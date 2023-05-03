« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 846428 times)

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10760 on: May 3, 2023, 05:20:43 pm »
A heavily dropped-off Ronaldo is one thing, but I can't get my head around Messi playing in the Saudi League or MLS. Still one of the best players in the world, possibly still the best. Playing against League 1 level opponents every week. What a waste.
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10761 on: May 3, 2023, 05:21:14 pm »
I guess when you've done everything, the only thing left is to become a billionaire?
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,076
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10762 on: May 3, 2023, 05:29:13 pm »
Aye but how much money is enough?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,080
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10763 on: May 3, 2023, 05:47:30 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  3, 2023, 05:29:13 pm
Aye but how much money is enough?

Well, he did his best to avoid paying tax on his millions in 2007/09. ;)

The more money they have, the more money they want
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10764 on: May 3, 2023, 05:48:20 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  3, 2023, 05:29:13 pm
Aye but how much money is enough?

When you're a greedy fucker, there's never enough!
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,735
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10765 on: May 3, 2023, 06:03:00 pm »
It does taint the legacies when you realise what utter c*nts they are ditching your club to go suck off the Saudis.

Pele for me thanks. (Not trying to start another who's best debate though!! Mainly because it's obviously Pele all day  ;D)
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,827
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10766 on: May 3, 2023, 06:37:29 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May  3, 2023, 04:13:30 pm
Thats some top notch analysis. Is there more to your take than age or is that as far as it goes?

Ronaldo was not rated as the best player in the world the season prior to rejoining United. Messis performance this season is currently 9.6% higher than Ronaldo in 2020-21, and he has not developed into a between the sticks striker who offers little else to the side, hes still the most dangerous creative player in world football.

He's not even the best player at PSG in reality. It's also a shit league and they were straight out the CL last 16 again without him impacting the tie.

Ronaldo and Messi (at least at the same age) are/were effective at what they do, but you've got to carry that. You've got to set your team up to create for Ronaldo and know that he's not going to press from the front. You've got to set your team up to account for the fact Messi walks through 90% of the game and when he does get the ball he can't run/dribble like he used to. Yeah, he's still great at picking a pass etc.



« Last Edit: May 3, 2023, 06:40:32 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10767 on: May 3, 2023, 06:48:24 pm »
He'll go to the choppers on-loan in the end, it just shows how much of a scumbag he is in real life.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10768 on: May 3, 2023, 07:49:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  3, 2023, 06:48:24 pm
He'll go to the choppers on-loan in the end, it just shows how much of a scumbag he is in real life.

He's just widening his interests  ;)

Quote from: mikey_LFC on May  3, 2023, 04:13:30 pm


He really hasnt. Mostly hes just been a footballer, who likes playing football. Its only as his career has drawn to a close that his interests have widened to other things beyond that.

Quote from: rushyman on May  3, 2023, 04:19:34 pm
What a Terrible shout 😂
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,529
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10769 on: May 3, 2023, 07:53:28 pm »
He's a bigger shithouse than Ronaldo.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,546
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10770 on: May 4, 2023, 05:34:59 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May  3, 2023, 07:53:28 pm
He's a bigger shithouse than Ronaldo.
That he is not. Hardly possible for any human being.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,942
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10771 on: May 4, 2023, 07:12:00 am »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,365
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10772 on: May 4, 2023, 07:26:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May  3, 2023, 06:37:29 pm
He's not even the best player at PSG in reality. It's also a shit league and they were straight out the CL last 16 again without him impacting the tie.

Ronaldo and Messi (at least at the same age) are/were effective at what they do, but you've got to carry that. You've got to set your team up to create for Ronaldo and know that he's not going to press from the front. You've got to set your team up to account for the fact Messi walks through 90% of the game and when he does get the ball he can't run/dribble like he used to. Yeah, he's still great at picking a pass etc.

He is PSGs best player. 13 MotM awards in 28 appearances compared to Mbappes 5 tells a story. PSG were fairly injury hit during that portion of the season. If you look back at their lineups, you wouldnt expect them to have won those ties. Plus as you mentioned they play in a shit league, which I always think will be detrimental to their chances in the Champions League as its always going to be a big step up from what theyre used to each week.

Ronaldo and Messi are not comparable in many regards, your examples are one of them. His impact on the entire team is unreal, compared to someone whose impact was limited to basically finishing by the end of his career. Messi may not be asked to contribute defensively but hes constantly involved in attacking play, as well as the initial press when they lose the ball in specific situations.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May  3, 2023, 07:53:28 pm
He's a bigger shithouse than Ronaldo.

Insane thing to say. Must have been really hard for some of you over this past year watching him cement his footballing legacy. Its always the same few of you ready to jump out when its time to criticise him.

