He's not even the best player at PSG in reality. It's also a shit league and they were straight out the CL last 16 again without him impacting the tie.



Ronaldo and Messi (at least at the same age) are/were effective at what they do, but you've got to carry that. You've got to set your team up to create for Ronaldo and know that he's not going to press from the front. You've got to set your team up to account for the fact Messi walks through 90% of the game and when he does get the ball he can't run/dribble like he used to. Yeah, he's still great at picking a pass etc.



He's a bigger shithouse than Ronaldo.



He is PSGs best player. 13 MotM awards in 28 appearances compared to Mbappes 5 tells a story. PSG were fairly injury hit during that portion of the season. If you look back at their lineups, you wouldnt expect them to have won those ties. Plus as you mentioned they play in a shit league, which I always think will be detrimental to their chances in the Champions League as its always going to be a big step up from what theyre used to each week.Ronaldo and Messi are not comparable in many regards, your examples are one of them. His impact on the entire team is unreal, compared to someone whose impact was limited to basically finishing by the end of his career. Messi may not be asked to contribute defensively but hes constantly involved in attacking play, as well as the initial press when they lose the ball in specific situations.Insane thing to say. Must have been really hard for some of you over this past year watching him cement his footballing legacy. Its always the same few of you ready to jump out when its time to criticise him.Your criticism of his moves to PSG and potential move to Saudi would be more impactful if you werent already harshly critical of him at every turn. Yes, theyre money motivated moves that are hard to swallow for moral reasons and as a footballing romantic, but despite all the bluster around him, he is a footballer at the end of the day, and not someone who should be a beacon for moral guidance. Youd want to see more from someone who is a role model, but its hardly surprising that he is a let down in this regard. Very few footballers are truly good role models, and I dont doubt that most would do similar if given the opportunity as most of them think purely about the financial legacy they leave for their families and entourage, with none of them blinking an eyelid at moving to sportswashers or countrys ruled by despots.