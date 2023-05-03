Ive said its a scumbag move. Its not what Id want to see from a global icon but thats the way of the world nowadays. Celebrities in all walks of life are in bed with despicable institutions, be that countries or companies simply because they pay well. Theres no use pretending otherwise. Not one player stuck their neck out to really criticise Qatar hosting the World Cup during the tournament.
Im not defending Messi. Im not saying he shouldnt be criticised. Im just saying people need to stop being surprised that someone who made a living by being good a kicking a ball around isnt willing to make a political or moral stand to turn down an enormous pay day. The two are not related. Of course it would be great if people were turning down the opportunity to do business with those practicing such barbarism, but it just isnt happening.
Perhaps wed all do differently if given the chance, but given that as far as I can tell, nobody is doing differently, its quite something to argue that were unique.
I get the issues and its why I didnt watch the World Cup, but its fanciful to imagine people are turning down business with Saudi Arabia in any walk of life. I dont know how they justify the actions they make to themselves, in all honesty. Maybe they think theyll slowly bankrupt Saudi Arabia by getting paid ludicrous amounts for stupid gigs haha, because I dont know how many people are convinced that Saudi Arabia is a good holiday destination simply because Messi and Ronaldo are endorsing it.
Its all a shitshow and hard to swallow, but its reality, and I dont think its going to change no matter how much we call Messi a scumbag.