Your criticism of his moves to PSG and potential move to Saudi would be more impactful if you werent already harshly critical of him at every turn. Yes, theyre money motivated moves that are hard to swallow for moral reasons and as a footballing romantic, but despite all the bluster around him, he is a footballer at the end of the day, and not someone who should be a beacon for moral guidance. Youd want to see more from someone who is a role model, but its hardly surprising that he is a let down in this regard. Very few footballers are truly good role models, and I dont doubt that most would do similar if given the opportunity as most of them think purely about the financial legacy they leave for their families and entourage, with none of them blinking an eyelid at moving to sportswashers or countrys ruled by despots.
« Last Edit: May 4, 2023, 07:34:47 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,479
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10773 on: May 4, 2023, 01:28:56 pm »
He's a bit of a prick but to call him a scumbag is just laughable. Scumbags are the murderers, pedophiles, animal abusers, fraudsters etc.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,192
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10774 on: May 4, 2023, 02:15:27 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  4, 2023, 01:28:56 pm
He's a bit of a prick but to call him a scumbag is just laughable. Scumbags are the murderers, pedophiles, animal abusers, fraudsters etc.

Such as people who don't pay their taxes?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10775 on: May 4, 2023, 02:50:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May  4, 2023, 02:15:27 pm
Such as people who don't pay their taxes?

Indeed.  ;D

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10776 on: May 4, 2023, 03:01:12 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  4, 2023, 01:28:56 pm
He's a bit of a prick but to call him a scumbag is just laughable. Scumbags are the murderers, pedophiles, animal abusers, fraudsters etc.



Anybody who goes to work for that murderous bastard is a scumbag.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10777 on: May 4, 2023, 03:02:38 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May  4, 2023, 07:26:55 am


Your criticism of his moves to PSG and potential move to Saudi would be more impactful if you werent already harshly critical of him at every turn. Yes, theyre money motivated moves that are hard to swallow for moral reasons and as a footballing romantic, but despite all the bluster around him, he is a footballer at the end of the day, and not someone who should be a beacon for moral guidance. Youd want to see more from someone who is a role model, but its hardly surprising that he is a let down in this regard. Very few footballers are truly good role models, and I dont doubt that most would do similar if given the opportunity as most of them think purely about the financial legacy they leave for their families and entourage, with none of them blinking an eyelid at moving to sportswashers or countrys ruled by despots.


 ::)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,365
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10778 on: May 4, 2023, 03:31:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  4, 2023, 03:02:38 pm

 ::)

Ive said its a scumbag move. Its not what Id want to see from a global icon but thats the way of the world nowadays. Celebrities in all walks of life are in bed with despicable institutions, be that countries or companies simply because they pay well. Theres no use pretending otherwise. Not one player stuck their neck out to really criticise Qatar hosting the World Cup during the tournament.

Im not defending Messi. Im not saying he shouldnt be criticised. Im just saying people need to stop being surprised that someone who made a living by being good a kicking a ball around isnt willing to make a political or moral stand to turn down an enormous pay day. The two are not related. Of course it would be great if people were turning down the opportunity to do business with those practicing such barbarism, but it just isnt happening.

Perhaps wed all do differently if given the chance, but given that as far as I can tell, nobody is doing differently, its quite something to argue that were unique.

I get the issues and its why I didnt watch the World Cup, but its fanciful to imagine people are turning down business with Saudi Arabia in any walk of life. I dont know how they justify the actions they make to themselves, in all honesty. Maybe they think theyll slowly bankrupt Saudi Arabia by getting paid ludicrous amounts for stupid gigs haha, because I dont know how many people are convinced that Saudi Arabia is a good holiday destination simply because Messi and Ronaldo are endorsing it.

Its all a shitshow and hard to swallow, but its reality, and I dont think its going to change no matter how much we call Messi a scumbag.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,529
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10779 on: May 4, 2023, 04:22:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  4, 2023, 05:34:59 am
That he is not. Hardly possible for any human being.
Ronaldo is a wanker, but he never ever tried to hide behind a veneer of decency, Messi is the bigger shithouse, he's proving it with his shill job for Qatar and now the Saudis, two butcherous regimes, but they pay well.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,080
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10780 on: May 4, 2023, 04:28:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  4, 2023, 05:34:59 am
That he is not. Hardly possible for any human being.

Braverman, Patel, Rhys-Mogg, Frottage and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson say hi
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,679
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10781 on: May 4, 2023, 04:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May  4, 2023, 04:22:49 pm
Ronaldo is a wanker, but he never ever tried to hide behind a veneer of decency, Messi is the bigger shithouse, he's proving it with his shill job for Qatar and now the Saudis, two butcherous regimes, but they pay well.

