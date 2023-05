Thatís some top notch analysis. Is there more to your take than age or is that as far as it goes?



Ronaldo was not rated as the best player in the world the season prior to rejoining United. Messiís performance this season is currently 9.6% higher than Ronaldo in 2020-21, and he has not developed into a between the sticks striker who offers little else to the side, heís still the most dangerous creative player in world football.



He's not even the best player at PSG in reality. It's also a shit league and they were straight out the CL last 16 again without him impacting the tie.Ronaldo and Messi (at least at the same age) are/were effective at what they do, but you've got to carry that. You've got to set your team up to create for Ronaldo and know that he's not going to press from the front. You've got to set your team up to account for the fact Messi walks through 90% of the game and when he does get the ball he can't run/dribble like he used to. Yeah, he's still great at picking a pass etc.