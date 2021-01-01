Funnily enough I was trying to get another picture of the chiffchaff when these two long-tailed tits flew into the frame (literally). They are amazing - the bottom one seems to have a beakful of feather.





lovely characterful birds - those feathers will be for making a nestthey have beautiful nests made combining cobwebs, lichen, petals, small bits of paper and the like (see below)regarding the bird song - best to get out there and record on your phone the songs and then try and decipher them yourself before letting an app do the hard work - the apps can be a great tool but there's nothing like extending your 'ear' by just listeningit also makes you look knowledgable in front of family and friends