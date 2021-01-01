« previous next »
Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 849760 times)

Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:14:13 am
Spurs would have smashed them in the final

spurs would have spursed the final. be real.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm
Saudis were offering him close to a BILLION Dollars over 3 years mate.  ;D

He'll already have in his various bank accounts ten times more than what he could realistically spend in his life time, why would he need the Saudi money.
Theres only so many toys of the modern footballer (Bentley's and Ferrari's) and luxury houses you would want.
Quote from: Lad on Today at 03:05:21 pm
He'll already have in his various bank accounts ten times more than what he could realistically spend in his life time, why would he need the Saudi money.
Theres only so many toys of the modern footballer (Bentley's and Ferrari's) and luxury houses you would want.


It is getting to the point where Saudi's are giving footballers so much money that the footballers themselves can buy football clubs of their own. It's all a bit gross really.
'Messi beats Ronaldo to GOAT status after data analysis, says Liverpool FCs research director':-

Models analysing a players broader contribution to team success show the clear winner, says Ian Graham

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/08/messi-beats-ronaldo-to-goat-status-on-data-analysis-says-liverpool-fc-research-director


Barcelona giving it the 'he didn't choose us because we're just too good / a high profile' excuse on Messi choosing Miami over them... (not at all 'saving face' / not enough 'levers')...


'FC Barcelona wishes Lionel Messi the best of luck in his new professional phase':-

www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/3532021/fc-barcelona-wishes-lionel-messi-the-best-of-luck-in-his-new-professional-phase


'On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the players father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana.

President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.'