He did however admit to raping someone and steered clear of a pre season trip to America to avoid being brought in for questioning.

Take away both of them accepting money from the butchering regimes, is Messi really the bigger shithouse?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10782 on: May 4, 2023, 04:35:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  4, 2023, 05:34:59 am
That he is not. Hardly possible for any human being.
Seen the the state of the Tory Party.

Never liked Messi. Pele and Maradona now, thats a different kettle. ;)
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,365
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10783 on: May 4, 2023, 05:19:40 pm »
Its come to something when this thread starts debating whether being a rapist is worse than being a Tory.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10784 on: May 4, 2023, 05:34:07 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May  4, 2023, 05:19:40 pm
Its come to something when this thread starts debating whether being a rapist is worse than being a Tory.


 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,638
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10785 on: Today at 11:40:44 am »
So there is an article on the BBC with Ronaldo bigging up the Saudi league. And then this:

 Paris St-Germain have confirmed Messi will leave the club this summer and the Argentina forward, 35, has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

What an absolute c*nt.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10786 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
Barcelona need their cash cow back. They'll keep him there till his 40's milking his name to get that 1.3 billion debt down while stupidly paying for stadium renovation they cannot afford.

They really went full on Everton didn't they when Real announced their renovation plans.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10787 on: Today at 12:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 11:40:44 am
So there is an article on the BBC with Ronaldo bigging up the Saudi league. And then this:

 Paris St-Germain have confirmed Messi will leave the club this summer and the Argentina forward, 35, has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

What an absolute c*nt.

Player/Coach at Inter Miami or $2b in Saudi or dodgy deal at Barca. Just the type of thing you want to enhance your reputation as being of being the GOAT.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,281
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10788 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:15:14 pm
Barcelona need their cash cow back. They'll keep him there till his 40's milking his name to get that 1.3 billion debt down while stupidly paying for stadium renovation they cannot afford.

They really went full on Everton didn't they when Real announced their renovation plans.

Ironic, given Barcelona paid Messi at least half a billion in wages.

I wouldn't be surprised if he turned up at Newcastle next.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10789 on: Today at 01:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 11:40:44 am
So there is an article on the BBC with Ronaldo bigging up the Saudi league. And then this:

 Paris St-Germain have confirmed Messi will leave the club this summer and the Argentina forward, 35, has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

What an absolute c*nt.

What a terrible endgame to his legacy, although I'm sure he won't see it like that. Winning the shittest WC ever in deathland and becoming a figurehead for tyrants, and a plaything for Saudi powerplays. How much money does the greedy bastard need?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10790 on: Today at 01:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:20:20 pm
What a terrible endgame to his legacy, although I'm sure he won't see it like that. Winning the shittest WC ever in deathland and becoming a figurehead for tyrants, and a plaything for Saudi powerplays. How much money does the greedy bastard need?

Don't forget he was sentenced to 21-months in prison for tax fraud. Only avoided it by paying a hefty 15m fine.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,411
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10791 on: Today at 01:25:17 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May  4, 2023, 03:31:21 pm
Ive said its a scumbag move. Its not what Id want to see from a global icon but thats the way of the world nowadays. Celebrities in all walks of life are in bed with despicable institutions, be that countries or companies simply because they pay well. Theres no use pretending otherwise. Not one player stuck their neck out to really criticise Qatar hosting the World Cup during the tournament.

Im not defending Messi. Im not saying he shouldnt be criticised. Im just saying people need to stop being surprised that someone who made a living by being good a kicking a ball around isnt willing to make a political or moral stand to turn down an enormous pay day. The two are not related. Of course it would be great if people were turning down the opportunity to do business with those practicing such barbarism, but it just isnt happening.

Perhaps wed all do differently if given the chance, but given that as far as I can tell, nobody is doing differently, its quite something to argue that were unique.

I get the issues and its why I didnt watch the World Cup, but its fanciful to imagine people are turning down business with Saudi Arabia in any walk of life. I dont know how they justify the actions they make to themselves, in all honesty. Maybe they think theyll slowly bankrupt Saudi Arabia by getting paid ludicrous amounts for stupid gigs haha, because I dont know how many people are convinced that Saudi Arabia is a good holiday destination simply because Messi and Ronaldo are endorsing it.

Its all a shitshow and hard to swallow, but its reality, and I dont think its going to change no matter how much we call Messi a scumbag.

I would turn it down. And I dont have the luxury of hundreds of million in the bank already.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,906
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10792 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  4, 2023, 05:34:59 am
That he is not. Hardly possible for any human being.

What's Ronaldo done?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,844
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10793 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm »
A tax dodger, a rapist, and a Tory walks into a bar.

He orders a drink.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Up
« previous next »
 