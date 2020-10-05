« previous next »
Online jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2120 on: October 5, 2020, 07:32:43 PM »
Jays are lovely looking birds but I've heard they can be quite aggressive.
Online John C

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2121 on: October 5, 2020, 08:16:19 PM »
Quote from: .adam on October  5, 2020, 04:50:37 PM
The jay has returned again. Snapped a photo.

They are known as Autumn visitors and they never fail for me. I saw one a few times last week, brilliant to see.
Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2122 on: October 6, 2020, 06:54:52 AM »
Quote from: jillc on October  5, 2020, 07:32:43 PM
Jays are lovely looking birds but I've heard they can be quite aggressive.

Jays? No more than any other corvid but animals aren't necessarily aggressive because they don't have an understanding of aggression - they just act on instinct.

Blue jays on the other hand - not native to the UK - can attack people but only because they see us as a threat to their chicks/territory and again are just protecting using natural instincts.



Offline .adam

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2123 on: October 6, 2020, 09:23:53 AM »
Lovely looking, isn't it. Apparently they're voracious acorn hunters and bury them for leaner times. I read an article saying that some scientists attribute the spread of oak trees throughout the UK to long forgotten acorns buried by jays!

Bit annoyed I had my camera on manual mode rather than aperture priority - that's why it's a bit grainy. Hopefully he re-appears and I can get another shot.

Might have a little look through my safari photos from 2018 and dig out a few bird shots if anyone is interested. Think I've got some quite interesting ones (secretary bird, red-billed ox pecker, shoe-billed stork etc.)
Offline .adam

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2124 on: October 6, 2020, 12:26:26 PM »
The nuthatch has been back today. Brought a mate with him too.



Any ideas what type of Tit this is? I get Greats and Blues but thinking this could be a Coal/Willow/Marsh?

Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2125 on: October 6, 2020, 12:34:18 PM »
Quote from: .adam on October  6, 2020, 12:26:26 PM
The nuthatch has been back today. Brought a mate with him too.



Any ideas what type of Tit this is? I get Greats and Blues but thinking this could be a Coal/Willow/Marsh?


Looks like a coal tit to me Adam.
Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2126 on: October 6, 2020, 02:12:02 PM »
debs is right - Coal Tit

as well as the colours, Great Tits can be identified by a dark stripe that runs down their breasts

Willow and Marsh are more uncommon - to identify these birds their caps are more well, cap like  ;D

Online duvva

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2127 on: October 6, 2020, 04:04:31 PM »
Sometimes see Coal Tits in our garden, also had a family of Long-Tailed tits last year but not seen either this year. Get lots of goldfinches which are my favs, but unfortunately our cat seems to be rather fond of them too.

Wanker (love him really just not when he kills goldfinches)
Offline evie

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2128 on: October 6, 2020, 05:05:35 PM »
I have recently really got into photography and I've been practising on birds in particular. That jay is really a skittish one  ;D Barely have time to raise the camera and it's usually off but I managed to snap a pic the other week.
Online reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2129 on: October 6, 2020, 05:33:44 PM »
Quote from: evie on October  6, 2020, 05:05:35 PM
I have recently really got into photography and I've been practising on birds in particular. That jay is really a skittish one  ;D Barely have time to raise the camera and it's usually off but I managed to snap a pic the other week.
Superb that Evie
Offline evie

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2130 on: October 6, 2020, 11:02:10 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on October  6, 2020, 05:33:44 PM
Superb that Evie

Cheers 😊👍🏻
Offline evie

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2131 on: October 6, 2020, 11:09:12 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  6, 2020, 06:54:52 AM
Jays? No more than any other corvid but animals aren't necessarily aggressive because they don't have an understanding of aggression - they just act on instinct.

Blue jays on the other hand - not native to the UK - can attack people but only because they see us as a threat to their chicks/territory and again are just protecting using natural instincts.





I was attacked by an Australian magpie in Queensland when I didnt notice there was a big nest in the tree above me. The little bastard bird pecked me in the temple 😏
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2132 on: October 7, 2020, 09:05:29 PM »
Had a pileated woodpecker coming last couple days. The fuckers are huge! Ill hopefully get a pic with a proper camera next time
Online jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2133 on: October 7, 2020, 09:09:05 PM »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on October  7, 2020, 09:05:29 PM
Had a pileated woodpecker coming last couple days. The fuckers are huge! Ill hopefully get a pic with a proper camera next time

Wow, that is big.  :o
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2134 on: October 7, 2020, 10:38:07 PM »
So with the craziness of our seasons when can I cut my bloody hedge ?
Online jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2135 on: October 8, 2020, 08:49:25 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  7, 2020, 10:38:07 PM
So with the craziness of our seasons when can I cut my bloody hedge ?

Why, can't you get out of your house?  ;D

The RSPB recommend not trimming between March and August/September. Some birds nest a bit later but you should be fine now. Just make sure the local sparrows aren't living in it first though.  ;D

Have said all of that the Doves are still procreating. I had ten in my garden yesterday, I've never even seen ten doves before. The youngsters are very fluffy and have no idea how to fly in the wind.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2136 on: October 8, 2020, 02:51:30 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October  8, 2020, 08:49:25 AM
Why, can't you get out of your house?  ;D

The RSPB recommend not trimming between March and August/September. Some birds nest a bit later but you should be fine now. Just make sure the local sparrows aren't living in it first though.  ;D

Have said all of that the Doves are still procreating. I had ten in my garden yesterday, I've never even seen ten doves before. The youngsters are very fluffy and have no idea how to fly in the wind.


