Barcelona giving it the 'he didn't choose us because we're just too good / a high profile' excuse on Messi choosing Miami over them... (not at all 'saving face' / not enough 'levers')...':-'On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the players father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana.President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.'