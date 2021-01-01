« previous next »
Bird watch

Online Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 05:18:21 pm
Been seeing quite a bit of this lovely little character since the buds started appearing but difficult to snap because s/he is never still for a moment!

Most likely a chiffchaff?  Very similar to willow warbler but more common and has darker legs (apparently).

 
Offline kesey

Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:01:48 pm
I seen two coal tits building a nest yesterday in the park. I hope the leaves on the hedge grow quick as the nest looks exposed and its only about waist high.
Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:18:28 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 05:18:21 pm
Been seeing quite a bit of this lovely little character since the buds started appearing but difficult to snap because s/he is never still for a moment!

Most likely a chiffchaff?  Very similar to willow warbler but more common and has darker legs (apparently).


yes a chiffchaff - if you can't see their legs then listen out for the distinctive 'chiff chaff' call (that earned them their name) as that will help you identify

nice pics btw
Online Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
Today at 01:21:52 pm
Thanks - have to say I am rubbish at identifying calls.  The sparrows make quite a collective racket which makes it hard to separate out the others. I can just about pick out the robin burbling away, and the blackbirds when they are squaring off, but should probably check out youtube or something to try to get my ear in.
Offline Mag Hull

Re: Bird watch
Today at 01:58:55 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:21:52 pm
Thanks - have to say I am rubbish at identifying calls.  The sparrows make quite a collective racket which makes it hard to separate out the others. I can just about pick out the robin burbling away, and the blackbirds when they are squaring off, but should probably check out youtube or something to try to get my ear in.

I use a decent free ap called BirdNET - really handy for identifying calls when out & about!
Online Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
Today at 02:14:50 pm
Quote from: Mag Hull on Today at 01:58:55 pm
I use a decent free ap called BirdNET - really handy for identifying calls when out & about!
Thanks, this looks excellent - an EU funded research project.  I will look forward to trying it out when the neighbours have finished mowing the lawn.
Online Red Raw

Re: Bird watch
Today at 02:19:18 pm
Funnily enough I was trying to get another picture of the chiffchaff when these two long-tailed tits flew into the frame (literally). They are amazing - the bottom one seems to have a beakful of feather.


Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Today at 03:14:38 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 02:19:18 pm
Funnily enough I was trying to get another picture of the chiffchaff when these two long-tailed tits flew into the frame (literally). They are amazing - the bottom one seems to have a beakful of feather.


lovely characterful birds - those feathers will be for making a nest

they have beautiful nests made combining cobwebs, lichen, petals, small bits of paper and the like (see below)

regarding the bird song - best to get out there and record on your phone the songs and then try and decipher them yourself before letting an app do the hard work - the apps can be a great tool but there's nothing like extending your 'ear' by just listening
it also makes you look knowledgable in front of family and friends