You laugh but it's not far off covering half the window.We actually had 2 dove chics in the backyard,cat was in the back bedroom window one morning going ape shit,I has a look and there were two of the fluffy buggers,just starting to get their feathers staring back at me,wish I had taken a photo now.
Online John C

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2137 on: October 9, 2020, 02:21:11 PM »
I've just had my best encounter ever with a Jay. I was working at home when one landed outside my window on the patio and started digging in the cracks only about 5 feet away from me. It looked absolutely splendid. It stayed for a few minutes and even my kids where getting excited about it.  It was finding all sorts and it moved an acorn from one position to another, stayed a bit longer then few off flashing its wonderful colours. What a treat.
Then literarily 1 minute later a squirrel came and took the acorn. The little twat must be just clocking what's going on.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2138 on: October 10, 2020, 03:45:44 PM »
Quote from: John C on October  9, 2020, 02:21:11 PM
I've just had my best encounter ever with a Jay. I was working at home when one landed outside my window on the patio and started digging in the cracks only about 5 feet away from me. It looked absolutely splendid. It stayed for a few minutes and even my kids where getting excited about it.  It was finding all sorts and it moved an acorn from one position to another, stayed a bit longer then few off flashing its wonderful colours. What a treat.
Then literarily 1 minute later a squirrel came and took the acorn. The little twat must be just clocking what's going on.

 :D  It's usually the other way around.

We feed the squirrels in Sefton Park with monkey nuts, and if they don't eat it right away they take it away and bury it. As soon as they walk off a Magpie, Crow or similar will swoop in and dig the nut up again.  :)

There are always prying eyes on the lookout for food, it seems.
Offline .adam

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2139 on: October 13, 2020, 01:20:11 PM »
Picked up a few squirrel-proof feeders last week and put them out at the weekend. The nuthatches have found the sunflower seeds and have been devouring them for the past two hours. Swoop over, grab a sunflower seed, swoop over to a nearby tree and either bury/crack it open.

Have got another feeder up full of finch seed but having little luck with attracting anything other than goldfinch at the moment.
Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2140 on: October 13, 2020, 01:40:55 PM »
grey squirrels - cute anthropomorphic shaggy tailed aw

NO they're nasty vermin!  :no

Don't buy a squirrel guard - buy one of these instead





Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2141 on: October 16, 2020, 11:30:07 PM »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q3SyxMdI2U4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q3SyxMdI2U4</a>
Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2142 on: October 17, 2020, 05:27:16 PM »
^ that owl is saying 'look, I got the money now let's get outta here! heeeeeey you're not my pilot...'

Logged

Offline .adam

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2143 on: October 18, 2020, 09:51:27 AM »
Ring necked parakeet in the garden this morning.

Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2144 on: October 18, 2020, 02:54:58 PM »
Quote from: .adam on October 18, 2020, 09:51:27 AM
Ring necked parakeet in the garden this morning.


I am a birder and an animal and bird lover - BUT if you see any more then (again) buy one of these for those pests

Logged

Online jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2145 on: October 18, 2020, 03:19:04 PM »
The goldfinches are so feisty at the moment, every time there is crowd of them at the feeders they are fighting over every scrap of seed.   :o
Offline .adam

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 02:51:41 PM »
Just had a woodpecker in the garden but was too slow to get a photo :( I saw one in the same trees about five years ago when we first moved in but since then nothing.

I'm assuming it was a Great Spotted but it flew off too quickly to be sure.
Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 02:59:06 PM »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 02:51:41 PM
Just had a woodpecker in the garden but was too slow to get a photo :( I saw one in the same trees about five years ago when we first moved in but since then nothing.

I'm assuming it was a Great Spotted but it flew off too quickly to be sure.

yeh it'll be the common Great Spotted for sure but a little tip for you - go outside and tap on some wood just like a woody pecking and you might just see the Greaty popping his head around to have a look at who's in his territory

Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 06:17:19 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 18, 2020, 02:54:58 PM
I am a birder and an animal and bird lover - BUT if you see any more then (again) buy one of these for those pests


I met a birder yesterday in Sefton Park. He was telling us about Lunt Meadows and how he was photographing the Kingfisher in the park. For a moment, I wondered if it was you, because I know you've frequented both places watching birds. Then he said he was going to photograph the Ring-Necked Parakeets, and I knew it wasn't you.  ;D

Online liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 06:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:17:19 PM
I met a birder yesterday in Sefton Park. He was telling us about Lunt Meadows and how he was photographing the Kingfisher in the park. For a moment, I wondered if it was you, because I know you've frequented both places watching birds. Then he said he was going to photograph the Ring-Necked Parakeets, and I knew it wasn't you.  ;D

ha ha - yes you got me right in the fact that I wouldn't photograph those bloody birds  ;D

you'll know it's me when we meet - I'm usually surrounded by my bodyguards and at least 3 blondes linking my arms

but give me the nod and I'll tell the bodyguards to let you approach me

no autographs or photographs though - I'm sick of people selling them on ebay

