwall in a few weeks so yes please 😁
