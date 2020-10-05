Lovely looking, isn't it. Apparently they're voracious acorn hunters and bury them for leaner times. I read an article saying that some scientists attribute the spread of oak trees throughout the UK to long forgotten acorns buried by jays!
Bit annoyed I had my camera on manual mode rather than aperture priority - that's why it's a bit grainy. Hopefully he re-appears and I can get another shot.
Might have a little look through my safari photos from 2018 and dig out a few bird shots if anyone is interested. Think I've got some quite interesting ones (secretary bird, red-billed ox pecker, shoe-billed stork etc.)